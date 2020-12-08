14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

WASHINGTON — The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment.

In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation. He also ordered a separate probe into staffing and procedures at the base's Criminal Investigation Command unit, which is responsible for investigating crimes on Fort Hood.

The actions come after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, McCarthy said based on an independent panel's review, he concluded that the issues at Fort Hood, including major flaws in the response to sexual assault and harassment, “are directly related to leadership failures.” He said he was gravely disappointed in the commanders there, adding, “without leadership, systems don’t matter.”

Gen. James McConville, the chief of staff of the Army, told reporters that he spoke to Guillen’s mother on Tuesday morning and told her, “We are holding leaders accountable, and we will fix this.”

McCarthy also ordered a new Army policy that changes how commanders deal with missing soldiers. The panel found there were no detailed procedures for what commanders of small units should do if a soldier is missing, but not necessarily AWOL, or absent without leave. The new policy requires leaders to list service members as absent-unknown for up to 48 hours and to do everything they can to locate the soldier to determine if the absence is voluntary before declaring anyone AWOL.

The firings include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Col. Ralph Overland, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and his Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp. Among those suspended were Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, the 1st Cavalry Division commander, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.

The Army did not provide the names of the other lower-ranking soldiers who face possible discipline.

The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. Asked about that, McConville said White was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year so wasn't at the base. “Leadership is about presence,” said McConville.

Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Efflandt’s move was paused while the team of independent investigators conducted its probe into whether leadership failures contributed to the killings of several people, including Guillen, and who should be held accountable.

Army leaders and members of the independent panel acknowledged that the death of Guillen, 20, earlier this year was a catalyst for a deeper look into what have been longstanding crime and other problems at the base.

According to investigators, Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.

Also in July, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found near a reservoir by Fort Hood. And in June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.

The five-member panel spent three weeks at Fort Hood and conducted more than 2,500 interviews, including 647 in person. More than 500 of those were with female soldiers. They also collected more than 31,000 responses to a sexual assault and harassment survey. They said they found a deep dissatisfaction with the sexual assault and harassment reporting and response program.

They said female soldiers told them they were afraid of retaliation for complaints, including fears they would be moved to other jobs, their confidentiality would be compromised and their careers would be derailed. They also complained about long delays in investigations, and many said they didn't report incidents of sexual assault or harassment due to lack of confidence in the program.

Panel member Carrie Ricci, a retired member of the Army's Judge Advocate General’s Corp who served for three years at Fort Hood, had a message to the female soldiers there. “I want them to know we believe you,” she said.

Chris Swecker, the committee chairman and retired head of the FBI's criminal investigation division, said the panel concluded there was a significant lack of emphasis on the sexual assault response program, and that, more broadly, Fort Hood has a serious crime problem that largely goes unaddressed. He said commanders are guilty more of “acts of omission” rather than acts of commission.

Swecker said there was little visible deterrent or plan to prevent crimes that range from assaults to drug use. Fort Hood, he said, has the highest rate of positive drug tests in the Army.

At Fort Hood, White told reporters that the panel's report gave him a “historically unprecedented” granular look at the base's problems, and “what was made abundantly clear is that we have to fix our culture.” He said he will immediately implement some of the report’s suggested actions and has already held two sexual assault review board meetings. He also said he ordered a ”compassion team" to meet with all of the soldiers who were fired or suspended.

Associated Press writer Acadia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • C-K launches immigration survey

    The municipality of Chatham-Kent is seeking input from immigrants to help make the community more welcoming. A survey has launched to help officials better understand and address the needs of immigrants in the community. “The survey is an opportunity for all immigrant newcomers to have their voices heard and to help ensure that Chatham-Kent remains a welcoming community for all residents,” reads a release. “Results from the survey will help the municipality, community stakeholders and service providers understand the needs of immigrants in Chatham-Kent and work towards addressing those needs.” Audrey Ansell, manager of community attraction and promotion for the municipality, noted Chatham-Kent was designated as Canada’s first Welcoming Community by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in 2016. “Chatham-Kent prides itself on being a welcoming community for all immigrant newcomers that choose to settle here,” Ansell said in the release. “The findings from this inaugural survey will help us to ensure we continue to work towards making a welcoming community for all.” “Whether you arrived in Chatham-Kent yesterday or 45 years ago, we want to hear your feedback on your experiences in the community,” Jason Stubitz, project co-ordinator for the local immigration partnership, said in the release. To be eligible to complete the survey, you must have immigrated to Canada, currently reside in Chatham-Kent and be 16 years of age or older. As a thank-you for completing the survey, you can enter a draw to win 1 of 4 gift cards to a local restaurant. The survey can be filled out until Dec. 28 and is available in English, French, Arabic, Spanish and Low German. If assistance is needed to access or complete the survey in additional languages, the CKLIP team is available to help and can be contacted by email at cklip@chatham-kent.ca.Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

  • Longtime National Spelling Bee director steps down

    The longtime executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee has stepped down.Scripps announced Paige Kimble's departure on Monday, effective immediately, after 22 years in charge of the world's preeminent spelling competition.Kimble's final year on the job ended up being the first year without a bee since 1945. The event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is normally held in late May at a convention centre outside Washington and includes hundreds of spellers from around the country, along with a handful of international competitors. ESPN televises the final rounds of the bee.Cincinnati-based Scripps has yet to announce plans for next year's bee, but schools have been holding competitions this fall that serve as the first steps toward qualifying. Kari Wethington, a Scripps spokeswoman, said Monday that “the bee team is planning to host a competition in 2021.”Like many others with prominent roles in staging the bee, Kimble is a former speller. She won the bee in 1981. A year earlier, she finished second to Jacques Bailly, who is now the bee's longtime pronouncer.Kimble began working for Scripps in 1991, shortly after graduating from college, and became executive director in 1998. During her tenure, the national exposure on ESPN and the quirky charisma of the young spellers, who can compete through the eighth grade, have led to increased popularity for the competition.In order to win, spellers must demonstrate a mastery of roots, definitions and language patterns that allows them to figure out even those rare words in the dictionary they haven't seen before. Spellers devote hours a day for years of their lives to preparing for the bee, often working with private coaches, and use study guides that have taken some of the mystery out of the Scripps word list.In the past two decades, most of the winners of the bee have been Indian-American, many the children of highly educated first-generation immigrants.Last year's bee ended in an unprecedented eight-way tie after Scripps ran out of words difficult enough to challenge the elite spellers remaining on stage. Some observers argued that the bee had failed in its mission, but Kimble characterized the result as a triumph.“Look at these kids. They worked so hard and they achieved so much,” Kimble said at the time. “I think it’s the best night ever for the bee.”Carolyn Micheli, a senior vice-president with the company who's not part of the regular bee staff, will fill Kimble's role on an interim basis, Scripps said. The company said it would conduct a national search for a new director while also considering internal candidates.___Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckolsBen Nuckols, The Associated Press

  • Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

    The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

  • After talk with Google's Sundar, EU's Jourova says seeks more transparency on fake news

    Alphabet unit Google needs to be more transparent about how it is fighting the spread of "fake news," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said on Monday after a video conference with the company's CEO Sundar Pichai. The spread of disinformation via the internet has triggered concerns worldwide, with governments and regulators trying to contain the problem especially with regards to elections, political advertising and the COVID19 pandemic. Jourova, who has previously criticised tech giants for making money out of the spread of fake news, last week launched her European Democracy Action Plan to counter disinformation, boost media freedom and promote free and fair elections.

  • Virtual care expansion too slow, AGCO not transparent, funeral sector needs work: AG

    TORONTO — Ontario's expansion of virtual health-care services has been too slow, its retirement homes have an increasing number of residents who should be in long-term care, and its gaming, alcohol and cannabis regulator lacks transparency, the province's auditor general said in a sweeping report released Monday. Bonnie Lysyk issued 13 value-for-money audits in her annual report, which also looked at consumer protection in the bereavement sector and the review and implementation of school curricula among other issues.Ontario has been slow to integrate virtual care services with its health-care system, Lysyk said, and while the government relaxed rules around billing for remote care this year to accommodate the surge in demand, that work will need to accelerate after the pandemic.The auditor found the Ontario Telemedicine Network, which offers remote care, and the Ministry of Health "do not have effective systems and procedures in place to offer virtual care services more long term in a cost-efficient manner to meet Ontarians’ needs."What's more, she said, the audit found "numerous cases" where physicians had "significantly high" billings for virtual care, including one where a doctor billed $1.7 million for remote services in 2019-2020 and another $1.9 million for in-person services. That doctor reported seeing as many as 321 patients virtually in one day, the report said.Lysyk also raised concerns about the proliferation of private, for-pay virtual care services, saying they have "created risk of unequal access to health care, as well as oversight risk" since they aren't under provincial purview.The report also delves into the management and operation of Ontario's 770 retirement homes, and found an increasing number of people in those facilities require a higher level of care that could more suitably be provided in a long-term care facility.More than 4,000 patients who no longer needed acute care in hospitals were discharged to retirement homes in 2019-2020, the auditor found. "Many of those people had health profiles similar to residents in long-term-care homes," Lysyk said.In another audit, Lysyk found that consumers are not adequately protected from high pressure sales tactics when purchasing funeral services. An audit of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario found the agency must do a better job requiring the industry to provide pricing transparency to the public.Key information such as price lists for funeral services and products are not easily accessible, making it difficult for people to comparison shop at a time when they must make decisions quickly and under emotional duress, Lysyk said."We were ... surprised by what we saw," she said. In another audit, Ontario's blood supply was found to be safe and largely reliable, but there were issues surrounding the supply of blood plasma, which largely comes from international sources. Blood plasma is used to produce immunoglobins, a blood product with growing demand, the report said.Ontario's hospitals obtain blood components and products from the not-profit organization Canada Blood Services, but the Ministry of Health does not gather key information about demand for those components or what's used by hospitals, the report said. “The collection of this information from hospitals would help better forecast future supply needs, which is particularly important given the delays in surgeries as a result of COVID-19,” Lysyk said.In examining the education sector, the auditor found school curricula are aging, with many not being revised in a decade or more. Many textbooks are just as old and "not relevant," she said.Lysyk said the Ministry of Education doesn't have a formal process to determine what should be updated and when.The auditor also flagged a lack of transparency in the gaming, alcohol and cannabis regulator.Lysyk conducted her first audit of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and was critical of how it oversees its approximately 78,500 licensees across the four sectors it regulates.She noted that compliance officials have “significant autonomy” when it comes to selecting establishments to inspect, but do not document the rationale used to make the selection.Lysyk also noted that most recreational cannabis sold in the province continues to be sold illegally – accounting for almost 80 per cent of sales in 2019-2020.Meanwhile, the agency is not monitoring the movement of recreational cannabis in retail stores, she said. The report found stores reported destroying nearly 5,500 units of product from September 2019 to July 2020. But the AGCO had no assurance that these units were “not lost, stolen, or diverted.” Lysyk also highlighted a lack of co-ordination when it comes to services for Indigenous communities and people, saying even the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs was "not familiar" with many of the programs offered.She also pointed to limited access to broadband internet as a barrier for Indigenous communities when it comes to using services like virtual health care, online learning and e-commerce opportunities. Only 17 per cent of households on First Nations reserves have basic internet service, Lysyk said.The auditor said the Premier Doug Ford’s government also spent over $37.5 million on advertising this year, up from approximately $16 million the previous year.Lysyk said her office had “concerns” with 125 ads in four campaigns - nearly 20 per cent of the government’s advertising in 2019-2020 - with a value of nearly $9.5 million.Those ads would not have passed more stringent rules barring partisan or self-congratulatory messages that were scrapped by the previous government in 2015, she said.The annual update comes shortly after Lysyk released a report into the province's pandemic response, which found it was slower and more reactive than that of other provinces. Ford dismissed that report as "21 pages of inaccuracies." But this week, Ford praised the auditor's work. "I love this report," he said. "This gives me the ammunition I need to sit down with the (public service) and to be very frank, the ministers and deputy ministers, and run through the concerns."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Shawn Jeffords and Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Man sent to hospital after shooting in Port Coquitlam

    One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Port Coquitlam on Monday morning that police say was likely targeted. RCMP say they were called to reports of shots being fired in the 1500-block of Broadway Street at around 9:30 a.m.When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and it's not yet known how serious his injuries are. The incident appears to have been targeted and a black vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene northbound on Broadway Street, RCMP Const. Deanna Law said in a news release.No bystanders were injured. Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage.Anyone else with information about this incident is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

  • Newfoundland town shuts down amid COVID concerns as province stays out of bubble

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador will stay out of the Atlantic bubble for at least another month as the province prepares to receive its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.  Premier Andrew Furey told reporters Monday that the province's decision two weeks ago to burst the bubble would remain in place, meaning all visitors to the province must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they come from Atlantic Canada.  Canada's easternmost province joined Prince Edward Island, which announced late last week that it will remain out of the bubble at least until Dec. 21. P.E.I. has since entered a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown in an effort to deal with possible community spread of the novel coronavirus. The Atlantic bubble was established in July and allowed residents of the region to travel between the provinces without self-isolating.  "I think we've seen within adjacent jurisdictions that the numbers haven't materially changed all that much," said Furey. "We've seen in Prince Edward Island nearly a full lockdown. We don't want to go there, so this is a measure to try to prevent that." Furey also said the province would receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. "Thank God," he said. "Hope is on the horizon." He said the province expects another shipment of the vaccine later in the month.  The province announced no new cases on Monday, but the town of Harbour Breton was on high alert as officials were still trying to chase down the source of an infection announced in the region over the weekend. Echoing the town council's plea to residents on Sunday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald asked people in the town to stay home as much as possible and to stay out of stores and establishments outside the community. Health Minister John Haggie said the town's health-care centre was closed to visitors after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. One provides hands-on care and one works in administration, Haggie said, and all of the residents of the facility have tested negative for the virus. Testing for staff is underway, he said. In an interview, Harbour Breton Mayor Georgina Ollerhead said concern is high because many residents in the town of about 1,600 are older and more vulnerable. "So one case of COVID is one too many," Ollerhead said. Atlantic Canada's other island province was also hunkering down in light of confirmed cases whose origins have not yet been traced. P.E.I. reported four new cases of COVID-19 Monday — a woman in her 20s, two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s.  Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, said all four cases were close contacts with other cases announced over the weekend.  "The fact that there is no connection to recent out-of-province travel is very concerning," Morrison said at a news conference in Charlottetown. "I continue to be worried about what is currently happening with COVID-19 in our province." New Brunswick, meanwhile, lifted restrictions in the Moncton and Fredericton health regions on Monday thanks to a declining COVID-19 caseload. Health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19, a person in their 40s in the Fredericton region and a person in their 70s in the Edmundston area.  Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation. The province currently has 81 active cases with three patients hospitalized — two are in intensive care. Meanwhile, Nova Scotia reported eight new cases for a total of 90 active cases. Four were in the Halifax area, including a case reported at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth. Two other cases were reported in the western zone, including one at Berwick and District School and one related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, while the remaining two cases were in the eastern zone. One of the eastern zone cases was travel-related while the other was under investigation. In a new release, Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, noted a decline in case numbers in recent days. "While this is good news, it is does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a risk," Strang said. "If we don't follow all the public health measures, we could easily see a spike in cases." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. — Written by Keith Doucette in Halifax with files from Sarah Smellie in St. John's and Kevin Bissett in Fredericton. The Canadian Press

  • Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé named top plastic polluters in global audit of plastic waste

    Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo and Nestlé continue to be the world's biggest plastic polluters, according to data compiled by the global environmental organization Break Free From Plastic.The group had more than 14,000 volunteers in 55 countries in Asia, Europe and North America collect nearly 350,000 pieces of tossed plastic to trace the source of the waste and published its results Monday as part of a push to reduce single-use plastics.The audit found that 63 per cent of the plastics examined were clearly marked with a consumer brand name. Volunteers collected plastic from city streets, parks, forests, beaches, coastal areas and other sites where plastic waste accumulates. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 13 per cent of the items examined came from audits of waste discarded indoors — in homes, offices, schools and elsewhere.The group also relied on data collected by more than 300 so-called waste pickers. These are people who make a living  by salvaging reusable or recyclable materials from landfill or other waste disposal sites.The brand audits were conducted between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Volunteers identified 44 different retail brands in Canada and found the highest number of plastic items they collected came from Costco, followed by PepsiCo, SC Johnson and Walmart.Break Free From Plastic said the top three companies on the list, well known for the plastic bottles used to package their product, have made the list every year since the group's first brand audit for plastic polluters was conducted in 2018. The Coca-Cola label was discovered in more countries than the two plastic-polluting firms that were next on the list. All three companies have said they are working to address wasteful packaging — but at least one environmentalist alleges they are instead ramping up their use of plastic.The group acknowledged the limitations of relying on self-reported data submitted by participants from around the world."The data submitted is a sample of global plastic waste and cannot claim to be fully representative of all plastic pollution," the report said. "It is possible that some brands not captured in this report may produce even more plastic pollution than those listed in this report."It also said that while it tried to match brands with their parent companies, it's possible that some brand-parent company correlations were missed because the data included "thousands of brands and parent companies from many countries in different languages."WATCH | Canada recently announced it will ban 6 types of single-use plastics by end of 2021:Same big brands make the list"It's not surprising to see the same big brands on the podium as the world's top plastic polluters for three years in a row," Abigail Aguilar, plastics campaign regional co-ordinator of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, said in a statement. "These companies claim to be addressing the plastic crisis, yet they continue to invest in false solutions while teaming up with oil companies to produce even more plastic."To stop this mess and combat climate change, multinationals like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé must end their addiction to single-use plastic packaging and move away from fossil fuels."Rounding out the top 10 brands for plastic pollution in the report are: * Unilever * Mondelez International * Mars, Inc. * Procter & Gamble * Philip Morris International * Colgate-Palmolive * Perfetti Van MelleThe most common items collected were plastic bags, followed by cigarette butts and plastic bottles."Only nine per cent of all the plastic ever made has been recycled, yet ... [producers] continue to hail recycling as the ultimate solution to combating the plastic pollution crisis," Break Free From Plastic said in its report."However, most single-use plastic simply can't be recycled or it's just not economical to do so, especially when the cost of virgin plastic is very low."Coke promises 50% recycled material by 2030According to a report by the Changing Markets Foundation released in September, the Coca-Cola Company produces 2.9 million tonnes of plastic packaging a year, the largest volume of any company.Coca-Cola has promised to make its products with 50 per cent of recycled material by 2030. PepsiCo has said it will aim to reduce by 35 per cent its use of virgin (unrecycled) plastic content by 2025. Nestlé has said it's moving toward a goal of having all reusable or recyclable packaging in the next five years.The companies named as the seven top polluters of plastic have joined The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an initiative to change the plastic system with the end goal of having all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.However, according to a report released last month by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which is working on the initiative along with the UN Environment Program, the signatories have reduced their use of virgin plastic by only 0.1 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

  • Town applies for development grants for Boutin Ave Lands

    Council gave the green light to two grant funding applications that will go towards the development of the Boutin Avenue lands. Those grants include the Canada Mortgage and Housing Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Grant and the SEED Funding Grant using Colliers Project Leaders consulting services to an amount not to exceed $45,500. The Town always intended to apply for the SEED funding, which could provide around $150,000 for a number of development costs and can be applied for multiple times. The difference in preparing two grant applications instead of one is about $10,000, stated Peter Vana, development services director, during the special meeting on Nov. 21. “When you look at it from that perspective, and you look at how much money you could potentially get out of it, administration’s recommendation is why not apply for both of them,” Vana said. Colliers Project Leaders provided an analysis of how the Boutin Avenue land could qualify for the Rapid Housing Initiative Funding, and Vana noted that the Town of Hinton would qualify for the grant within all the criteria. Funds for the applications come from the development services budget of 2021 and would not prevent any other projects from moving forward. Council approved a collaborative partnership approach in the development of the Boutin Avenue lands with other organizations and developers. Partners will collaboratively seek sources of grant funding to provide affordable housing through a phased approach. The Town of Hinton has been exploring development opportunities for the undeveloped, Town owned lands at the intersection of Boutin Ave and Drinnan Way since 2018.  This summer, two design companies conducted the Boutin Avenue design charrette, an intensive collaborative engagement process, that resulted in a final preferred concept design over a four-day period.  Administration is now exploring opportunities to secure grants to assist with both the servicing and construction of the Boutin Avenue lands. The RHI is a $1B program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians through the rapid construction of affordable housing.  The RHI supports the creation of up to 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units and covers the construction of modular housing, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion of existing buildings to affordable housing. The aim is to commit all funds before March 31, 2021, and ensure housing is available within 12 months of agreements. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2020. The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing for phase one, which includes the tiny home development area under the Boutin Ave lands. The purpose of the SEED Funding grant is support costs for completing pre-development activities related to the construction of new affordable housing supply or renovation of existing affordable housing supply.  This grant opportunity does not have restrictions on the type, building form, or future residents of the project, but there must be a minimum of five affordable units.  The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of community and affordable housing, mixed-used market and affordable rental, or standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing. This grant could provide sufficient dollars to prepare the detail servicing designs for the entire Boutin Avenue lands.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Bylaw requires property owners to salt sidewalks

    As the weather gets colder and the snow starts to fall, residents across Chatham-Kent are reminded to salt their sidewalks. “The Public Works Department is reminding residents that despite the fact municipality plows all sidewalks in Chatham-Kent, property owners are required to de-ice sidewalks surrounding their property within 48 hours following a snowfall, as per Municipal By-law No. 178-2019,” reads a release from Public Works. Additionally, Public Works asks when out shovelling, take a moment to clear any drains adjacent to your property, especially during melting conditions. According to the release, blocked catch basins may result in excess water along the road area, which can become dangerous if it subsequently freezes. Blocked catch basins may also result in flooding of adjacent properties depending on the blockage’s extent and the amount of melting snow. ““When you are out shovelling and salting, please also consider lending a hand to your neighbour. There are some people in our community who may have difficulty clearing snow and ice and could use a helping hand” says Ryan Brown, Director of Public Works. “Public Works asks residents to make private arrangements if they need help and also if they expect to be away from home during the winter season. The municipality said it maintains more than 3,463 kilometres of roadway, 410 kilometres of sidewalks, bus stops, bridges, and pedestrian crossovers. The release also included the following tips for shovelling snow: \- Cold, tight muscles are prone to injury, so try going for a brisk walk, marching in place or doing any other full-body activity before shovelling. \- Pace yourself by removing small amounts of snow frequently instead of removing a large pile all at once. Shovel snow into your yard, not onto the street. Excess snow shovelled onto the street can become an obstacle and create unsafe conditions. \- Spread rock salt on your driveway to increase traction and reduce accidents. \- Take a 10 or 15-minute break during shovelling and stretch out your arms, shoulders and back to keep them warm and flexible. \- Use an ergonomic snow shovel with a curved or adjustable handle to make snow removal easier. \- Use the shovel to push snow to one side rather than lifting it. If lifting is necessary, bend your knees to take the strain off your back. \- Wear shoes or boots with good treads to minimize the risk of slipping.Bird Bouchard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News

  • Lidia Menapace, Italian Resistance member, dies at age 96

    ROME — Lidia Brisca Menapace, a Resistance member during World War II who later was an advocate of pacifism and women’s rights and was elected to the Italian Senate on a Communist party ticket, has died. She was 96.Italian state radio said she had been hospitalized for several days with COVID-19 in Bolzano, the Alpine city where she had lived in latter decades. She died early Monday in the hospital.As young woman, Lidia Brisca pedaled a bicycle to deliver medicine and messages to Resistance fighters, known as Partisans, based in the countryside of the northern Piedmont region of her birth. La Repubblica daily said she had to memorize coded messages. The Partisans fought both the Fascists of Benito Mussolini's regime and German occupying troops during the war.Later, following her husband, Eugenio Menapace, who was from the northern province of Trentino, she took up life in Italy's Alpine area and became involved in post-war politics. She was the first woman to be elected to the provincial legislature of Bolzano, another Alpine province.She remained proud of the Resistance spirit, remarking that she was still a Partisan, because “being so is a choice of life."Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute to her Monday, noting she was “strongly committed to the themes of peace.”She was born on April 3, 1924, in the Piedmont town of Novara.In its obituary, La Repubblica quoted her as explaining, on her 90th birthday, that her passion for women’s freedom derived from her mother’s “ethical code” for her two daughters. That code consisted of advising the girls to stay economically independent, so you can “do what you want, you can keep your husband or ditch him or find another. The important thing is you must not need to ask him for money for stockings.”Menapace served in the Senate from 2006 to 2008, elected on a Communist Refoundation party ticket. She also was one of the forces behind the birth of Manifesto, a leftist daily.“With Lidia Menapace is gone a free and strong voice, a constant reference in every struggle for women, for the rights of everyone, for peace,” said Democratic Party lawmaker Piero Fassino, a former mayor of Turin, the capital of Piedmont.She made her last appearance at a political rally almost exactly a year ago, in Bolzano, supporting a new grassroots movement that calls itself the Sardines. Its goal is to get as many possible citizens to peacefully pack public squares to make their voices heard on important issues.Frances D'Emilio, The Associated Press

  • Lions name head coach Rick Campbell, football operations director Neil McEvoy co-GMs

    VANCOUVER — Rick Campbell's list of job duties grew once again on Monday as the B.C. Lions named the head coach and defensive coordinator a co-general manager. Campbell will share the role with the club's longtime football operations director Neil McEvoy. It's a split that Campbell believes will work well. “I’ve always found on a football team that when the personnel department and the coaches are really working hand in hand, that’s a good thing," he said on a video call. "And that’s going to naturally happen with the way we’re set up.” The duo take over from Ed Hervey, who stepped down from the post for "personal reasons" in October. The Lions missed the playoffs last year and responded by dismissing rookie head coach DeVone Claybrooks.Campbell was named B.C.'s head coach in December 2019 after six seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. He has yet to call a play for the Lions, however, because the CFL scrapped plans for an abreviated 2020 season in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Campbell was named the CFL's top coach in 2015 and the following year led Ottawa to a Grey Cup title.McEvoy has served as B.C.'s director of football operations since 2014, and brings a lot of practical experience to the GM position, Cambell said. “Neil knows this league inside and out, and he knows the B.C. Lions and this community inside and out," he said. "He understands everything from contracts and negotiation lists and all that type of stuff. It’s not a learning process, it’s something he knows how to do."McEvoy started working for the Lions in ticket sales in 1995, but was a fan of the club long before, starting when he went to games as a kid. That history makes the promotion to general manager extra special.“Words can’t describe how excited I am for this opportunity and to be in this position," he said.“I found out real quick early on in my football career that becoming a professional athlete is probably not going to happen, but there are other jobs with the B.C. Lions and in the professional sports landscape. This is position that I’ve wanted for a long time.”Campbell and McEvoy are already at work on preparing for a potential 2021 season, and announced Monday that the eight members of the Lions coaching staff hired in 2020 will return. They include: Jordan Maksymic (offensive co-ordinator); Dan Yanowsky (special teams); Kelly Bates (offensive line); Jason Tucker (receivers); Danny O'Brien (running backs); Leroy Blugh (defensive line); Ryan Phillips (defensive backs) and Travis Brown (linebackers).Last month, Ryan Rigmaiden was named director of U.S. scouting. Bob Ralph (director of Canadian scouting) and Geroy Simon (director of global scouting and U.S. regional scout in charge of evaluating the top international prospects for the global draft) will both return and work closely with Rigmaiden.But there's still a lot of business ahead for the newly appointed GMs. A question mark hangs over B.C.'s marquee quarterback Mike Reilly, who has filed a grievance against the Lions, reportedly over the nonpayment of guaranteed money.Club president Rick LeLacheur told season ticket holders in a virtual town hall last month that he's confident the former Grey Cup MVP will be back with the Lions when the CFL returns. The Lions also have 38 players on expiring contracts, including star wide receiver Bryan Burnham. Campbell said the club is looking to lock up a number of the players before the league's free agency period begins on Feb. 9. “We’re going to work really hard to retain and fit as many guys as we can on our roster," he said. "That’s going to be the next big step for the Lions.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Fifth death in two days due to COVID-19 reported Monday

    Following fourth deaths reported on Sunday another death related to COVID-19 was reported on Monday.  The person was from the Regina zone and in their 60s. The number of deaths in the province has now grown to 60. There was also 274 new cases reported by the province on Monday. The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 28 new cases. The current seven-day average is 264, or 21.8 cases per 100,000 population. North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 257 active cases, the same number as reported Friday. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 233 active cases and North Central 3 has 57 active cases. The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 547 active cases.  Of the 10,412 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,763 are considered active. Of the 143 people in hospital in the province, 117 are receiving in patient care including 12 in the North Central. Of the 26 in intensive care six are in the North Central. The recovered number now sits at 5,589 after 59 more recoveries were reported. The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,412 of those 2,136 cases are from the north area (762 north west, 1027 north central and 347 north east). Yesterday, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were processed. As of today there have been 367,396 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.    Regina leads in new cases reported on Monday   In other zones there were 80 cases in Regina, 72 in Saskatoon, 26 in the North West, 21 in the Far North West, 12 in the South East, eight in the South West, seven in the Central East, six in the North East, four in the South Central and a single case in the Far North Central.  Three new cases have pending residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Saskatoon zone.  As well, one case with pending residence information has been deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from the case counts. Of the 143 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 48 are in Saskatoon, 24 are in Regina, nine in the North West, two in the South West and one individual in North East and South Central, are receiving in patient care.  Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 11 in Saskatoon, eight in the Regina zone and one in the South West zone. The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,538 cases. In second place is Regina with 1,131 active cases. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730. Of those, 3,138 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 2,020 cases are from the Regina area, 1,306 cases are from the south area (510 south west, 453 south central and 343 south east), 1,082 cases are from the far north area (680 far north west, 84 far north central and 318 far north east) and 697 cases are from the central area (297 central west and 400 central east). There are now 33 cases with pending residence information There are currently 324 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances. Of the 10,412 cases in the province: 504 cases are related to travel, 4,300 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 2,400 have no known exposures and 3,208 are under investigation by local public health. The age breakdown shows 2,191 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 3,651 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 2,596 are in the 40-59-age range, 1,400 are in the 60-79-age range and 408 are in the 80-plus-age range. Five cases have a pending age confirmation. The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • New B.C. government makes big commitments to fish and habitat conservation

    The B.C. NDP is sending strong signals fisheries management and habitat conservation will play a bigger role in government decisions.  Fishing groups and conservation advocates pushing for a new, dedicated provincial ministry to fisheries to tackle a myriad of issues, notably the worst salmon returns on record, expressed some disappointment when Premier John Horgan unveiled his new cabinet last week without the announcement of a new ministry, but not without praising the government for some positive steps forward.  Chief among them is the newly named ministry of agriculture, food and fisheries (formally just agriculture), a symbolic but important action that comes with the creation of a parliamentary secretary for fisheries and aquaculture, Fin Donnelly. The former federal Member of Parliament has a track record for introducing bills and forming non-partisan alliances aimed at protecting ocean health.  “He’s a very capable person for the new role in B.C.,” Aaron Hill, executive director of the Watershed Watch Salmon Society said. “The important thing is the ministry be given the latitude and resources they need to do their job. Wild salmon management in this province has been hampered for a long time because of the siloing between ministries. The creation of a new ministry probably wouldn’t solve that, but a parliamentary secretary role could be great, as long as Donnelly makes a point of breaking through.”  That is especially crucial for fulfilling the mandate of working closely with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on new mandates to step up protection of fish habitat through a new biodiversity strategy and the creation of a a Watershed Security Strategy.  Donnelly also has a mandate to support the new Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resources, Nathan Cullen, to develop a new provincial coastal strategy that better protects marine habitat while growing coastal economies.  Lastly, the ministry has also been asked to maintain its work with the federal government to develop new strategies to revitalize B.C.’s wild salmon populations, but also push to double the five-year, $143-million Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, split 30 per cent and 70 per cent by the provincial and federal governments respectively. Quinn Bender, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View

  • Opposition leaders say Liberals' vaccine rollout is undermining public trust

    OTTAWA — Opposition political leaders blasted the Liberal government for its piecemeal approach to a plan to get COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians, saying it risks people's confidence in the science and their ability to have hope for their own futures.Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole blamed people's fear of the safety of the vaccine — embodied in a petition sponsored by one of his own MPs — on the Liberals' approach, while Green party Leader Annamie Paul said it ought to be public health leaders, not politicians, providing what details exist. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh acknowledged provincial premiers also share some of the blame, given their control over health care, but the federal Liberal government has a responsibility to provide an overarching plan. "The lack of planning has made it so Canadians are not as confident as they otherwise would be," Singh said.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stunned his rivals Monday by announcing as many as 249,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which has not yet been approved by Health Canada, will be in the country by the end of December.It's possible that some Canadians will start being vaccinated as early as next week, although there is still limited information available on where the first shipments will go and who will be first to get vaccinated.The news came after Trudeau had been warning in recent weeks that Canadians could expect to see people in other countries be vaccinated first, and it was unclear how quickly vaccines would arrive in Canada. A lack of detail has inflamed political debate on the subject, and pressure had been mounting on the Liberals to provide as much information as governments in other countries, like Australia, which have published detailed rollout strategies. The Conservatives have a motion before Parliament, due to be voted upon later Monday, demanding details be presented in a robust way to Parliament. That the Liberals haven't been transparent throughout is why some have no confidence in Health Canada, nor Canada's top public health officials, O'Toole said. "There is some vaccine hesitancy out in the public at large. That's why we need to show: Here's the plan. Here's the testing, here's the clinical data. Here's its safe and effective use. Here's how we're going to keep it at -70 (C). And here's the likely time frame you will receive it," O'Toole said. "We should be telling Canadians that. Why the government's being so secretive, it's actually adding to a lack of confidence in the process."O'Toole has been under pressure to demonstrate his own faith in health guidance, after a petition was sponsored by Conservative MP Derek Sloan, which, among other things says the approval processes are being rushed and standard protocols are being skipped, meaning the vaccine amounts to "human experimentation." MPs are not required to agree with the contents of petitions they sponsor, though they are not under formal obligation to table the ones they receive in Parliament. Sloan has said he has not read the entire petition."I don't agree with the petition that was introduced," O'Toole said Monday. O'Toole said he appreciates, believes in and supports the work done by public health officials and civil servants through the pandemic. "The poor decisions and the slow responses is the politicians and I will hold them to account," he said.The Green party's Paul said Monday the government needs to do everything it can to take politics out of the equation when it comes to vaccine procurement and distribution. She suggested the Liberals should have waited for Health Canada to formally approve a vaccine before making details public Monday around the first batch of doses to provide confidence in the process.Either way, public health officials should be making these announcements, not politicians, she said."Whenever we have these sorts of announcements being done made by political actors, there's always the risk of the perception of its being politicized," she said.Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and others have stressed the relatively fast timeline by which the vaccines are being created and approved is not connected to the bypassing of any protocols, but rather a historic global effort to provide funding and support to vaccine development that in the case of other medications can take years.The Liberals reiterated that message Monday in announcing the latest developments in vaccine procurement."The most important thing to remember is these vaccines don't get approved unless they are safe for Canadians," Trudeau said."Health Canada has one of the most rigorous approval processes in the world."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

  • Moncton woman sent to prison after slitting former partner's throat

    A Moncton woman was sentenced Monday to 4½ years in prison for slitting her former partner's throat last year.Clare Elizabeth Gallagher, 57, was charged with the attempted murder of Rhonda Lynn Aubin as well as forcible confinement, assault and uttering death threats against Aubin on March 12, 2019.Gallagher pleaded guilty to confinement and aggravated assault in October. She was sentenced Monday afternoon in Moncton. Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Walsh said the crime happened in the context of a "toxic" relationship between Gallagher and Aubin. "It was only by great luck, not good management, that Aubin was not killed," Walsh said, calling the neck wound "gruesome."While Gallagher and Aubin had not been in a relationship since 2011, they continued to live together.The judge called that March day an important one for Gallagher because she just got a job at a bank.The two had started drinking during the day. Gallagher lay down for a while and Aubin cooked supper, according to an agreed statement of facts read in October.When Gallagher got up, Aubin was in the living room. Gallagher came out of the kitchen with a knife and cut Aubin's throat. The cut missed vital arteries. Aubin used her shirt to cover the wound and tried to escape, but Gallagher blocked her.Aubin eventually got out of the apartment and went to the door of a neighbour, who called for help."The toxic nature of their earlier relationship surfaced and was the trigger for eruption of long pent-up hostility," Walsh said. Gallagher told the judge that what happened in their relationship before that day in March doesn't excuse her actions and she regrets what happened. "I'm not excusing my actions," Gallagher told the judge. "I'm ready to face sentencing as you see fit."The judge was told Aubin wanted to be in court to read a victim impact statement but wasn't able to attend Monday.Crown Prosecutor Malika Levesque said Aubin was left with a scar and was affected psychologically. Defence lawyer Annie Maltais said a pre-sentence report, used by the court to relay information about an offender, indicates police were called several times through Aubin and Gallagher's relationship.The judge said Gallagher left the relationship multiple times but was "manipulated" by Aubin to return.Plea averted trialGallagher was set to stand trial by judge and jury in October before she pleaded guilty.The Crown and defence had presented a joint recommendation for sentencing that the judge accepted. Walsh said it's unlikely she would reoffend. She was given 18 months credit for time already spent in custody prior to sentencing, leaving her with about three years to serve in prison. She was led away by sheriffs after hugging another woman in the public gallery.

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign international wide receiver Andres Salgado

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed receiver Andres Salgado.Salgado, a Mexico City native, appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Stampeders during the 2019 season and recorded one special-teams tackle.He also dressed for the Stampeders’ West semifinal loss to Winnipeg.Salgado was Calgary's first-round selection (ninth overall) in the inaugural CFL-Liga de Futbol Americano (Mexico) draft in January of 2019. Prior to joining the Stampeders, Salgado played for Condors CDMX in the Mexican league. In his final season with the Condors, he led the LFA with an average of 18.9 yards per catch and had 31 receptions for 586 yards. Salgado had a 44-yard touchdown catch in the Condors’ victory in the league’s championship game, the Mexico Bowl.“Andres has worked extremely hard on and off the field from the moment he joined the Stampeders and has made steady improvement as a player,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. “He has continued to show that work ethic and dedication this past year as he chose to remain in Calgary."The moratorium on clubs re-signing their players was lifted on Monday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Masks become mandatory in Hinton’s public spaces

    A temporary mandatory mask and face coverings bylaw went into effect on Saturday, Nov. 21, for all indoor public spaces within the Town of Hinton, such as stores, businesses, and government buildings. This bylaw was passed by council during a special meeting of council on Nov. 20.  Council made an amendment to the bylaw to exempt kids aged five and under from wearing masks. Coun. Ryan Maguhn suggested raising that age of exemption to be in line with the rules within Alberta’s education system, where kids below grade four are exempt. “I think one of the reasons in schools that the age is set at nine, is that there needs to be some assurance that the child is old enough to handle taking on and off their masks independently. Whereas, outside of school, the child is generally going to be with their cohort group and they will have a cohort or family member who can help them with their mask,” said Coun. Albert Ostashek. He stated two wasn’t unreasonable considering that they would likely be with a parent or guardian who can help them put on their masks in public spaces. Mayor Marcel Michaels noted that kids aged four and up at St. Gregory Catholic School have been wearing masks without any issues, providing a successful trial from within the community. Coun. Dewly Nelson stated that council will have regular opportunities to amend this bylaw as they learn what is working and what is not. The bylaw will be reviewed every first and third Tuesday of each month by council and currently will only be enacted by the CAO when there are ten or more confirmed active cases of COVID-19. Other exemptions to the bylaw include people who are unable to remove a mask without assistance, anyone eating or drinking in a designated area or ceremony, during exercise, for any medical reason, or someone who is hearing impaired, among others. It also doesn’t apply to schools, hospitals, childcare, or areas accessed by public place employees. Todd Martens, protective services manager of Hinton, stated that peace officers will ask individuals about their medical condition if they refuse to wear a mask for that reason, which they may or may not respond to. Officers have the authority to deal with individuals who refuse in several ways, but it won’t be an automatic ticket, he added. “We’re going to give the benefit of the doubt to the person that said they have that medical condition. If you do have a medical condition, we encourage all people to ask their doctor for a note and to quickly show that to our peace officers. Some doctors are gladly willing to write that for people who truly have a medical condition, for others it will be case by case,” Martens said. Coun. Trevor Haas added that most doctor’s notes won’t state what the person’s condition is, which is not something the individual is required to disclose. Failure to wear a face covering where required comes with a minimum penalty of $100 and interference with a person in the exercise or performance of the person’s powers pursuant to this bylaw will come with a minimum penalty of $250. Maguhn  pointed out a few concerns he came across while speaking with citizens about the bylaw, one being the misconception of bylaws not getting repealed. He explained that repealing a bylaw is a normal order of business for a municipality and that the Town does, can, and will repeal any bylaw as necessary. Another concern surrounded the legalities of a mandatory mask bylaw. The Town also referenced approved bylaws from other municipalities and how they fit within all necessary legal frameworks, he stated. “We also, as a municipality, consulted our own legal representation to make sure that everything fits within the accordance of all legal structures, provincial, federal, municipal,” Maguhn said.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice