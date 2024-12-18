13 Times In Recent History Where One Decision Altered Someone's Life Forever

Content warning: Discussions of substance abuse and graphic details of death.

Recently, we rounded up instances of people whose lives were completely altered by one bad decision. While gathering stories for that piece, I also came across quite a few ~newsworthy~, examples (aka they were in the news or happened to a public figure) worth their own piece.

Here are the stories:

FYI, just like the last story, if you have a fear of freak accidents or the worst-case scenario possibly happening, I would not read on.

1."Boban Janković, basketball player."

—[deleted] Janković thought he scored a basket; however, a referee called an offensive foul on him. Being his fifth foul in the game, he had "fouled out." In reaction to the "bad call," Janković slammed his head against a padded concrete goalpost. He permanently damaged his spinal cord and was unable to walk for the rest of his life. EPT / Kon Basket / Via youtube.com

2."That dude who ate a slug as a dare."

—valcallis In 2010, 19-year-old Australian teenager Sam Ballard ate a small slug on a dare. He was infected by a parasite carried by the slug that caused rat lungworm disease, which put him in a coma and paralyzed him. He died 8 years later, in 2018. Trudie Davidson / Getty Images

3."The guy who accidentally opened the clamp on the diving bell that was in the process of decompression on the Byford Dolphin oil rig in 1983. The sudden change in pressure caused such an explosion that five people died (all four divers and one assistant), and one was badly injured. One of the divers was sucked through a small diameter hole and basically was ripped in half and exploded. They found their remains as high as 10 meters on the oil platform..."

—Shadow_NX Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

4."Richard Jewell, the security guard who found the pipe bomb at the Atlanta Olympics. The media and law enforcement absolutely ruined that guy's life, accusing him of being the bomber. He was just doing his job (and did it well), and as a congratulations, he got publicly smeared for YEARS."

—Blueberry_Mancakes Jim Gund / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

5."Gabriel Rivera. Football player drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going to be the new anchor on a defense trying to replenish itself. Halfway through his rookie season, he crashes his new car while going something like double the speed limit while drunk and is ejected from the car. He lived, but he was paralyzed for the rest of his life."

—Cyanora George Gojkovich / Getty Images

6."José Fernandez. He was a promising pro baseball player. [Fernandez was legally drunk, had cocaine in his system, and was behind the wheel when his boat crashed.] He killed two friends and himself. 24 years old. His daughter was born a few days after his funeral."

—[deleted] Rob Foldy / Getty Images

7."Henry Ruggs III. The dude is an all-star, first-round pick wide receiver playing in the NFL. Top 1% of the 1% in professional sports. Not only did he have fame, but he was also lining up to make millions and millions of dollars as the star in the most-watched sport in American culture. He drinks and drives, crashing his new Corvette into an innocent woman at a stop light with her dog. The car bursts into flames, trapping her and the dog, who both end up burning to death. A person died. A dog died. Because he drank and drove."

"He's lucky he and his girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, didn't die. Now, he lost his NFL contract and is in jail. What's crazy is we all know how inexpensive Uber rides are, especially when you're a millionaire. Or how the league literally provides free transportation for these types of scenarios. Incredibly poor judgment caused a person to lose her life and another to go from literally living the high life to being behind bars." —IWantToPlayGame Chris Unger / Getty Images

8."The Nutty Putty guy."

—dLimit1763 The story: "Guy goes caving. Crawls into a cave so narrow he can't even scratch his nose and gets stuck. Can't reverse, can't go deeper. All rescue efforts fail. He dies in the cave, and his body can't be freed. The local government pours cement into the cave to seal it and bury him in the pit." —ToaArcan BuzzFeed / Alana Valko

9."Michael Schumacher deciding to ski off-piste that fateful day."

—MoosetheStampede On December 29, 2013, seven-time winning F1 champion Michael Schumacher, was crossing an unsecured off-piste area in the French Alps when he fell and hit his head on a rock, sustaining a life-altering head injury despite wearing a ski helmet. Since then, Schumacher's family has maintained private about his health condition and he's been out of the public eye. Lars Baron / Bongarts / Getty Images

10."Jimi Heselden. The owner of Segway, who died by accidentally riding a segway off a cliff."

—Status-Evening-1434 On September 16, 2010, Heselden was riding his Segway while walking his dog. He reportedly reversed his Segway to allow a dog walker to get past him and fell off a cliff. Anna Gowthorpe - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

11."A respected heart surgeon in Melbourne who told a guy to stop smoking right outside the hospital doors. The guy turned around and punched him a single time in the head. King-hit, coward-punched, whatever you want to call it. He fell to the floor and hit his head a second time. He was on life support for four weeks and then died."

12."The scientist who was messing around with the 'demon core' (aka the plutonium core meant for use in an atomic bomb if Japan didn't surrender) with a screwdriver in 1946. Just one little slip-up of the screwdriver, a flash of blue light, and just like that, he was dead within nine days from the radiation poisoning."

—Environmental_Tank_4 "You'd think after Harry Daghlian's death nine months earlier, with the same plutonium core, that Louis Slotin would have been doing everything to not have a repeat of the accident that killed his colleague in such a horrific way." —Welshgirlie2 Harry Daghlian and Louis Slotin were both physicists who worked on the plutonium orb (later to be labeled "demon core" due to their deaths) and suffered "agonizing deaths" after making slips of the hand while working on the orb at Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico. Slotin made a mistake nine months after Daghlian's fatal slip. You can read the full story here. Fpg / Getty Images

And lastly, on a bit of a sillier (but still unfortunate) note:

13."I guess not destroyed per se, but Howard Dean's political career tanked with one silly yell that got blown up by the internet."

Do you have any other stories of people whose lives were completely changed by one decision? Maybe you have a famous example or your own personal story. Let us know in the comments or at this anonymous form.