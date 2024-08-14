14 Differences Between The Movie “It Ends With Us” And The Original Novel
I and many others waited excitedly for the release of It Ends With Us — the movie adaption of the widely successful book of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. Even if you haven't read the book, you're probably familiar with it thanks to #BookTok.
Movie adaptations of books don't always meet readers' expectations, leading to mixed reviews. This is exactly what happened with It Ends With Us after it hit theaters last weekend. This is mostly because die-hard fans (including myself) noticed several differences between the book and the movie. Here are 14 differences between the It Ends With Us movie and the original novel:
Warning: Spoilers ahead!
1.The movie's opening scene differed from the book's beginning pages.
2.Lily's eulogy to her father was changed in the movie.
3.The characters appear older in the movie compared to how they were described in the book.
4.How and when Lily told Ryle about her father abusing her mother differs from the book and the movie.
5.Lily doesn't have a roommate in the movie like she does in the book.
6.The name of Atlas' restaurant in the movie was changed.
7.Ryle's proposal in the movie differs from the proposal in the book.
8.In the book, Ryle is the one who explains to Lily how his brother died which is portrayed differently in the movie.
9.Some domestic violence scenes were portrayed differently in the movie compared to the book.
In the novel, when Ryle burns his hand, he pushes Lily down to try to cool off the burn under the sink. In the movie, he shoves Lily seconds after he touches the hot surface.
10.Lily's journal entries to Ellen DeGeneres aren't in the movie at all.
11.Allysa never tells Lily she shouldn’t take Ryle back due to his abusive behavior in the book, as she does in the movie.
12.In the book, Lily and Ryle didn't know they were having a girl until she was born.
13.Lily's baby's name is the same in both the book and movie but the mention of the baby girl's middle name was omitted in the movie.
14.The movie ended with what felt like a cliffhanger compared to how the book ended.
Did you notice any other differences between the book and the movie? If I missed anything, share it with me in the comments below!
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
