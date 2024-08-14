14 Differences Between The Movie “It Ends With Us” And The Original Novel

I and many others waited excitedly for the release of It Ends With Us — the movie adaption of the widely successful book of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. Even if you haven't read the book, you're probably familiar with it thanks to #BookTok.

Four TikTok screenshots: Colleen Hoover's book "It Ends With Us" on a bed, three women (ellie.reads, Lovely Reads, and another user) reading or reacting to the book
Movie adaptations of books don't always meet readers' expectations, leading to mixed reviews. This is exactly what happened with It Ends With Us after it hit theaters last weekend. This is mostly because die-hard fans (including myself) noticed several differences between the book and the movie. Here are 14 differences between the It Ends With Us movie and the original novel:

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

1.The movie's opening scene differed from the book's beginning pages.

Blake Lively looks pensively out of a car window while seated in the back seat

2.Lily's eulogy to her father was changed in the movie.

A smiling woman with wavy hair and a black winter coat is outside with a city skyline in the background

3.The characters appear older in the movie compared to how they were described in the book.

Jenny Slate and Blake Lively laugh together at a table filled with flowers and laboratory glassware in a vintage-styled room

4.How and when Lily told Ryle about her father abusing her mother differs from the book and the movie.

A man and a woman sit on a rooftop couch at night, face to face and smiling, with a city skyline in the background. Names unknown

On the first night they met on the rooftop in the book, Lily's first "naked truth" to Ryle was telling him about her parents' abusive relationship. In the movie, she told him a while after they were already dating.

5.Lily doesn't have a roommate in the movie like she does in the book.

Blake Lively stands behind a counter wearing a patterned shirt and overalls. She looks off to the side, with a background of plants and a mirror

In the novel, Lily has a roommate named Lucy, and in the movie, there isn't any mention of Lucy, and the audience sees Lily by herself in her apartment.

6.The name of Atlas' restaurant in the movie was changed.

Blake lively (left) talks to Brandon Sklenar (center) in a busy bar. He is wearing a dark t-shirt and an apron, standing with his arms crossed

7.Ryle's proposal in the movie differs from the proposal in the book.

Man and woman smiling at each other in a dimly lit setting

8.In the book, Ryle is the one who explains to Lily how his brother died which is portrayed differently in the movie.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively share an emotional moment, gazing into each other's eyes.

9.Some domestic violence scenes were portrayed differently in the movie compared to the book.

A man with wavy dark hair and a serious expression looks at a woman with blonde hair from across a table

In the novel, when Ryle burns his hand, he pushes Lily down to try to cool off the burn under the sink. In the movie, he shoves Lily seconds after he touches the hot surface.

Blake Lively appears with tousled hair, a small cut on her forehead, and a serious expression. She is indoors with a blurred background

10.Lily's journal entries to Ellen DeGeneres aren't in the movie at all.

A young Lily looks pensively out of a multi-paned window from inside a room, appearing contemplative

11.Allysa never tells Lily she shouldn’t take Ryle back due to his abusive behavior in the book, as she does in the movie.

Jenny Slate, with her hair pulled back and wearing a floral print top, appears emotional while talking to another person whose back is to the camera

12.In the book, Lily and Ryle didn't know they were having a girl until she was born.

A man and woman, Blake Lively and a man, are facing each other closely, smiling as they dance intimately, with a soft light glowing behind them

13.Lily's baby's name is the same in both the book and movie but the mention of the baby girl's middle name was omitted in the movie.

A woman and man share an emotional moment in a room. The woman looks pensive, and the man gently touches her face

14.The movie ended with what felt like a cliffhanger compared to how the book ended.

Blake Lively is in an outdoor market scene, wearing a plaid shirt, a denim jacket with a shearling collar, and walking among other people

Did you notice any other differences between the book and the movie? If I missed anything, share it with me in the comments below!

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

