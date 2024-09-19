14 Darwin Award Winners Whose Days Are Numbered (If They’re Not Already Over)

The Daily Beast

Kamala Harris suffered a blow to her campaign Wednesday when the Teamsters, one of the most influential labor unions with long ties to the Democratic Party, declined to make a presidential endorsement.The announcement from the leadership of the 1.3-million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters marked the first time in nearly three decades the union sat out a presidential election. In every presidential election since 1996—the last year the Teamsters did not endorse a presidential candida