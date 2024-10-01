13-year-old girl accused of stabbing 7-year-old sister to death over argument about ‘flushing the toilet’

A 13-year-old girl has been accused of stabbing her seven-year-old sister to death following an argument believed to have started over flushing the toilet.

The incident unfolded at a home in Taylor, Michigan, on Saturday when the teen was babysitting her younger sister, Taylor Detective Zachary Digiacomo told FOX2Detroit.

Police said that a note had been placed in the bathroom about flushing the toilet and a verbal argument broke out between the siblings.

During the argument, the 13-year-old allegedly stabbed her sister in the abdomen, head, and neck with a butcher’s knife and a hunting knife. Police said the teen then called 911.

Authorities responded to the scene at around 1pm to find the victim in the bathroom, suffering from over 10 stab wounds.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, Wayne County prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

The teen now faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and first-degree child abuse.

“She was very calm and just showed no emotion,” Digiacomo said of the teen.

The identities of both the victim and suspect have not been released due to their ages.

The siblings’ parents told police they had only left their older daughter to babysit her younger sister for two hours when the alleged attack unfolded. They insisted that the siblings had only ever had “normal sibling arguments” before, reported FOX2Detroit.

The incident unfolded at a home in Taylor, Michigan, (pictured the street) on Saturday when the teen was babysitting her younger sister (Google Maps)

One of the family’s neighbors spoke out of their shock at what had happened.

“Just last night I was talking to her and now she’s gone... she used to walk up and down the street everyday riding her bike, walking up and down the street stopping and talking to neighbors. She was just the sweetest little girl,” they told CBS News.

Prosecuter Kym Worthy said that the teen will not be tried as an adult – but will be kept in the juvenile system.

“Given her young age, the state would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21,” Worthy said.

“Hopefully then she would not be a danger to others. While this is a difficult decision given these facts, it is the right thing to do in this case.”

Worthy added: “There is absolutely no doubt that the facts in this case are horrific. It is beyond disturbing that the alleged person responsible for the stabbing death of her seven-year-old sister is thirteen years old…