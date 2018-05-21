13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler Talks Season 2 Twist

From ELLE

Warning: Contains spoilers for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.



To watch the second season of 13 Reasons Why is to have a lot of very strong, very conflicted feelings about Ross Butler’s Zach Dempsey. Zach's a conundrum: He runs in the same popular circles as Bryce, the walking definition of toxic masculinity who raped two female characters last season. Hannah named him as one of her 13 reasons for taking her own life, and though his sin was comparatively petty-he stole anonymous notes of encouragement left for Hannah by her peers-he’s enabled and turned a blind eye to a lot worse. But he's also shown a good and sweet side, and season 2 finds him spending less time with the jocks and more time with Alex, who's recovering from his own suicide attempt.

And then, midway through the season, comes the real game-changer. Last season, Zach tried to be kind to Hannah after she had a terrible experience with Marcus, and was rebuffed. After that, he stole the notes by way of petty revenge. But that wasn't the full story. Episode 6 of season 2 reveals that Hannah and Zach had a weeks-long summer fling, and lost their virginities to each other. The worst part about all this? They’re really sweet together-so every genuine, heartfelt moment they share feels heartbreaking, because you know what's coming their way.

ELLE.com caught up with Butler earlier this month to discuss that huge reveal, Zach’s rejection of alpha jock culture, and how the #MeToo moment impacted the season.



Let’s just get right into it: Hannah and Zach! When did you find out about their secret relationship?

I had lunch with Brian Yorkey a couple of months before production, and he gave me the full lowdown. It was a surprise, but it made sense to me, and it felt organic. It was a lot of what I was playing in the first season anyway-I always felt Zach truly cared about Hannah, and was just afraid to tell his friends about her, though I didn’t think that we lost our virginities to each other! It did kind of change my opinion on Zach-I’m a bit more disappointed in him now, but I get where he’s coming from. I think teenagers can relate to the pressure of being someone they want everyone to think they are. And it is nice to finally get to see a relationship that’s somewhat healthy, even though it ends for pretty bad reasons.

There were a lot of fan theories out there, but I don’t think anyone called this. Did you dig into any of those?

I did read a few of them. I particularly liked the Fight Club one about Hannah and Clay being the same person. But Tony being a ghost is I think the closest to something that might be real-I mean, you never see him in school, he’s only hanging out with Clay…

A lot of your scenes this season are with Alex (Miles Heizer); how was it developing that dynamic?

Our characters did have a friendship in the first season, but there wasn’t much elaboration on how close we were or how we interacted, so it was really interesting to work so much with Miles this year. Zach wants to help Alex [through his recovery] because it’s the right thing to do, and I think more broadly Zach is starting to feel like he needs to do what he thinks is right, and not necessarily what he thinks is going to make him popular.

Zach and Hannah bonded after his father’s death, because it seemed like he couldn’t really show his feelings to anyone else.

