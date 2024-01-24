14 EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow.



Next week on EastEnders, Denise prepares to confess everything to Jack as her grip on reality slips further.

Meanwhile, Linda also risks The Six's big secret during a conversation with Alfie, while a new story begins for Denzel.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Denise wants to confess everything



Denise has forgotten her birthday and becomes overwhelmed by her family's celebrations.

Jack tries to find out what’s going on, but Denise knows she can’t open up to him, which only drives an even bigger wedge between them.

The family are all upset and confused by Denise's behaviour but the final straw comes when she realises that Raymond is actually scared of her.

Devastated by this, Denise decides to tell Jack everything.

2. Suki feels the pressure

Stacey presses Suki to get the divorce deal with Nish done so the café is safe from him.

When Suki goes to see Nish, he presses her about what happened on Christmas night.

Suki tries to twist it all around to put Nish off the scent, but it's clear he's suspicious.

3. Jack and Stacey get passionate again

When Kat makes an intriguing comment about Stacey’s past, Nish breaks into the Slater house to confront Stacey and get the truth from her.

She’s terrified, but Jack interrupts them and sends him packing.

Grateful to Jack for saving her, Stacey kisses him. He responds before making a swift exit, feeling terrible about betraying Denise again.

Jack later joins a party at the Slaters, and Stacey takes him aside to ask about Denise…

4. Alfie is left mortified

Alfie meets a nervous fellow patient called Shahir during one of his last radiotherapy sessions, but feels lonely when Shahir’s loved ones show up while he’s alone.

Linda invites Alfie for a drink in The Vic afterwards and gets Ian and Billy along as well.

It’s all going well until Alfie can’t get to the toilet in time and has an accident.

5. Denise sparks more concern

It’s the day of baby Charli’s guardianship hearing, and Lily and Ricky are nervous.

Story continues

Denise is surprised to hear that Nish has an altercation with Jack and Stacey, and corners her to find out what happened.

Stacey convinces Denise that it was over Suki, but Denise is so unsettled by this that she rushes off as both families walk into the courtroom.

A worried Chelsea finds Denise and begs her to seek help from medical professionals.

Later that night, Amy soothes Denise as she cries out in her sleep, but Jack isn’t there.

6. Linda supports Alfie

Alfie is mortified about wetting himself in The Vic, and Linda begs him to open up to Ian and Billy about his cancer diagnosis – explaining that he needs to let people support him.

After a false start, Alfie finally tells his friends everything, and they vow to be there for him.



7. Denzel is left devastated over Yolande

Denzel has an altercation with bully Logan in McKlunky’s and is then surrounded by him and his gang outside.

Yolande spots what’s happening and tries to intervene, until she trips up. When the gang film Yolande, Denzel feels terrible that he couldn’t protect her.

Denzel continues to be haunted by the video, which shows him failing to protect Yolande. When Nugget teases him, Denzel lashes out, forcing Priya to break them up.



8. Jack and Denise clash again

Denise wakes up screaming, but Jack’s not there.

Jack finally arrives home after being out all night and is short with Denise over missing the court hearing.

When she questions where he’s been all night, Jack makes an excuse about work but Denise is anxious that the case might be connected to the Christmas Day death and steals his phone to find out.

As Denise's paranoia grows, a row later breaks out between her and Jack, which leads to Penny discovering that he slept with someone else.

Following this, Denise seeks out an unlikely confidante.

9. Linda makes a mistake with Alfie

Linda is shaken when Ricky sends a photograph of Mick and Janine’s baby.

Alfie later finds Linda drunk and inconsolable in The Albert and takes her home. During a heart-to-heart, a drunken Linda says more than she should.

The following day, Linda is shaken to receive a text from Alfie asking to talk about what she said.

Fearing she accidentally confessed, Linda heads to meet Alfie. As she continues to drink, Linda twists the truth to throw Alfie off the scent .

10. Suki faces a dilemma

Suki goes to see Nish, who tells her he’s reneging on their deal and will keep all the businesses.

Nish manipulates the situation by insisting that if she doesn’t like it, he’ll never divorce her, so she’s trapped in their marriage.

Suki is then left with a dilemma over whether to take him to court and risk him going to the police, or agree to Nish’s deal and be free of him.

11. Denzel upsets Amy

Ravi and Priya bring Nugget and Avani over to apologise to Denzel, and Ravi invites the boys to The Boxing Den to learn a different way to channel their emotions.

Amy tries to reassure Denzel about his standoff with Logan, but he’s paranoid about not being buff enough.

At the Boxing Den, Denzel spars with Nugget but asks George if he can get in the ring with fighter Rufus.

After Denzel tries to take things too far, George gives him a pep talk about managing his emotions and building his strength.

Amy is later annoyed when Denzel is so engrossed by a fitness influencer’s videos that he neglects her. She’s further hurt when he chooses to go to the gym instead of having dinner at her place.

12. Denise makes a worrying move

Elaine throws a psychic night at The Vic, where Madame Tellerina takes the stage. However, Kathy, Stacey, and Suki all look on in horror when Denise wanders in and immediately sparks concern.

They are further shocked when Denise volunteers to go on stage, hoping to get some answers to her despair.

At home afterwards, Denise’s grip on reality slips even further.

13. Phil tries to make amends with Kat

Kat receives a surprise gift from Phil, but isn’t happy with the contents.

She goes to hand back the money Phil gave her, and he asks her to come home.

However, Kat can’t forgive him and turns back to Nish.

14. Jean bonds with Jade

Jean and Jade bond as they spend more time together, which pleases a manipulative Dean.

Jean later takes some cake over to Jade but makes it clear to Dean that she’s doing this for Shabnam and Shirley, not him.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

