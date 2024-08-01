14 Arrested in San Diego Comic-Con Sex Trafficking Sting

Ten potential victims, including a 16-year-old girl, was also recovered, authorities said

Daniel Knighton/Getty Comic-Con in on July 28, 2024

Over a dozen suspects were arrested after California authorities executed a human trafficking sting operation at San Diego Comic-Con. Ten potential victims were also rescued.

The California Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday, July 30, that the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF) carried out the operation, which was "aimed at recovering victims of sex trafficking and targeting sex buyers using the San Diego Comic-Con Convention to seek out potential victims."

Authorities arrested 14 people and "recovered" 10 potential victims between July 25 and July 27, the release states. Of the 10 rescued, nine are adults and one is 16. Child Welfare Services and related agencies were on site to provide resources.

Getty stock photo of yellow police tape

Attorney General Rob Bonta said in the release that sex traffickers tend to "capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit."

About 100,000 fans travel to San Diego for the comic book and pop culture event each year.

Added Bonta: “These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated. We are grateful to all our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose collaboration has been invaluable. We take great pride in our office's commitment to uplifting vulnerable Californians by offering them assistance and guidance when they need it most.”

Throughout the sting operation, law enforcement agents went undercover as sex buyers to find possible victims and their traffickers. Undercover ads "soliciting sex" were also posted to target sex buyers.

Getty stock photo of police sirens

“There is no more insidious crime than human trafficking,” added San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez in the release. “The coercion and violence which enslaves people for profit and places them into forced labor or sex is criminal. As the Sheriff I support the efforts of all our justice partners in holding perpetrators accountable. I appreciate the focus that was placed on the recent convention to identify and rescue victims of human trafficking."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 31, organizer San Diego Comic Convention wrote, “Obviously we find this very disturbing and, while we were not made aware of this operation, it is our understanding that the arrests were made outside of the event. We work closely with a variety of law enforcement entities throughout the year and stand ready to assist in any way we can.”

