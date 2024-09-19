14 Darwin Award Winners Whose Days Are Numbered (If They’re Not Already Over)

Note: No one in this post died.

Have you ever seen someone do something very, very unintelligent and felt utterly shocked by how long they've lasted on this planet? Well, if you haven't, here are 14 people who are lucky to be alive:

1.The pushup:

Man in a gym balancing on workout benches and weights, wearing a printed tank top and shorts, holding a red object in his mouth. Other gym-goers visible in background
2.The lobster:

News article headline reads "Teen Castrated By Lobster." An incident involving a 14-year-old boy who had his penis severed by a lobster at Tomasville Fish Market

3.The sip:

4.The hammer:

A person in jeans and a white shirt swings a sledgehammer in an open area, triggering an explosion with smoke and debris

5.The leap:

A person in a bright outfit climbs over a railing at a canyon viewpoint with a red arrow pointing to them in a precarious position near the edge

6.The fireworks:

A person sits on a trash can in an empty parking lot. On the right, fireworks explode close to where they sat
7.The oregano oil:

A user named tweets against vaccines. Another user questions her stance. Grace responds with alternative remedies

8.The truck rider:

A person in a gray shirt and black pants narrowly escapes from underneath a large red truck involved in an accident, highlighting the danger
9.The train:

A freight train crossing a railway barrier as a man runs in front of it. The text reads: "Man tests his luck with a freight train." CBS News logo is visible

10.The microwave:

A person with their head stuck in a microwave that is cemented, while another person helps. Caption reads, "YouTuber Almost Dies After Cementing His Head Inside A Microwave."

11.The tattoo:

"Model, 25, goes blind after getting her eyeballs tattooed black" text from news headline

12.The hand sanitizer:

13.The phone case:

Person using a gun-shaped phone case in three different ways: clipped to shorts, held like a gun, and held to ear like a phone
14.And finally, the chainsawers:

Two construction workers wearing neon safety vests and helmets operate a concrete saw on a dusty worksite with vehicles and trees in the background

Move over, Chainsmokers!

