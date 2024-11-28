14,000 participants in the 129th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot
A Thanksgiving tradition here in Western New York, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara said it is the longest consecutively run footrace in the world
A Thanksgiving tradition here in Western New York, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara said it is the longest consecutively run footrace in the world
The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.
"I used to date, and you'd look across the table at the guy and you'd think, 'Okay, I wonder if we're gonna end up in bed together,' and now I look across the table and I just think: when am I gonna have to change this guy's diapers?" Hatcher joked
OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.
I found lookalikes starting at $75.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
The 'Parks and Recreation' star stripped down to grace the cover of 'V Magazine'
Things are never quiet in Prince William's life – although that now appears to be down to Prince Louis' incredibly noisy new hobby!
Here's what Prince William has planned for his step-mother Queen Camilla once he becomes King.
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter and led police on a chase as she begged him not to kill her, police records show
“This is crazy, right?” asked Harry Enten, who spotted a "shining light" for Democrats.
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
The behavior is also known as "backburnering" and it's more common than you think.
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
The Duke of Sussex fled the UK in 2020 and this candid clip reveals a big motivation behind the mammoth family move with Meghan Markle
Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass
NHL announcer and former player Paul Bissonnette briefly was hospitalized after intervening in a restaurant ruckus Sunday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Once a cheater always a cheater.
Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations
Subtlety has left the chat.