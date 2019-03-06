14 Best "The Umbrella Academy" Memes That'll Even Have Five Laughing

The Umbrella Academy might be one of the most serious shows around, but if there is anything that the "I Think We're Alone Now" scene tells us, they still know how to have a little bit of fun.
Whether you just finished watching it for the first or the tenth time, it's easy to say that the wait until season 2 might be harder than originally thought. While details about season two are still under wraps, the fans have made the wait a little bit easier thanks to all the incredible memes they have been creating.
From Five's relationship with Delores to all of Klaus' best moments, there are plenty of memes out there that are perfect for fans of the show.
Here are some of the best The Umbrella Academy memes...
When People Ask You What You Think of the Show
me watching the first 5 minutes of the umbrella academy: pic.twitter.com/FtYFqLbTcT- . (@minggrande) March 5, 2019
What Luther Really Looks Like vs. What We Think He Looks Like
Luther. #TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/xFVtqxJHMk- m4rteena (@marti0723) March 4, 2019
How Five's Relationship With Delores Ended Up
Congrats Number 5 !#TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/oQf98Qe51r- Petty Rican (@fourojos) March 3, 2019
What Vanya Looks Like When She First Discovers Her Powers
This has probably been done but- #TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/3qM4r3NvhY- stabby boi (@krakenissues) March 2, 2019
How Five Really Met Delores
the true story of how five meet dolores.@AidanRGallagher #theumbrellaacademy pic.twitter.com/l6gmZZzxYm- luz ☂ (@hargreenves) March 4, 2019
Trying to Imagine How Diego Acted When He Discovered His Power
Diego Hargreeves, The Umbrella Academy [2019] pic.twitter.com/pmoJbjXcbY- ⁿᶦᵐ ♡ 𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 (@hyuckssoftbot) March 5, 2019
What It's Really Like When Klaus and Ben are Together
klaus and diego coming together to form the best sibling duo in the umbrella academy pic.twitter.com/FGWgfVikxl- mel ☂︎ (@klaushvrgreeves) February 26, 2019
Aiden Gallagher Might Really Be Five in Real Life
@AidanRGallagher with another easter egg about the umbrella academy pic.twitter.com/tvG9zjL1G9- lily ☂️ (@peterparkermcu) March 5, 2019
What Ben and Klaus Really Look Like to the Rest of the Characters
klaus and ben hargreeves in the umbrella academy season one pic.twitter.com/KJvzFA0lKx- megs (@megslafaber) March 4, 2019
When Someone Tries to Tell Klaus What to Do
ben: klaus, don't do that!- ❄like mate, stop procastinating🌸 (@hibyehan) February 27, 2019
klaus:#TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/pbwbyvm4uv
What The Ice Cream Truck Scene Looked Like
diego, klaus and ben in the ice cream van #TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/WIAu3RwOdl- ᴏᴡᴇɴ☂︎ (@dovahkiinpml) February 25, 2019
The Time Ben Basically Stole the Entire Show
ben’s wee lasted a second and it’s still the best scene of the whole entire show, ugh his power- five ☂ (@9593MIN) February 27, 2019
#TheUmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/tcHQedjnMc
Realizing How Long You'll Have to Wait for Season 2 to Come Back
me laughing at all the haters that said the umbrella academy wouldn’t get a season 2 vs me realising we might not get it until 2021 pic.twitter.com/8afFC3A0ne- 𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑘𝑎𝘩 (@therumorslie) February 26, 2019
What It's Like When "I Think We're Alone Now" Comes On
Me: h-- 𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖘𝖆𝖍𝖔 (@thorsaho) February 25, 2019
Everyone after watching “the umbrella academy” this weekend: #umbrellaacadamy #tua pic.twitter.com/OvkAmJRP7i
