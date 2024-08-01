14 arrested during Comic-Con human trafficking sting
ABC 10News Reporter Laura Acevedo spoke with Attorney General Rob Bonta on a multi-agency anti-human sex trafficking sting operation that happened during Comic-Con.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
Maria Coto, 56, died after suffering severe brain bleed, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures in May, per authorities
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
A post-mortem examination revealed 94 separate injuries on Mehmet Koray Alpergin’s body.
DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs.
A Toronto father and son who were arrested while in the "advanced stages" of planning a violent attack have been charged with multiple terrorism-related offences, the RMCP say.Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, face a total of nine charges; including conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit or at the direction of a terrorist group — namely the Islamic State, a Sunni Muslim militant group.RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs announced the charges at a news conference in
Jordan Turpin helped her siblings escape their parents' abuse in the so-called "House of Horrors" in January 2018
LONDON (AP) — Far-right protesters fueled by anger and false online rumors hurled bottles and stones at police, wounding more than 20 officers Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
Sean Lunney, Brianna Nohmer and Jaysen Lawson have been arrested on several charges, including felony kidnapping, jail records show
Hannah Hunt, 28, was able to send a text message pleading for help for her and her mother and sister.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month.
Kurdish migrant Brwa Shorsh, 24, shoved stranger Tadeusz Potoczek, 61, at Oxford Circus Underground station in central London on February 3.
Houston police said the 2-year-old girl was attacked inside a home by 3 Rottweilers where she was being babysat.
Albert Lauro was reportedly found dead a day before authorities confirmed his DNA matched that found on the body of victim Dana Ireland
The United Kingdom was left shaken after two children were stabbed to death and nine others were injured in a knife attack in Southport, in one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades.
Three of the five 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo Bay -- including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed -- have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday. Gary B. Sowards, the lead attorney Mohammed, confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday evening that the agreement does not include the death penalty but means his client will essentially serve life in prison. The other two conspirators who have agreed to the agreement aside from Mohammed are Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.
Even Mexico’s largest corporations are now being hit by demands from drug cartels, and gangs are increasingly trying to control the sale, distribution and pricing of certain goods. On Monday, the head of the business chambers' federation in Tamaulipas state, across the border from Texas, gave television interviews complaining about drug cartel extortion in the state. Hours later on Tuesday, Julio Almanza was shot to death outside his offices in the city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.
A video shared on social media appeared to show people dressed in black brandishing large knives near the Adventure Island theme park in Southend.