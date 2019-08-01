‘13 Reasons Why’: Netflix Orders Fourth & Final Season Of Controversial Drama, Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix’s drama 13 Reasons Why has been handed a fourth and final season ahead of the launch of Season 3, which has been set for August 23. Watch the trailer above, which unveils a major character death at the center of the new season’s plot.

The SVOD service also revealed today that the fourth season, which is already in production, will be its last.

This comes after Netflix made the decision last month to edit a scene from the Season 1 finale that depicted one of the characters taking her own life. The nearly three-minute scene, which showed actress Katherine Langford’s character Hannah take a razor blade to one of her wrists while sitting in a bathtub, was edited following complaints. It’s understood that there will be no scenes of suicide in Season 3, which consists of 13 episodes.

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the coverup together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets.

The final season of the drama from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content will feature the core cast’s graduation.

Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, Ross Butler, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves and Grace Saif star.

Series creator Brian Yorkey serves as showrunner and executive produces of Season 3 alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Joy Gorman.

