14 Best "The Umbrella Academy" Memes That'll Even Have Five Laughing

The Umbrella Academy might be one of the most serious shows around, but if there is anything that the "I Think We're Alone Now" scene tells us, they still know how to have a little bit of fun.

Whether you just finished watching it for the first or the tenth time, it's easy to say that the wait until season 2 might be harder than originally thought. While details about season two are still under wraps, the fans have made the wait a little bit easier thanks to all the incredible memes they have been creating.

From Five's relationship with Delores to all of Klaus' best moments, there are plenty of memes out there that are perfect for fans of the show.

Here are some of the best The Umbrella Academy memes...

When People Ask You What You Think of the Show

What Luther Really Looks Like vs. What We Think He Looks Like

How Five's Relationship With Delores Ended Up

What Vanya Looks Like When She First Discovers Her Powers

How Five Really Met Delores

Trying to Imagine How Diego Acted When He Discovered His Power

What It's Really Like When Klaus and Ben are Together



Aiden Gallagher Might Really Be Five in Real Life

What Ben and Klaus Really Look Like to the Rest of the Characters

When Someone Tries to Tell Klaus What to Do



What The Ice Cream Truck Scene Looked Like

The Time Ben Basically Stole the Entire Show

Realizing How Long You'll Have to Wait for Season 2 to Come Back



What It's Like When "I Think We're Alone Now" Comes On



