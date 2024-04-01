13-year-old fatally stabs mom in home, Pennsylvania cops say. ‘I deserve to be in jail’

A 13-year-old girl is being charged as an adult following the fatal stabbing of her mother, according to Pennsylvania police and news reports.

The death of the 44-year-old woman happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at a home in Wilkes-Barre, according to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

The woman, who had injuries to her torso and head, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said it was the woman’s 13-year-old daughter who called 911, according to The Citizens’ Voice. The publication reported the girl stabbed her mother during an argument.

“I’m the reason my mom is dead,” the girl said while in custody, WYOU reported.

A second victim, who the Times Leader reported is an 11-year-old boy, was also injured during the incident, police said.

The 11-year-old was stabbed in the back, according to the Times Leader, but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police said the 13-year-old was charged as an adult with criminal homicide, aggravated assault “and other related charges.”

“I deserve to be in jail,” she told police, as reported by The Citizens’ Voice.

Wilkes-Barre is about a 110-mile drive northwest of Philadelphia.

14-year-old kills mom and injures stepfather in shooting, Mississippi sheriff says

Man kills mom and asks police when he can collect life insurance, Pennsylvania cops say

Pregnant mom stabbed multiple times and her 11-year-old son killed, Illinois cops say