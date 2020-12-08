14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

·2 min read

WASHINGTON — The Army on Tuesday said it had fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic leadership failures at the base that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence including murder, sexual assaults and harassment.

Two general officers were among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders announced the findings of an independent panel's investigation into problems at the Texas base.

The actions, taken by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, come in the aftermath of a year that saw 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found.

The firings and suspensions include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Divisions. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.

The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. He was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year.

McCarthy also ordered a new Army policy that changes how commanders deal with missing soldiers, requiring them to list service members as absent-unknown for up to 48 hours and to do everything they can to locate the service members to determine if their absence is voluntary or not before declaring anyone AWOL, or absent without leave.

Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Command of a division is a key step in an Army officer’s career.

Efflandt’s move to the division was paused while the team of independent investigators conducted its probe into whether leadership failures contributed to the killings of several people, including Guillen, and who should be held accountable.

According to investigators, Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.

Also in July, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found near a reservoir by the base. And in June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • 'No lawyer is good for me:' Accused in Alberta doctor slaying to represent himself

    RED DEER, Alta. — A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta has pleaded not guilty and insisting on representing himself at trial.Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the summer slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer. Mabiour spoke by phone during a brief court appearance Monday.He repeated earlier assertions that he doesn't want a lawyer, doesn't trust the Canadian legal system and intends to represent himself.Justice John Hopkins warned Mabiour about the perils of self-representation."You are facing a serious charge of first-degree murder. ... If convicted the maximum sentence is life in prison. If you wish to represent yourself, you have every right to do so. If you represent yourself, you will be at a disadvantage unless you have had extensive legal training," Hopkins said."It is much more likely that a trained lawyer will be able to advance your defence fully and effectively. My opinion, sir, is it would be in your best interests if you were represented by a lawyer."Mabiour said he still intends to act as his own lawyer at trial. The Crown said a trial would last about four weeks."A lawyer cannot do anything about my case. No lawyer is good for me in Canada. I'm a Black man," Mabiour told the judge."There is no lawyer good for me to defend me."Prosecutor Dominique Mathurin said the Crown is prepared to proceed to trial and Mabiour has made his position clear."We've had many discussions around Mr. Mabiour finding counsel and that seems to be his decision at this point," she said.The judge said it's "premature" to set a trial date and ordered the case set over until Feb. 1."I expect this is something that we should have a fairly extensive pretrial conference on," Hopkins said.Mabiour also pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.The court previously ordered a psychiatric exam and was found fit to stand trial.Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital. One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete. RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Follow @BillGraveland on TwitterBill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • Beaver's plight stirs emotions in Tiny Township

    Leave it to a beaver's plight to rally Tiny Township residents. Julia Aronov led the charge in support of the Canadian symbol by bringing the issue to council at a recent meeting. “We had this situation with the beaver living in Hull's Creek,” she said. “He had been left alone for six months and in the fall his dam started to be destroyed.  “As the township was doing it, it really affected the area negatively. We have a lot of animals in there and pollinating insects in the area. For next year, I highly doubt the area is going to bloom the way it bloomed this year because it's been gutted.” She said she wanted the township to figure out a way to work with wildlife, instead of constantly destroying something that is inconvenient. “They don't have a choice for where they're going to live,” said Aronov. “I think this is something the township needs to look at, especially when the local community is willing to find eco-friendly and wildlife-friendly solutions.” But engineering manager Jean-Francois Robitaille defended the township’s actions. “We do have to remove them just to keep the water flowing,” he said, adding beaver dams on this particular water course haven't been dealt with since the '60s, leading to a chunk of Tiny Beaches Road South being washed out. “There's a reason we get rid of them. We have nothing against beavers. We're digging up their dams with an excavator. We're not affecting their lodges, just the dams they create to flood some areas where they can fish and live.” Deputy Mayor Steffen Walma, who is the municipal representative on the local environmental association's board, appreciated Aronov’s efforts. “Thank you for providing some solutions as well,” he said, referring to the list of options the fellow Tiny resident had included in her deputation package to council. “I think it's something we can definitely look at.” Some of the ideas in the documents Aronov sent in included culvert guards or grills, culvert fences, or wire mesh culvert extensions. “We have tried some of these measures in the past but are open to other options,” said Robitaille. A decision around the matter will be made at the January committee of the whole meeting.Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com

  • ‘We’re the vulnerable ones’: Why women living in Toronto’s public parks during COVID-19 choose outdoor tents over indoor shelters

    For a fleeting moment this summer, Kassandra Grainger lived indoors. She  packed her things from Toronto’s Moss Park, and followed a path  encouraged by city officials — accepting a space in a nearby hotel it  was using as a shelter. Grainger said  she’d been homeless since leaving an unhealthy relationship. Before  coming to the park, she’d worried about sleeping places with enough  visibility to be safe, noting that being in public places is an  important consideration for homeless women living outside.  “Anywhere  where there’s a gathering, somewhere where other people can see me.  That way, if something’s being done wrong to me, then hopefully somebody  would’ve been able to help,” she said. “We have to, because we’re the  vulnerable ones. We’re taken advantage of more than a man.” Throughout  the COVID-19 pandemic, encampments like the one in Moss Park have  sprung up increasingly across Toronto, with the city most recently  counting 395 tents in 66 parks. And  roughly 31 per cent of encampment residents who have interacted with the  city’s Streets to Homes team have been women, who face particular fears  and difficulties when living outside. But several also challenge the  city’s assertion that indoor shelters are safer, their stories showing  it isn’t just fear of catching COVID-19 that’s keeping people in in  public parks. Multiple  women told the Star they intend to stay outside until they’re offered  adequate housing — preparing to hunker down as the weather cools, and  Toronto’s parks are blanketed in snow. While  the city says 1,100 people have been moved during the pandemic from  encampments — which are illegal — to indoor spaces, Grainger’s time in  the hotel was short-lived.  Within days of leaving Moss Park, she was back, and now vows to stay put until she’s offered a permanent home. The  36-year-old, who said she struggles with mental disabilities and  obsessive-compulsive disorder, found it impossible to adjust to the  sudden rules of the formal shelter setup — most of all, the visitor  restrictions in the hotel.  She also  feared having to cage her brown mastiff, Tasha, in order to enter the  city’s regular shelter system. She keeps the dog by her side for extra  security. “She is my safety,” Grainger said.  Being  a woman outside meant being particularly vulnerable, she told the Star,  and carefully considering where she slept in order to avoid being  “taken advantage of.”  When she first  moved to Moss Park, she’d been living in a tent — though she said it  was prone to collapsing. Grainger and others also noted their tents were  regularly stolen. More recently, she  and Tasha have stayed in a tiny wooden shelter made by a Toronto  carpenter, designed to keep as much warmth in as possible. The city has  warned the shelter-maker to stop distributing them, saying they break  the municipal code. On  a recent afternoon, the structure was slung with a large blue tarp,  coated with a fresh layer of snow. Beyond the warmth, Grainger said  being able to lock the door while she’s sleeping has made a difference:  “It makes me feel a heck of a lot safer.” To  Julie Watson, a 55-year-old who found herself homeless after struggling  with a gambling problem, life in an encampment feels like a safer  option than the shelter system. She  described an incident that took place near the last shelter where she  stayed, alleging that a man had tried to sexually assault her. “If  it happened to other women, they might turn around and say, ‘I’ll just  go to another shelter,’” she said. “But I refuse to go.” Now in Alexandra Park, Watson stays with a man named Domenico, who she described as her protector and brother figure. “He  will never let anything harm me,” she said. She was frightened of being  alone; Domenico, she said, never let that situation arise. Angelique  Beaupre hasn’t been as lucky. The 28-year-old said she was sexually  assaulted while staying in a downtown encampment this summer, by someone  who wasn’t living there. Staff at nearby Sanctuary Ministries confirmed  the incident, and that police were involved. “It kind of messes with a person’s brain,” Beaupre said. “(But) the first mistake he made was doing what he did to me … I don’t like bullies.” She  doesn’t shy away from discussing her other struggles — challenges with  her mental health, and drug use that started after she used painkillers  for scoliosis long ago. Living outside, she’s gotten used to feeling ill constantly: she had a cold when she first spoke to the Star. But Beaupre said a major hurdle to going inside is finding a place where she and her boyfriend can go together. The  city declined to provide information on Beaupre’s case — or any others  in this story — but said couples are generally eligible for hotel spots,  respites and some shelters. Several  women who spoke to the Star discussed their concerns around safety, but  Priyanka Sheth — executive director of Sistering, a Toronto agency that  works with homeless and precariously housed women — pointed out their  definitions may be drastically different. When  the city was trying to encourage women to come inside, Sheth urged  staff to consider what a safety concern meant for each person. Were they  scared for their physical security, or was it their emotional safety  that kept them outside? She questioned whether the city’s stance that indoor shelter is always the safer option is the most effective approach. “In  the same way we look at war — anything else — women are at greater  risk,” she said, about the dangers of sexual violence for women in the  encampments. But for some, she said, the encampment gives them something intangible that they couldn’t find elsewhere. “The  encampments at least allow for a sense of belonging. When nobody wants  you, any sense of belonging is significant … it’s about how you form  community,” she said. “When the streets become your home, and you’re  shunned from so many places, then you survive with each other.” In  Sheth’s ideal world, the city would allow people to camp in a specific  area, and provide supports there to create a sort of stepping-stone for  them to accept more help. Women with  bad experiences in shelters may not trust someone simply telling them it  was safe, she said, and the transition isn’t always easy. Dr.  Andrew Boozary, executive director of population health and social  medicine at Toronto’s University Health Network, urged officials to  avoid taking a “paternalistic” view of the camps. “We  can’t keep prescribing things for people that we think are best for  them. When people are saying what they feel is unsafe, we have to  listen,” Boozary said. “I  really do support what the encampment movement has been. It’s been  people who are marginalized, who felt shut out of the system, who’ve not  felt safe. They’ve made the active decision to take care of each other,  and support each other, through the pandemic.” While  some members of the public may not like the look of “tent cities,”  tearing them down didn’t address the root issue. “We have to build up  housing, and trust,” Boozary said. Sylvia  Braithwaite, director of 24-hour services at Toronto’s Fred Victor,  said she believes the city is coming from a “caring perspective” in  trying to move people from encampments. There  is a “huge risk” to being outside through the winter, but she’s seen  women scared of the shelter system, feeling it to be unsafe. Temporary  shelters in hotels are a good solution for those needing private space,  she said. But if some chose to stay  outside, particularly during COVID-19, Braithwaite suggested the city  make sure they’re out of harm’s way. “Hopefully,  there is flexibility in the system to provide a coordinated approach,  to support them while this pandemic is happening,” said Braithwaite. Beyond  the Streets to Homes team, she suggested the city could create a sort  of community outreach team — potentially including nurses, mental health  and addiction supports, and housing workers — to ensure people living  outside had what they needed. The  city has said it made a decision based on scarce resources to make  “safer” indoor spaces available, instead of building infrastructure to  support people who live in the parks. Shelter  system director Gord Tanner said Braithwaite and Sheth raise valid  questions, but he still believes the city needs to “do better than  settling for people living in parks” — though he acknowledged it may  need to be “an interim strategy of sorts.” Tanner  said the city hadn’t recently been enforcing the bylaw prohibiting  tents in parks because it could lead to residents scattering to other  parks or even ravines. “If people  aren’t going to accept the offers that we have to come indoors and we  move forward with enforcement, or we don’t have the adequate space to  come indoors, then where are they going to go?” Tanner said. The city’s focus for now is to provide people with options, he added. Some  women in encampments have taken up the city’s offer. Sarah White, 31,  lived in a tent in Toronto with her partner from March until they moved  into a shelter hotel mid-summer. The  hotel offered her personal space, and eliminated the worries of sleeping  in an open room, like having her possessions stolen. She’s also  grateful to be out of the cold. Still,  White said, “in a lot of ways, I miss my tent,” noting that she had  more privacy without staff regularly knocking at her door. She’s hoping that staying puts her on a “fast track” to permanent housing. Since  Grainger left her hotel spot, that’s been her hope, too. “I’m not  leaving until I have somewhere I can call home, my own home,” she said. But her resolve has been weakening. Without volunteers supporting the camp, she suspects she’d have already relented. “We would not make it,” she said. “The government would have won a long time ago.”Victoria Gibson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Continuous budget support requested for Fohn Fest

    While the future of the Fohn Festival is still uncertain just like many other outdoor festivals in 2021, organizers are asking for continued Town financial support. Traditionally a multicultural festival that attracts up to 7,000 people annually to celebrate the multiple cultures in Hinton, the Town annually allocates approximately $8,000 for the festival that takes place on Canada Day in Green Square. Morgan Roberts, who presented to Town council on Nov, 17 for the Fohn Festival, said that their funding request comes with the understanding that things may change and the funds may not be used in 2021. “If it is in it’s traditional format, which would be amazing, then we would absolutely be using all of those funds, if we’re looking at an alternative event, similar to what we did this year, we simply wouldn’t be asking for all the funds,” Roberts said. The organization didn’t use the full allocated amount in 2020 and they came back to ask only for what they needed. Roberts expects to come back to council closer to the event and provide more information when they know what to expect in 2021.  The committee itself is ready to put on an event but with COVID-19 changing every day there’s no guarantee of what will happen in the summer. Organizers are planning for the future and throwing around ideas of what that could look like. “We’ve always been a very inclusive group, we are constantly recruiting if there are other voices or community members that would like to be involved in the committee. It certainly does take a lot of planning, I would say countless numbers of volunteer hours to put on any type of event at this scale, and if there are other ideas out there, we are definitely open to them,” Roberts said. The organization planned an event within the restrictions and timeline provided by the provincial government this summer, which provided very short notice. “I feel very proud of the committee and proud of the community for stepping up and making it happen,” Roberts said. Roberts noted that 2020 was clearly a challenging year, with all open air festivals being cancelled due to COVID-19. Fortunately, one week before July 1, the province of Alberta eased restrictions to allow for creative alternatives that kept the covid safe guidelines. The Fohn Fest team was able to change course and host a great alternative event. Instead of the regular Fohn Festival, the organization hosted a drive-in movie that was free and accessible for families in Hinton. Forty-two local businesses stepped up and about 25 volunteers helped out to put the event on within days of a green light.  Four movies, two double headers, took place and the Chamber hosted a car decorating contest at the same time. With 100 vehicles able to park in the Big Rock dealership parking lot per showing, it allowed about 400 families to come out and enjoy something on Canada Day.  Closer to the event date in 2021, the organization plans to re-evaluate the situation to see what can be done with the available resources and conditions at that time. Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Vaccin contre la COVID-19: priorité aux aînés en résidences et à ceux qui en prennent soin

    ÉMILIE PELLETIER Initiative de journalisme local — Le Droit En Ontario, les aînés qui résident dans les foyers de soins de longue durée et ceux qui prennent soin d’eux devraient être les premiers à recevoir le vaccin contre la COVID-19. Mais l’opération pourrait s’avérer plus compliquée que prévu. Le gouvernement Ford a dévoilé, lundi, les groupes de population qui devraient recevoir de façon prioritaire les vaccins contre le coronavirus. Durant la première phase de la distribution, qui pourrait durer jusqu’au mois d’avril, les aînés en résidences et les travailleurs de la santé qui prennent soin d’eux seront ceux qui pourront recevoir le vaccin.  Le personnel de la santé, notamment ceux qui travaillent dans un hôpital, les membres adultes des communautés autochtones, et les adultes qui reçoivent des soins de santé à domicile pour des problèmes chroniques, seront eux aussi parmi les groupes de population prioritaires au cours des premiers mois de vaccination. L’Ontario ciblera particulièrement les zones rouges et celles en confinement pour commencer.  De possibles dangers lors des livraisons Toutefois, il pourrait être plus compliqué de vacciner les résidents de foyers de soins de longue durée, puisque les doses de Pfizer nécessitent une réfrigération intense, et qu’il sera peut-être difficile de les déplacer dans ces établissements. Si le vaccin ne peut être déplacé directement dans les foyers, les résidents pourraient ne pas être les premiers à le recevoir.  Le personnel de ces foyers et les visiteurs essentiels devront probablement se déplacer vers les lieux d’entreposage, a noté l’ancien général militaire Rick Hillier.  Celui qui est chargé du Groupe d’étude sur la distribution des vaccins contre la COVID-19 a néanmoins assuré que la province sera prête à distribuer les vaccins « dès qu’elle les recevra ».  Cela pourrait survenir dès la semaine prochaine, a souligné le premier ministre ontarien Doug Ford.  M Hillier estime que la première ronde de vaccins pourrait permettre l'immunisation de 40 000 à 80 000 Ontariens.  Par ailleurs, la ministre de la Santé Christine Elliott a fait savoir que plus de 120 hôpitaux de la province ont été identifiés comme étant en mesure de réfrigérer les doses de Pfizer. Une fois la première phase terminée et les premières doses du vaccin administrées, la prochaine étape qui sera engagée devrait durer entre six et neuf mois.  Durant cette phase, d’autres communautés plus vulnérables de la province pourront recevoir le vaccin.  Finalement, la dernière ronde du plan visera à établir des endroits spécifiques, comme les pharmacies, où il sera possible pour le reste de la population de recevoir les doses requises pour l’immunisation. Rappelons que le vaccin contre la COVID-19 n’est pour l’instant disponible que pour les adultes de 18 ans et plus, et n’est pas accessible pour les personnes enceintes. Les enfants pourraient eux aussi recevoir le vaccin éventuellement, puisque les essais cliniques se poursuivent.  Un nouveau record, trois jours de suite, en Ontario Pour une troisième journée de suite, l’Ontario publie dans son plus récent bilan que le nombre d’infections quotidiennes de la COVID-19 a atteint un nouveau record.  Lundi, la santé publique de l’Ontario rapporte une hausse de 1 925 nouvelles infections au coronavirus, battant ainsi d’un cas le record établi dimanche.  Jusqu’à présent, près de 130 000 cas de COVID-19 ont été décelés en Ontario.  Par ailleurs, 26 Ontariens ont perdu la vie aux mains de la COVID-19 dimanche, selon ce que rapporte le bilan de la santé publique.  Depuis le début de la pandémie, le coronavirus a fait 3 798 victimes en Ontario. Parmi ces derniers, 63% étaient des résidents de foyers de soins de longue durée.  Dimanche, 725 Ontariens atteints de la COVID-19 étaient hospitalisés, dont 213 aux soins intensifs. Parmi ceux-ci, 121 étaient sous respirateur.  Le taux de guérison du virus en Ontario est actuellement de 84,7 %.Émilie Pelletier, journaliste, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Droit

  • Officials: French church attack suspect faces terror charges

    PARIS — French authorities said Monday that the main suspect behind October’s deadly Nice church attack has been handed terror murder charges. Brahim Issaoui’s health had impeded authorities’ ability to question him. Issaoui was seriously wounded by police following the attack, and remained hospitalized in life-threatening condition for some time. But on Monday a communique said the Tunisian migrant was charged with “assassinations in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “participation in a criminal terrorist association.” It is unclear if this means the suspect was finally questioned as part of the investigation. He is suspected of stabbing three people to death at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice, the southern French city’s biggest church. The Associated Press

  • Aucune hausse de taxes municipales pour les Port-Cartois en 2021

    La Ville de Port-Cartier a adopté son budget le jeudi 3 décembre. Dans celui-ci, il n'y a pas de hausse de taxes pour l'année 2021. Pour le conseil, il était important dans les circonstances causées par la COVID-19 qu'il n'y ait aucune hausse de taxes foncières, de services et autres tarifications pour l'année 2021. De plus, il n'y aura pas d'augmentation de location de terrains dans les parcs de maisons mobiles. Le maire de Port-Cartier, Alain Thibault, explique : « La dernière année a été difficile pour les citoyens, certains ont perdu leur emploi. Donc, dans les circonstances, on voulait donner une sorte de “break” aux citoyens en ne haussant pas les taxes.» Pour arriver à un tel résultat, le budget 2021 connaîtra une augmentation de seulement 0,4% par rapport à celui de 2020. La Ville doit puiser un montant de 350 000$ à même son surplus pour rendre possible la non-hausse de taxes. Le budget 2021, s'élève à 22,7M$. Le maire explique que la dernière année a demandé beaucoup d'efforts aux gestionnaires de la Ville pour arriver à contrôler les dépenses. Il se dit fier du résultat final. Questionné à savoir s'il s'agissait d'un budget électoraliste, le maire assure que non et qu'il s'agit avant tout de donner aux citoyens un moment de répit après une année difficile.Vincent Berrouard, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Nord-Côtier

  • Wheel theft leaves Regina woman spinning her tires looking for answers

    A Regina woman is trying to figure out why thieves stole a single tire and rim from her 13-year-old Ford Focus hatchback this weekend.It was not a spur of the moment theft. A security camera shows that it unfolded in two phases.Alyssa Oliver said it began Saturday around 9 p.m. CST when their camera shows a car driving by a couple of times before finally parking at the end of her block in northeastern Regina."We saw them come up to my car and one person kept watch while the other one loosened the nuts and then they left," she said.Sunday morning just before sunrise they returned "and just popped the wheel off."They took the wheel and lug nuts, but left behind a small jack.Oliver is struggling to find a motive. She had all-season tires on the car that were neither new or expensive. And why just take one?"Were they driving around and saw my car, went out and looked at the tire and went 'That would be a good match for our car' and decided to take the wheel?"Oliver said that she had a spare that she could use — except she couldn't attach it because the thieves had taken the lug nuts."It is comical to think about because you don't expect that to happen, like it is funny but at the same time, it's also crappy," she said.Les Parker with Regina Police says officers are investigating."According to a stats analyst here there are a couple other incidents in the last 30 days that might be similar, but information in his reports are too sparse to confirm," he said in an email. "Either way, it's safe to say that tire (and/or rims) theft is a fairly uncommon occurrence, especially in proportion to other vehicle-related incidents reported to police."

  • Winnipeg Family Builds Backyard Viking Hut

    When the pandemic cancelled the 2020 Icelandic Festival of Manitoba, Pedro Bedard and his family decided to bring a slice of the festival to their home.

  • Labrador West doctor disciplined again for boundary violations

    A doctor who practised in Labrador West has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador (CPSNL) for the second time in four years.  Dr. Adekunle M. Owolabi, appearing via video at a disciplinary hearing in St. John’s on Wednesday, admitted to a charge of professional misconduct thus breaching the CPSNL code of ethics by making “inappropriate comments or questions reflecting a lack of respect for a patient’s dignity or privacy.” Owolabi's medical licence was suspended for two months and he will be required to have a chaperone present when dealing with female patients for an additional 24 months, with a number of conditions. He also has to pay $5,000 for the cost of the hearing. Three other charges against Owolabi were withdrawn by the college.  They include: professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of engaging in massage or other sustained touching of a patient without legitimate medical reasons; professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with a term, condition or limitation on a licence or registration with the CPSNL; and professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with any term or condition of an order made by an adjudication tribunal. An agreed statement of facts, signed by the college and Owolabi, was presented at the hearing. Lawyer Ruth Trask, representing the CPSNL, said the agreed facts show that the woman who lodged the complaint had gone to see Owolabi at the Labrador West Health Centre on Nov. 19, 2018 with concerns relating to her mental health. She was upset and tearful, and Owolabi touched her on the shoulder, giving her some tissue. The next day, Owolabi called the woman in the morning and he logged the call in her medical record as a followup to check on her. Later that day, she went to see him in his office and talked to him about things that were causing her stress, including that she had no one to “have tea or go for a walk with.” Trask noted that Owolabi suggested that he and the complainant “go for coffee or speak on the telephone” if she was in a mental health crisis. Trask said Owolabi documented in his medical record that he had given the woman his personal cellphone number and told her to call him if she was in crisis, as long as she did not “abuse the opportunity” and it was strictly professional. The notes said Owolabi warned the woman he could not “go out with her” since he was her doctor, and she agreed. During both visits, Trask said, the chaperone was in the room initially, but had to move to an adjacent office due to pregnancy-related nausea. The statement of facts note that, while in the connected room, the chaperone could see and hear Owolabi and the patient at all times. On Nov. 21, Owolabi sent the complainant a text message stating that he regretted saying that they could be friends, apologized and asked her to forgive him. When he received no reply, Owolabi showed up at the woman’s workplace and asked to speak to her, but she refused.  Shortly after, the woman lodged a complaint with the CPSNL. Trask and Owolabi’s lawyer Robin Cook agreed on the two-month licence suspension, but disagreed on the length of time he should have a chaperone present when seeing female patients. Cook suggested it should be only 12 months making the punishment proportional to the misconduct.  Trask told the tribunal that Owolabi was still under sanctions from previous incidents at the time of the offence, and that should be taken into account. In 2016, Owolabi was found guilty of professional misconduct when four women in Labrador West said he made inappropriate comments to them during clinic visits. At the time he was ordered to have a chaperone present for 30 months, and 10 months remained in that sanction when the 2018 complaint was made. Trask noted that there has been increased scrutiny on boundary violations by physicians in recent years. “It is a problem for the public, it is a problem in the modern era, and I would submit that there is a significant element of public confidence and integrity of the medical profession that’s engaged here by ensuring we are adequately monitoring individuals who may have challenges in this regard,” Trask said. The tribunal deliberated for about 20 minutes before ordering the two-month licence suspension with a 24-month chaperone condition that included stringent rules including that Owolbi keep a patient log and there be more accountability for the chaperone.Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Fragility of water systems inspires work for Yoko Ono’s Water Event in Calgary

    When Kainai artist Faye HeavyShield was invited to collaborate with activist/artist Yoko Ono in a new Water Event, the Growing Freedom exhibition, HeavyShield’s first inspiration for an art piece was her oldest granddaughter. Her family and the physical world around her are integral to HeavyShield’s "process" when creating her art. But she didn’t use her granddaughter for the piece. “I wasn’t going to be able to keep it and put it in another show, so I shelved that,” she said Dec. 3 in an evening virtual presentation hosted by Contemporary Calgary, an art gallery in the southern Alberta city. HeavyShield’s piece, entitled aohkii/water, is part of the gallery’s newest iteration of Ono’s Water Event, which was part of Ono’s first museum exhibit “This is not here” in 1971. At that time, Ono invited more than 120 artists to produce water sculptures, which she would fill with virtual water. HeavyShield isn’t ready to share too much about the potential granddaughter piece nor did she elaborate much on the concept, but she did tease it in the question-and-answer portion after the presentation. “Well, I’ll save that one because I’m still going to use it. But she was going to be water. Let’s just put it that way. But I’ll let you know when it happens,” she said. Instead, HeavyShield’s contribution aohkii/water consists of a bowl filled with river stones and water. It may seem an obvious offering considering Ono’s call for a container that held water, but aohkii/water goes well beyond that. “I wanted to blur that border of containment of water so I used a clear bowl and printed images of the Old Man River on tissue and then that was collaged onto the outside,” she said. It is about showing “the fragility of the water systems now,” which include rivers, lakes and oceans. “(The water systems are) not permanent by any means and it’s very fragile, I guess, and that’s my feeling,” she said.   HeavyShield believes that our bodies and our social connections are extended from the land and we have to “be humble” in our relationship to the environment. “I remember one time I was thinking about just the expanse of the prairie and how you could see for miles around, and in the moment I was sort of imagining myself on the turntable, for a record turntable, and I was thinking, ‘I’m surrounded.’ I got the feeling that I was in the centre, and just in the very next second, I was made to feel, ‘No. You’re insignificant. You’re not at the centre’,” said HeavyShield.  “So those realizations can take place if you’re listening to your work. And I think that’s what happens when I spend time touching the paper, touching the grass. I’m told I get to communicate with the material.” When HeavyShield was in her thirties she attended Alberta College of Art (now the Alberta University of the Arts) in Calgary. One exercise had students drawing for three hours before the instructor told them to destroy their work. She said many of the other students “were bleeding” when they had to tear up the drawings. She didn’t feel the same way.  When she started to connect with her Blackfoot history, she came to understand that as the Blackfoot people were nomadic “we weren’t in anyway in love with permanency because we had to travel, and I think that’s an element that I’m really comfortable with in my work.” That lack of permanency is easily seen in how HeavyShield views photographs, which she uses often in her pieces. “It’s not photography … They’re images. When you think of them as photographs, then you’re freezing them. You’re adding another layer of stability to it. What I’ll end up doing is I’ll be cutting it up anyway or doing something,” she said. For Ryan Doherty, chief curator of Contemporary Calgary, HeavyShield’s piece for Water Event is easily a culmination of all her preceding work. “In regards to this bowl, you’re seeing all these bodies of work that you’ve done already starting to show themselves in this one small iteration. You’ve got the beautiful stones from the river themselves. You’ve got images of the river that have been collaged, the repetitive gestures of photography that you normally do. There’s a lot of these other former works you’ve done really encapsulated into this one work,” he said. When the gallery was tasked with asking a new group of artists to collaborate with Ono in this iteration of Water Event, Doherty considered “the long history and impact of the Bow and Elbow rivers to the Indigenous population past and present (and) it seemed the best thing would be to invite artists for whom that connection would resonate in the collaboration with Yoko.”  For HeavyShield it was not only the opportunity to “acknowledge our dependence on water,” but having grown up in the ‘60s, Ono’s and now late husband John Lennon’s message of peace and love stuck with her.  HeavyShield also saw a connection between how her grandmother told stories and Ono’s work.  “It’s almost like (Ono) removes herself from it. I really see a similar take of how my grandmother used to tell stories and I would stop hearing her voice and it would be just the story. So maybe with (Ono’s) work, this art, it’s not a stamp you have to put on anything,” said HeavyShield. She considers her own art “very ordinary… and it should be. It should be part of our everyday and not so precious.”  The other Water Event collaborators who will be exhibiting at the gallery are Adrian A Stimson, seth cardinal dodginghorse, Jessie Ray Short, Judy Anderson and Kablusiak. The Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom exhibition will be at Contemporary Calgary until Jan. 31, 2021. The exhibition was organized by the Phi Foundation for Contemporary Art, Montreal and curated by Gunnar B. Kvaran and Cheryl Sim. Along with touring Contemporary Calgary it will also tour the Vancouver Art Gallery and Kunsthalle Amsterdam. CJWEBy Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CJWE

  • Prince Edward Island's aggressive approach to curbing COVID-19 spread applauded

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's aggressive approach to curbing the community spread of COVID-19 drew praise from infectious disease experts Monday. The province has declared a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown after seven new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend. Under the new measures — which took effect Monday as four new cases were announced — restaurant dining rooms, fitness facilities, bingo halls and libraries must close, organized gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and stores must limit capacity to 50 per cent. Though the new case numbers in P.E.I. seem low in comparison with other provinces, Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease physician at Sinai Health in Toronto, said there is an advantage to acting decisively early on. "It saves you from an ongoing outbreak," she said. "Even though it seems like going overboard and a lot of work, if it's done well, there are tremendous benefits." Susan Kirkland, a professor in the department of community health and epidemiology at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said communities don't get a second chance for an aggressive start. "Once COVID gets out of control, as it has in many other provinces, you can't back up. If you take a very hard, very aggressive approach early on, you have the potential to get back to zero," Kirkland said. "Every other province, except those in the Atlantic region, has lost this opportunity," she added. Kirkland noted that COVID-19 numbers in Nova Scotia have begun to fall after that province recently announced new measures, including pop-up clinics and rapid testing. P.E.I.'s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, said the four cases announced Monday involve close contacts of cases announced on the weekend. "The circuit-breaker measures that came into effect this morning are important in helping to break the chain of transmission and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the province," Morrison told a briefing in Charlottetown.  "If we do not act now, it may take us longer to recover, and we will have more devastating impacts for individuals, families, communities and our Island society as a whole," she said. All Islanders between the ages of 20 and 29 are being asked to get tested for COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms. Morrison said there has been an increase in cases in that age group across the country, and she felt it was important to take action when she saw similar growth in cases on the Island. As part of the new restrictions, visitors are not allowed in hospitals, long-term care or other Health PEI facilities, except under compassionate circumstances. And high schools on the Island have moved to online learning. Provincial health officials opened a testing clinic Monday in Stratford, and the hours of operation are being extended for similar clinics in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague due to increased demand. There are currently 14 active cases on the Island, and there have been 84 cases in the province since the pandemic began. Nobody on the Island had died from the disease. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press

  • Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump's presidency

    NEW YORK — Bob Woodward's next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency's ending.Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump's administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden's presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date.In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the bestselling “The Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.Woodward already has written two bestsellers on Trump, “Fear” and “Rage.”For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition, from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” are writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden. There is currently no title or release date.The Associated Press

  • L’AFO mise sur ses bonnes relations avec Caroline Mulroney

    ÉMILIE PELLETIER Initiative de journalisme local — Le Droit TORONTO — Les relations entre l’Assemblée de la francophonie de l’Ontario et le ministère des Affaires francophones se sont beaucoup améliorées au cours des deux dernières années. Les temps ont bien changé depuis le jeudi noir, en Ontario. Le président de L’AFO Carol Jolin, son directeur général Peter Hominuk et l’analyste politique œuvrant au sein de l’organisme, Bryan Michaud, sont tous les trois d’accord pour dire que la preuve de ces progrès se trouve dans l’avancement des dossiers. Il y a deux ans, dans la foulée des coupes du gouvernement Ford en francophonie, les tensions étaient des plus palpables entre Carol Jolin et la ministre des Affaires francophones Caroline Mulroney. « Les discussions étaient beaucoup plus rares, on ne s’entendait pas. C’était évident. Je n’ai jamais su comment c’était pour elle », se souvient-il. Après avoir passé beaucoup de temps à tisser méticuleusement ces liens, les deux s’appellent aujourd’hui par leur prénom et les dossiers avancent mieux que jamais, juge le président de l’AFO. « La relation avec Mme Mulroney est très bonne. Elle s’est positionnée comme une alliée de la francophonie, depuis le temps du jeudi noir. On est conscient que ça n’a probablement pas été facile pour elle au départ, mais depuis ce temps-là, on a fait énormément de travail. » Il juge que c’est notamment la force des réseaux francophones qui a permis au gouvernement ontarien de comprendre l’importance de la communauté. « Je pense que la manifestation du 1er décembre 2018 a sonné des cloches de façon très forte. La Résistance a établi qu’on est sérieux, et ça a fait bouger le gouvernement. Les gens ont participé à 100 miles à l’heure, et ça nous a amené une crédibilité avec le gouvernement. Aujourd’hui, on le sent dans la façon qu’ils nous approchent. » Néanmoins, M. Jolin rappelle que si l’AFO doit critiquer à nouveau le gouvernement, il n’hésitera pas, peu importe le parti au pouvoir. « On l’a déjà fait, et ce n’est pas parce qu’on a un bon dialogue qu’on ne sortira pas si on voit un recul. » La ministre des Affaires francophones, Caroline Mulroney PATRICK WOODBURY, ARCHIVES LE DROIT Les progrès   Depuis le jeudi noir, la verve de la population franco-ontarienne a mené au retour du ministère provincial des Affaires francophones ainsi que de l’Université de l’Ontario français, en partie grâce à l’intervention d’Ottawa. Par ailleurs, M. Jolin souligne que la lutte de longue date menée entre autres par la néo-démocrate France Gélinas pour l’ajout des accents français sur les permis de conduire a récemment été gagnée. Bientôt, les caractères français devraient aussi être disponibles sur les cartes santé, l’une des premières motions présentées par la députée Amanda Simard à son arrivée à Queen’s Park. Le président de l’AFO note également le « travail acharné » de l’assistante parlementaire de Mme Mulroney, la députée Natalia Kusendova. C’est en partie grâce à son travail que le drapeau franco-ontarien est devenu, au début de l’automne, un emblème officiel de la province, au même titre que le drapeau de l’Ontario. En fait, presque tout ce que le gouvernement Ford avait l’intention d’éliminer en 2018 a été rétabli, et plus encore. Tout, à l’exception du Commissariat aux langues officielles. Mais cela pourrait changer, si le gouvernement de Doug Ford accepte de rétablir l’indépendance du chien de garde des langues officielles en Ontario lorsqu’il modifiera la Loi sur les Services en français. Carol Jolin espère que le gouvernement fera la refonte de cette Loi avant les prochaines élections provinciales, puisqu’il est convaincu qu’elle permettra de « donner un nouvel essor à la francophonie ». En attendant, il mise sur ses bonnes relations avec la ministre Mulroney pour que ça se concrétise.Émilie Pelletier, journaliste, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Droit

  • Tay subdivision's fourth phase closer to being finalized

    A subdivision in Tay Township might be getting closer to finalizing its next phase. Tatham Engineering project manager Michael Buske attended a recent council committee meeting to submit plans for a request made by the township around revised engineering drawings for the Lovejoy subdivision. The changes included converting the curb and gutter on the north side of the road to a ditch and eliminating the sidewalk on Lovejoy Street. The township engineer provided preliminary comments in February and did not support the change citing that Anderson Crescent was now an urban cross-section. Urban cross-sections are characterised by the presence of curb and gutter that define the edge of the road and sidewalks, which add more complexity for urban designs. In response, Tatham Engineering is suggesting a plan to include a sidewalk on the south side of the road, ending at the stormwater management pond, since there is currently no existing sidewalk on the west end of Lovejoy Street. "We're at a stage where we'd like to finish off this last phase of development," said Buske talking to council.  Coun. Barry Norris asked for clarification, trying to understand the situation. "The original design was approved by the municipality and with the south side of the road for stormwater sewer and a sidewalk," he said. "The latest is that they were looking for both sidewalks, curb and gutter both sides of the road. Is that what the delay seems to be?" Buske confirmed that was it as well as work to be done in the swim pond.  "If the original design was accepted what's brought us to this point?" said Norris. Buske said the previous phase included an urban cross-section. "For phase four, the existing part of Lovejoy (Street) out to the main road is a rural cross-section," he explained. "We were still proposing to have a semi-urban and rural cross-section. The south side would have a curb on it and north side would be allowed to have a ditch. This would also coincide with the original plan as the subdivision was first approved as having ditches throughout. "That would allow the water on the north side to continue on to the existing swale or ditch and not go into the swim pond," added Buske. "By continuing to allow us a ditch on the north side, we would be in compliance with the overall plan of the subdivision."  Council directed staff to look into the suggestion by Tatham and bring back a staff report in the new year.Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com

  • Sur les traces de la prohibition dans Brome-Missisquoi

    La région frontalière de Brome-Missisquoi est riche en histoires reliées à la prohibition. C’est d’abord le député de Brome, Christopher Dunkin, qui a fait adopter la Loi de tempérance en 1864. Puis, sa proximité avec l’État du Vermont en a fait une place de choix pour la contrebande d’alcool durant la prohibition américaine.  La MRC Brome-Missisquoi prépare un nouveau circuit patrimonial qui permettra de retourner à cette époque où l’alcool illicite coulait à flots et où les contrebandiers faisaient fortune. La prohibition a fait son apparition en 1864 dans la région de Brome avec la « loi Dunkin », adoptée au Parlement du Canada-Uni et qui permettait aux municipalités de décider d’imposer ou non un régime sec. Les sociétés de tempérance, principalement formées de femmes, faisaient alors pression sur les gouvernements pour que l’alcool soit interdit. Elles arguaient que la boisson était à l’origine de bien des bagarres de rues et qu’elle nuisait au travail des hommes, en plus de les rendre violents. « Les femmes n’ayant aucun droit à l’époque, les ligues de tempérances ont été la première chose qui leur a permis de se défendre », souligne l’historien consultant Laurent Busseau. La loi Dunkin est devenue la loi Scott en 1878 sous le Canada confédéré. En 1898, le Québec a voté contre la prohibition à l’échelle du pays durant un référendum initié par le premier ministre canadien Wilfrid Laurier.  Toutefois, les municipalités pouvaient encore interdire la vente et la consommation d’alcool localement. Verdun, à Montréal, a appliqué la loi Scott pendant 45 ans. En 2010, l’arrondissement a fini par permettre les débits de boissons. À sec dans Brome Dès 1864, la plupart des municipalités anglophones et protestantes près de la frontière ont adopté le régime sec. Il était interdit d’y vendre et d’y consommer de l’alcool.  Au fil des ans sont apparus des comptoirs clandestins, dont le Bucket of Blood, construit en 1890 à Abercorn et dont il ne reste aujourd’hui plus rien. L’endroit a été le théâtre de bagarres et de meurtres.  Dans le village d’Abercorn, on trouvait au début du 20e siècle cinq hôtels. Parmi les établissements notoires, il y a aussi eu le bordel Palace of Sin, tenu par la femme d’affaires de Boston Lilian Miner, alias Queen Lil. Installé à cheval sur la frontière, à Glen Sutton et à East Richford, le bordel de trois étages comptait deux bars distincts, de chaque côté de la frontière, et permettait aux consommateurs de traverser du côté canadien lorsque les policiers américains débarquaient, et vice versa.  C’est une première opération concertée entre les autorités canadiennes et américaines qui mettra fin à ce lieu de débauche. Naissance de la SAQ La prohibition a été imposée aux États-Unis en 1920. La région de Brome-Missisquoi est alors devenue un lieu de contrebande important. Les Américains étaient nombreux à faire des voyages touristiques pour venir prendre un coup.  Par train — qui s’arrêtait même devant le Palace of Sin avec le fameux « The $10 Drunk Ticket » —, en voiture et même à pied, les Américains allaient à Abercorn, Sutton et Frelighsburg pour commander une « soupe », le nom pour désigner un verre d’alcool. C’est que les municipalités frontalières étaient toujours au régime sec. Elles pouvaient encore en interdire la consommation.  Les commerçants ne pouvaient pas non plus vendre de l’alcool. Créée en 1921, seule la Commission des liqueurs, aujourd’hui la SAQ, pouvait le faire.  « Il y avait quand même du trafic d’alcool aux frontières durant cette période parce que l’alcool avait été produit en dehors de la Commission des liqueurs, explique M. Busseau. C’est une période complexe. » Des histoires surprenantes La production illégale de whisky de patates et d’alcool frelaté a permis de faire fleurir le crime organisé. La violence était fréquemment utilisée. Les histoires de règlements de comptes et de meurtres foisonnaient, au même titre que les aventures des contrebandiers face aux douaniers et aux policiers.  Par exemple, un trafiquant de Frelighsburg revenait des États-Unis la voiture criblée de balles, des marques qu’il tentait tant bien que mal de cacher. De l’ammoniac dans le silencieux des voitures blindées permettait aux contrebandiers d’échapper aux policiers à moto grâce au nuage produit. La criminalité rongeait aussi la compagnie de chemin de fer qui fermait les yeux sur le transport illicite d’alcool vers les États-Unis. Le Canadian Pacific Railway a congédié William Smith, un agent de la station de Sutton et membre d’une société de tempérance, après qu’il ait été victime d’une tentative de meurtre. Ses actions contre les contrebandiers avaient été découvertes. L’un des plus célèbres gangsters américains, Al Capone, a même contrôlé le trafic d’alcool sur le lac Champlain avec son homme de confiance Conrad Labelle. Rares sont les bâtiments directement liés à la prohibition qui sont encore debout. Il ne reste plus aucun hôtel à Abercorn, la gare de Sutton Junction est fermée et les traces du Palace of Sin ont disparues.  Il existe encore quelques tourelles, installées sur des bâtiments, qui servaient à venir voir les raids des autorités.  La maison de ferme sur le Domaine Pinnacle, à Frelighsburg, est coiffée d’une tourelle octogonale qui, croit-on, servait à surveiller la frontière.  De plus, le palais de justice de Cowansville abritait autrefois la prison Sweetsburg, où ont été enfermés des contrebandiers et où des meurtriers ont été pendus.  +++++ Dix grandes sous-thématiques La prohibition a eu un impact important dans la région de Brome-Missisquoi, plus particulièrement dans les villages près de la frontière. C’est pourquoi ces années d’histoire ont été choisies pour développer un nouveau circuit patrimonial par la MRC Brome-Missisquoi. « Ça fait quelques années qu’on veut faire un circuit patrimonial plus régional, explique Rémi Jacques, conseiller en développement touristique au Centre local de développement de Brome-Missisquoi. La prohibition est un thème particulièrement riche dans notre région avec toutes les histoires qui y sont reliées. » Dix grandes sous-thématiques ont été identifiées avec l’aide de l’historien consultant Laurent Busseau. La forme du circuit n’est pas encore coulée dans le béton, mais ces thématiques pourraient faire l’objet de capsules audio et de panneaux informatifs installés à dix endroits. Un site web et un dépliant seront aussi développés. Un lien sera notamment fait avec la production d’alcool sur le territoire, que ce soit des alcools forts, du vin, des cidres ou de la bière, un moteur économique important pour la région. La majorité des éléments seront prêts à être présentés au public l’été prochain. Le circuit se concentrera surtout autour des municipalités de Saint-Armand, Frelighsburg, Abercorn, Dunham et des villes de Lac-Brome, Sutton et Cowansville. La MRC et le CLD Brome-Missisquoi peuvent compter sur une aide financière du Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership pour la réalisation du projet. L’an dernier, l’organisme avait lancé un appel de projets sous le thème de la prohibition. Brome-Missisquoi y a appliqué et a reçu 7500 dollars américains. En plus de cette subvention, le circuit pourra profiter du renouvellement de l’entente culturelle avec le gouvernement du Québec. Pour le projet total, dont le coût est estimé à 30 000 $, le Ministère de la Culture et des Communications versera 7500 $. Cynthia Laflamme, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix de l'Est

  • UN health agency's advice for the holidays: Don't hug

    GENEVA — The World Health Organization has an unwelcome but potentially life-saving message for the holiday season: Don't hug. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, WHO's emergencies chief said Monday that the “shocking” rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly in the U.S., means that people shouldn't get too close to their loved ones this year. “The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It’s widespread," said Dr. Michael Ryan. "It’s quite frankly, shocking, to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. — a country with a wonderful, strong health system (and) amazing technological capacities,” he said. At the moment, the U.S. accounts for a third of all COVID-19 cases in the world, Ryan added. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded more than 280,000 coronavirus deaths to date. Ryan was responding to a question during a news conference about whether hugs could be considered “close contact” — which the U.N. health agency has generally advised against in areas of high coronavirus transmission. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said most transmission happens among people who tend to spend a lot of time together sharing meals and indoor spaces, in workplaces or homes — but it’s sometimes hard to “disentangle” how exactly the virus was spread. Added Ryan: “It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people, ‘Don’t hug each other.’ It’s terrible.” “That is the brutal reality in places like the United States right now,” he said. In November, U.K. chief medical officer Chris Whitty also told Britons that they shouldn't hug or kiss their elderly relatives during this year's holiday season “if you want them to survive to be hugged again.” WHO's director of vaccines, Dr. Kate O'Brien, warned that while new immunization campaigns to combat COVID-19 should help slow the pandemic, “having vaccines is not going to be a switch” that means an automatic end to the pandemic. Last week, Britain became the first Western country to approve the experimental shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech; the country is poised to start vaccinating its highest-risk populations on Tuesday in its biggest-ever immunization campaign. O'Brien said that people who have concerns about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine developed in less than a year should learn more about the science, calling such worries “really legitimate questions.” Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

  • The fight to stop systemic racism in science

    Ian Foulds holds a unique position at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan (UBCO) campus.  Foulds is an associate professor and the Principal’s Research Chair (Tier 1) in Indigenous Reconciliation in Engineering. “With Indigenous issues, most people were never taught or told, in my school, [the] School of Engineering, we have been working at educating our faculty in bite-size chunks,” says Foulds, who is an engineer and member of Métis Nation of BC.  He is developing a framework for preparing engineers to engage with Indigenous communities, developing models and best practices for incorporating Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into engineering curriculums.  Foulds was one of three speakers who participated in UBCO’s webinar on Science and Systemic Racism.  “[Systemic racism] is something we work to avoid in our scientific experiments. We make sure we are inclusive of underrepresented voices,” he explained during the seminar. “People who do not face them [systemic barriers] probably don’t even know they are there.”  The two-hour webinar also featured Magdalena Skipper, editor in chief from Nature, and Alejandro Adem, president of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The seminar, which took place on Nov. 26, was one of three in the series. The next two will be planned for the new year.  While more and more discussions about systemic racism are happening, people aren’t always clear on exactly what it means.  “Systemic racism is the intentional racially motivated discrimination by the system,” Foulds explained to the group. In this category, Foulds would put things like the 1876 Indian Act, the 60’s Scoop and residential schools.  “These were intentional, racist and systemic acts that targeted Indigenous Peoples,” said Foulds. “There is no question there is a problem of racism in science,” Skipper told participants. “Many genetic and biological studies have historically been focused on populations of European ancestry, to achieve the promise of the sequencing of the human genome and precision medicine.” But, Skipper said changes are being made to enable the future generation of researchers to break down these barriers.   “Nature finds it essential to have an inclusive-focused exploration for diseases of diverse ability, because it helps to find treatment for all ethnicities,” Skipper explained.  Three federal research grant agencies are taking actions to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion within the agency, academic institutions and across the research enterprise, according to Adem. He explained that these include the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).  NSERC has been working with institutions across Canada to develop strategies to become more inclusive of racialized groups, said Adam.   “Recent results from [Statistics Canada] research survey on post-secondary faculty and researchers showed higher rates of harassment and unequal treatment being reported by those who self-identified as Indigenous or a member of a visible minority,” Adem explained. In response, NSERC has been creating new supports and positions in institutions, such as an Indigenous students center and a Black support coordinator, according to Adem.   “We encourage institutions to recognize intersectional identities and to create more diverse communities,” Adem said.  UBCO says they are also committed to identifying, addressing and supporting racialized students and faculty to succeed.  “UBC Okanagan has taken several steps lately, to ensure they have an inclusive campus,” said Santa Ono, President and Vice-Chancellor, UBC, during the opening remarks of the webinar.  He pointed to the fact that UBCO has created a new inclusion action plan, with a new senior adviser on race and inclusive excellence. “The senior adviser will support and meet with groups on anti-racism and communities of colour and develop an outreach strategy,” Ono explained. “They will work inside and outside the university, to advance and understand issues of racism.”  While this is a step forward, Ono acknowledged that more needs to be done.   “Much more needs to be done at UBC and within the scientific community in general, and we will continue to do this work,” said Ono. This event is the first of three examining racism in science specifically, with the next two—planned for the new year—featuring the perspectives of Indigenous and Black scientists. Athena Bonneau is a reporter for IndigiNews Okanagan. You can follow her work hereor email athena@indiginews.com.Athena Bonneau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse

  • Mississauga needs more time to meet provincial guideline for responsible planning

    As Mississauga staff search for budget lines to trim ahead of further deliberations in the new year, council is looking to the Province for help. It will request an extension on a recent Queen’s Park regulation that requires an asset management plan to keep property tax payers protected.  In a year when the City begins to brace for the financial “echo impact” of COVID-19, the exercise, which forces municipalities to budget responsibly, is slated to cost Mississauga about $3 million. The Province enacted the Asset Management Planning for Municipal Infrastructure regulation in 2017, under the Infrastructure for Jobs and Prosperity Act. It requires cities to create a plan that considers infrastructure needs including maintenance, lifecycle costs and climate change mitigation targets, while coordinating municipal budgets to ensure Ontario’s land-use planning framework and other policies are being adhered to. Mississauga met the first deadline in June 2019, when it submitted its seven-page asset management policy, a document that must be updated every five years. Now, the City’s Business Services department is expected to hand in an Asset Management Plan by July 2023 for its core infrastructure plan to manage critical needs including roads and bridges, and assets related to stormwater, water and wastewater.  The City’s Business Services department will lead the initiative as “the work to fulfill this legislated obligation is enormous Corporation-wide,” according to the 2021 budget document. “Creating the Asset Management Plans will yield benefits for the City, including an improved capacity to understand and prioritize the management of our considerable assets”. To minimize the hit to the already stretched operating budget, hiring to meet the requirement of the regulation will be funded from capital reserves until 2023, when it will become part of the operating budget. In July 2023, the City must hand in its plan for all other infrastructure not included in the list of core assets. To meet the deadline and the significant planning involved ahead of the due date just over seven months from now, staff are recommending 21 full-time positions across various City departments, including transportation, IT, and facilities and property management, in addition to the use of consultants. The 2021 capital program has $3 million budgeted toward the plan. It’s unclear why the City did not begin preparing to meet the legislated obligation earlier or if the pandemic pushed plans back. Now, with the next deadline for reporting to the Province looming, the City needs more time. At the beginning of budget deliberations two weeks ago, Ward 2 Councillor Karen Ras said the regulation requirements can wait, and directed staff to pen a letter to the Premier requesting more time. “I think given our difficulty to even go through the hiring process for that many staff, given that we currently have a hiring freeze, [it’s] a reasonable request,” she said in the session. Her suggestion was echoed by Gary Kent, Chief Financial Officer and Commissioner of Corporate Services. “We can certainly do more around asset and management. Whether it has to be to this degree, I think, is up for debate,” Kent told the budget committee. He said there is a penalty for missing the deadline.  The City owns about $12.4 billion in infrastructure assets, excluding land, and next year’s budget has a total proposed gross capital budget of $272.2 million. The infrastructure gap is currently at $291 million, or $17 million more than it was in 2019. The steady rise in this figure, which represents the growing deficit because of the City’s inability to pay for needed infrastructure, is one of the reasons the previous Liberal government passed the legislation requiring municipalities to manage their finances responsibly.  With hundreds of thousands of new residents moving into the province each year, and a projected population of just under 20 million by 2046, according to the Ministry of Finance (Ontario has a little more than 14.5 million residents currently) it’s crucial that municipalities plan and budget for the continued increase, especially high-growth communities like Mississauga.  Without a roadmap to ensure cities are funding required infrastructure to meet the demands of residents, services and assets can begin to breakdown. Changing weather patterns caused by climate change were another consideration when the provincial legislation was passed, to ensure municipalities build adequate infrastructure to cope with increased rainfall and other climate realities.   A staff report on the request to delay submission of the required work will appear in the upcoming City Council meeting, a spokesperson confirmed. According to the regulation, infrastructure plans should include service levels, descriptions and other technical details such as energy usage, lifecycle estimates, and average age of the components of the asset. Requirements for the level of detail to be submitted are based on population size and whether the municipality is in the Greater Golden Horseshoe growth area, which includes Mississauga. The plans must also include how the information will be relayed to the public. In 2024, municipalities will be required to supply more information about each asset category and the level of service the cities plan to provide in each of the next 10 years, while assessing risks, whether the service levels can be reached, and the “ability to afford proposed levels of service,” the regulation states. The rule is designed to help standardize infrastructure planning in Ontario. Municipalities were consulted over two years prior to settling on the six-year timeline, from 2019 to 2024, to complete this project, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure spokesperson Sofia Sousa-Dias said in an email. “In many respects, effective asset management planning is more important now than ever before. Good asset management planning allows municipalities to stretch capital dollars by helping them make well-informed, evidence-based decisions,” Sousa-Dias said. “It’s about making the right infrastructure investments in the right places, at the right time.” She did not confirm if the Province will consider the extension request from Mississauga. The City of Hamilton said it does not anticipate requesting an extension to the Province’s regulation, and to the east, Toronto City Council is also not currently requesting an extension to the regulation, The Pointer was told in emailed statements. The Ministry of Infrastructure promised funding and tools to help with the transition to fulfilling this regulation, said Brian Rosborough, Executive Director of the Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO), in a statement to The Pointer. Although some of the supports were delivered, he said AMO has continued to advocate for resources to get through the steep learning curve to submit plans according to the Province’s deadlines and requirements. “Realistically, most municipalities need more time and more training and information to meet the Ministry’s expectations,” he said. “The COVID-19 pandemic, and the pressures that it has created for many municipalities, has only made it more difficult to meet the Ministry’s expectations and deadlines.” The City is also awaiting a previous ask to the Provincial government about terminating the Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. Mayor Bonnie Crombie told the budget committee that she had “receptive ears” with the Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Premier Doug Ford. “I was hopeful for a period of time, but it wasn't mentioned in the [Province’s] economic statement,” she said.   The agreement affects Toronto Pearson International Airport, and means the airport authority pays the City a $0.94 fee per passenger in lieu of property tax. Because of low travel volumes due to COVID-19, the City is bracing for a $22 million PILT deficit in the budget two years from now. Staff are seeking a response from the finance minister, Kent said, regarding a reworked arrangement that would be more equitable for Mississauga, which provides services to the airport. The budget committee will reconvene in 2021 to approve the financial plan for the city, after the Region of Peel Budget is presented. Email: vjosa.isai@thepointer.com Twitter: @LaVjosa COVID-19 is impacting all Canadians. At a time when vital public information is needed by everyone, The Pointer has taken down our paywall on all stories relating to the pandemic and those of public interest to ensure every resident of Brampton and Mississauga has access to the facts. For those who are able, we encourage you to consider a subscription. This will help us report on important public interest issues the community needs to know about now more than ever. You can register for a 30-day free trial HERE. Thereafter, The Pointer will charge $10 a month and you can cancel any time right on the website. Thank you.Vjosa Isai, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer