14 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Next week on Emmerdale, Chas worries about her health following some unexpected news from Liam.

Elsewhere, Charity continues to struggle after Harry's death, while Aaron turns to Ethan for comfort.

Here's a full collection of 14 big moments coming up.

1. Chas' big story begins

Chas and Liam continue their passionate new relationship. However, Liam soon breaks the news to Chas that he felt a lump in her breast when they were together.

Chas refuses to talk about Liam's discovery, although she's privately worried about the news. Show bosses have confirmed that Chas will be formally diagnosed with breast cancer in the coming weeks.

2. Liam says too much to Mandy and Paddy

Liam slips up when he accidentally tells Mandy and Paddy that he slept with Chas. Mandy fears that Paddy is jealous when he seems irritated over the new relationship.

When Chas finds out that Liam has been speaking about them, she worries that Paddy might know about the lump too. Liam clarifies that this isn't the case, but once again urges Chas to get herself checked out.

3. The pressure gets too much for Charity

Charity and Mack both struggle to cope after their ordeal with Harry at Christmas, but they find themselves unable to open up to each other.

Charity shows how stressed she is when she snaps at Moses. Sarah sees that Charity isn't coping due to her lack of sleep.

4. Charity receives more worrying news

Charity receives a call to let her know that Moses has been clashing with other pupils at school. Moses tells his mum that he got into a fight because the other kids were saying that she's a murderer.

Charity worries as it's clear that Harry's death isn't just affecting her but the rest of the family too. Meanwhile, Moira is disappointed to learn that Isaac was the one who spread the rumours at school about Charity.

5. Moira sees Charity break down

Moira tries to make amends with Charity after Isaac's bad behaviour. A loud bang causes Charity to panic and Moira worries over how much she's struggling.

Moira tries to touch Charity, who snaps and pins her against the wall. Can Moira find a way to help Charity?

6. Bob hears some home truths

Bob tells Wendy that he's not spending time with Cathy because he wants to protect her from himself.

Brenda is less understanding towards this stance and gives Bob some tough home truths, urging him to step up and support his daughter. Bob is given food for thought after Brenda's advice.

7. Bob and Cathy row at the funeral

On the day of the funeral, Bob vows to avoid the service to avoid further tensions with Cathy. In the end, though, he turns up just in time to support Cathy as Heath's coffin is driven towards the church.

Cathy appreciates Bob's support, but she's heartbroken when she realises that he still doesn't believe her over the crash. She refuses to move home if Bob doesn't accept that she's telling the truth. Bob is frustrated to be back at square one with his daughter.

8. Angelica's guilt is revealed

Angelica struggles with her guilt as she spends time alone in the graveyard.

Will she finally come clean about how she was the one driving when Heath died?

9. Newcomer Ella arrives

Mandy and Paddy both attend the vets' social. A loud-mouthed man called Jules is one of the other guests and he's rude towards Mandy by teasing her about her dress.

Mandy is hurt when Paddy fails to stick up for her and refuses to introduce her to Jules as his girlfriend. Paddy justifies his behaviour by admitting that he feels insecure around Jules.

Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane makes her debut as newcomer Ella, who works as Jules' PA. Mandy bonds with Ella when she spots Jules giving her a hard time.

When Jules makes even more rude comments about Mandy, Ella pours a drink over him. Tensions rise when Paddy unfairly blames Mandy for causing the chaos.

10. Manpreet gives Ella a new opportunity

Ella catches up with Mandy at The Hide on the day after the vets' social.

Manpreet overhears the conversation and approaches Ella over a possible job opportunity as a receptionist at the new doctors surgery.

11. Ethan rejects Aaron

Ethan selflessly tries to help Aaron, despite the appalling way that Aaron treated him recently.

Aaron crosses the line by trying to kiss Ethan. Not interested after Aaron's previous bad behaviour, Ethan storms off and leaves him feeling sorry for himself.

12. Belle is surprised by Tom again

Belle is shocked when Tom reveals that he has already arranged their wedding date.

Show bosses recently confirmed a Valentine's Day wedding for the couple, but is this more evidence of Tom moving too quickly?



13. Aaron makes another criminal plan

Aaron speaks to Mack about the possibility of them teaming up to steal yet another car.

Mack is reluctant, but Aaron is pleased when he manages to talk his partner-in-crime round.

14. Rhona enjoys her time with Ivy

Rhona starts lying to Marlon as she continues to take care of Ivy while Gus is away.

Rhona is determined to make every moment with Ivy last, aware that Gus is likely to take her away once he returns.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

