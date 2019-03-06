14 Best "The Umbrella Academy" Memes That'll Even Have Five Laughing

From Seventeen

The Umbrella Academy might be one of the most serious shows around, but if there is anything that the "I Think We're Alone Now" scene tells us, they still know how to have a little bit of fun.

Whether you just finished watching it for the first or the tenth time, it's easy to say that the wait until season 2 might be harder than originally thought. While details about season two are still under wraps, the fans have made the wait a little bit easier thanks to all the incredible memes they have been creating.

From Five's relationship with Delores to all of Klaus' best moments, there are plenty of memes out there that are perfect for fans of the show.

Here are some of the best The Umbrella Academy memes...



When People Ask You What You Think of the Show

me watching the first 5 minutes of the umbrella academy: pic.twitter.com/FtYFqLbTcT - . (@minggrande) March 5, 2019

What Luther Really Looks Like vs. What We Think He Looks Like

How Five's Relationship With Delores Ended Up

What Vanya Looks Like When She First Discovers Her Powers

How Five Really Met Delores

Trying to Imagine How Diego Acted When He Discovered His Power

Diego Hargreeves, The Umbrella Academy [2019] pic.twitter.com/pmoJbjXcbY - ⁿᶦᵐ ♡ 𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 (@hyuckssoftbot) March 5, 2019

What It's Really Like When Klaus and Ben are Together





klaus and diego coming together to form the best sibling duo in the umbrella academy pic.twitter.com/FGWgfVikxl - mel ☂︎ (@klaushvrgreeves) February 26, 2019





Aiden Gallagher Might Really Be Five in Real Life

@AidanRGallagher with another easter egg about the umbrella academy pic.twitter.com/tvG9zjL1G9 - lily ☂️ (@peterparkermcu) March 5, 2019

What Ben and Klaus Really Look Like to the Rest of the Characters

klaus and ben hargreeves in the umbrella academy season one pic.twitter.com/KJvzFA0lKx - megs (@megslafaber) March 4, 2019

When Someone Tries to Tell Klaus What to Do









What The Ice Cream Truck Scene Looked Like

diego, klaus and ben in the ice cream van #TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/WIAu3RwOdl - ᴏᴡᴇɴ☂︎ (@dovahkiinpml) February 25, 2019

The Time Ben Basically Stole the Entire Show

ben’s wee lasted a second and it’s still the best scene of the whole entire show, ugh his power



#TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/tcHQedjnMc



- five ☂ (@9593MIN) February 27, 2019

Realizing How Long You'll Have to Wait for Season 2 to Come Back





me laughing at all the haters that said the umbrella academy wouldn’t get a season 2 vs me realising we might not get it until 2021 pic.twitter.com/8afFC3A0ne - 𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑘𝑎𝘩 (@therumorslie) February 26, 2019





What It's Like When "I Think We're Alone Now" Comes On









