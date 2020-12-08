14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

Local Journalism Initiative

For a fleeting moment this summer, Kassandra Grainger lived indoors. She packed her things from Toronto’s Moss Park, and followed a path encouraged by city officials — accepting a space in a nearby hotel it was using as a shelter. Grainger said she’d been homeless since leaving an unhealthy relationship. Before coming to the park, she’d worried about sleeping places with enough visibility to be safe, noting that being in public places is an important consideration for homeless women living outside. “Anywhere where there’s a gathering, somewhere where other people can see me. That way, if something’s being done wrong to me, then hopefully somebody would’ve been able to help,” she said. “We have to, because we’re the vulnerable ones. We’re taken advantage of more than a man.” Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, encampments like the one in Moss Park have sprung up increasingly across Toronto, with the city most recently counting 395 tents in 66 parks. And roughly 31 per cent of encampment residents who have interacted with the city’s Streets to Homes team have been women, who face particular fears and difficulties when living outside. But several also challenge the city’s assertion that indoor shelters are safer, their stories showing it isn’t just fear of catching COVID-19 that’s keeping people in in public parks. Multiple women told the Star they intend to stay outside until they’re offered adequate housing — preparing to hunker down as the weather cools, and Toronto’s parks are blanketed in snow. While the city says 1,100 people have been moved during the pandemic from encampments — which are illegal — to indoor spaces, Grainger’s time in the hotel was short-lived. Within days of leaving Moss Park, she was back, and now vows to stay put until she’s offered a permanent home. The 36-year-old, who said she struggles with mental disabilities and obsessive-compulsive disorder, found it impossible to adjust to the sudden rules of the formal shelter setup — most of all, the visitor restrictions in the hotel. She also feared having to cage her brown mastiff, Tasha, in order to enter the city’s regular shelter system. She keeps the dog by her side for extra security. “She is my safety,” Grainger said. Being a woman outside meant being particularly vulnerable, she told the Star, and carefully considering where she slept in order to avoid being “taken advantage of.” When she first moved to Moss Park, she’d been living in a tent — though she said it was prone to collapsing. Grainger and others also noted their tents were regularly stolen. More recently, she and Tasha have stayed in a tiny wooden shelter made by a Toronto carpenter, designed to keep as much warmth in as possible. The city has warned the shelter-maker to stop distributing them, saying they break the municipal code. On a recent afternoon, the structure was slung with a large blue tarp, coated with a fresh layer of snow. Beyond the warmth, Grainger said being able to lock the door while she’s sleeping has made a difference: “It makes me feel a heck of a lot safer.” To Julie Watson, a 55-year-old who found herself homeless after struggling with a gambling problem, life in an encampment feels like a safer option than the shelter system. She described an incident that took place near the last shelter where she stayed, alleging that a man had tried to sexually assault her. “If it happened to other women, they might turn around and say, ‘I’ll just go to another shelter,’” she said. “But I refuse to go.” Now in Alexandra Park, Watson stays with a man named Domenico, who she described as her protector and brother figure. “He will never let anything harm me,” she said. She was frightened of being alone; Domenico, she said, never let that situation arise. Angelique Beaupre hasn’t been as lucky. The 28-year-old said she was sexually assaulted while staying in a downtown encampment this summer, by someone who wasn’t living there. Staff at nearby Sanctuary Ministries confirmed the incident, and that police were involved. “It kind of messes with a person’s brain,” Beaupre said. “(But) the first mistake he made was doing what he did to me … I don’t like bullies.” She doesn’t shy away from discussing her other struggles — challenges with her mental health, and drug use that started after she used painkillers for scoliosis long ago. Living outside, she’s gotten used to feeling ill constantly: she had a cold when she first spoke to the Star. But Beaupre said a major hurdle to going inside is finding a place where she and her boyfriend can go together. The city declined to provide information on Beaupre’s case — or any others in this story — but said couples are generally eligible for hotel spots, respites and some shelters. Several women who spoke to the Star discussed their concerns around safety, but Priyanka Sheth — executive director of Sistering, a Toronto agency that works with homeless and precariously housed women — pointed out their definitions may be drastically different. When the city was trying to encourage women to come inside, Sheth urged staff to consider what a safety concern meant for each person. Were they scared for their physical security, or was it their emotional safety that kept them outside? She questioned whether the city’s stance that indoor shelter is always the safer option is the most effective approach. “In the same way we look at war — anything else — women are at greater risk,” she said, about the dangers of sexual violence for women in the encampments. But for some, she said, the encampment gives them something intangible that they couldn’t find elsewhere. “The encampments at least allow for a sense of belonging. When nobody wants you, any sense of belonging is significant … it’s about how you form community,” she said. “When the streets become your home, and you’re shunned from so many places, then you survive with each other.” In Sheth’s ideal world, the city would allow people to camp in a specific area, and provide supports there to create a sort of stepping-stone for them to accept more help. Women with bad experiences in shelters may not trust someone simply telling them it was safe, she said, and the transition isn’t always easy. Dr. Andrew Boozary, executive director of population health and social medicine at Toronto’s University Health Network, urged officials to avoid taking a “paternalistic” view of the camps. “We can’t keep prescribing things for people that we think are best for them. When people are saying what they feel is unsafe, we have to listen,” Boozary said. “I really do support what the encampment movement has been. It’s been people who are marginalized, who felt shut out of the system, who’ve not felt safe. They’ve made the active decision to take care of each other, and support each other, through the pandemic.” While some members of the public may not like the look of “tent cities,” tearing them down didn’t address the root issue. “We have to build up housing, and trust,” Boozary said. Sylvia Braithwaite, director of 24-hour services at Toronto’s Fred Victor, said she believes the city is coming from a “caring perspective” in trying to move people from encampments. There is a “huge risk” to being outside through the winter, but she’s seen women scared of the shelter system, feeling it to be unsafe. Temporary shelters in hotels are a good solution for those needing private space, she said. But if some chose to stay outside, particularly during COVID-19, Braithwaite suggested the city make sure they’re out of harm’s way. “Hopefully, there is flexibility in the system to provide a coordinated approach, to support them while this pandemic is happening,” said Braithwaite. Beyond the Streets to Homes team, she suggested the city could create a sort of community outreach team — potentially including nurses, mental health and addiction supports, and housing workers — to ensure people living outside had what they needed. The city has said it made a decision based on scarce resources to make “safer” indoor spaces available, instead of building infrastructure to support people who live in the parks. Shelter system director Gord Tanner said Braithwaite and Sheth raise valid questions, but he still believes the city needs to “do better than settling for people living in parks” — though he acknowledged it may need to be “an interim strategy of sorts.” Tanner said the city hadn’t recently been enforcing the bylaw prohibiting tents in parks because it could lead to residents scattering to other parks or even ravines. “If people aren’t going to accept the offers that we have to come indoors and we move forward with enforcement, or we don’t have the adequate space to come indoors, then where are they going to go?” Tanner said. The city’s focus for now is to provide people with options, he added. Some women in encampments have taken up the city’s offer. Sarah White, 31, lived in a tent in Toronto with her partner from March until they moved into a shelter hotel mid-summer. The hotel offered her personal space, and eliminated the worries of sleeping in an open room, like having her possessions stolen. She’s also grateful to be out of the cold. Still, White said, “in a lot of ways, I miss my tent,” noting that she had more privacy without staff regularly knocking at her door. She’s hoping that staying puts her on a “fast track” to permanent housing. Since Grainger left her hotel spot, that’s been her hope, too. “I’m not leaving until I have somewhere I can call home, my own home,” she said. But her resolve has been weakening. Without volunteers supporting the camp, she suspects she’d have already relented. “We would not make it,” she said. “The government would have won a long time ago.”Victoria Gibson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star