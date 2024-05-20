14-year-old among four people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Georgia, police say

Saman Shafiq, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A multi-vehicle crash left four people dead, including a teenager, and five injured Sunday in Bartow County, Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol, in a news release, said troopers responded to the multiple vehicle crash on I-75 South around 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Kia van traveling northbound on I-75 suddenly left the roadway for reasons not yet known, crossed the grass median, and entered the southbound lanes of I-75, where it collided with a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner. The Kia and the Toyota were then struck by a commercial vehicle, while a Hyundai SUV struck the rear of the Chevy.

Three people who were in the Kia van were pronounced dead on the spot, said the state patrol. They were identified as Dakarai Mason, 43, Erin Mason, 35, and Brandon Crawford, 14, of Cartersville.

"The driver of the Toyota 4Runner also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," authorities said, adding they were identified as Aimee Odom, 21, of Cartersville.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, meanwhile, was transported by helicopter to the hospital. Two people, one of which was a juvenile, in the Hyundai SUV were also transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Located in the northwestern part of Georgia, Bartow County is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area and around 40 miles from downtown Atlanta on I-75. The county seat is Cartersville.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crash on I-75 in Georgia leaves four dead, including 14-year-old

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 3 dead, 5 injured in evening boat crash north of Kingston

    Three people are dead and five others injured in what police are calling a "horrible" collision involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It involved "an open bow fishing-style boat" and a speedboat, they said.Emergency crews from surrounding regions, along with the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Trenton, responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.OPP said two of t

  • How did Iran's president end up on half-century-old US-made helicopter?

    The US-made Bell 212 that crashed on Sunday with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several members of their entourage on board was most likely purchased during the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

  • Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Via Rail trains moving again after Kingston police investigation wraps up

    Via Rail trains have begun moving again after being halted in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a police investigation in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police said in a media release at around 12:40 p.m. that they had closed a stretch of Montreal Street in the city's northeast between John Counter Boulevard and Briceland Street.Police later said they were investigating reports of a possible explosive device.Just before 4:30 p.m., police said they'd confirmed there was no such device in the area

  • 16 family members hit by same car, 2 dead, Michigan hit-and-run driver arrested

    Authorities say alcohol "is believed to be a factor" in the Wacousta crash that left 2 people dead and more than a dozen relatives injured.

  • Man who killed father in head-on crash jailed

    Lucian Abbey, 51, died when his Ford Transit van was hit by an overtaking vehicle, a court hears.

  • Horrific car crash leaves a high school senior dead and another injured

    Dashboard camera video caught alleged drunk driver suspect Taeyoung Kim slamming into 17-year-old Marko Niketic's car, just days before the senior's prom and graduation.

  • SIU investigating after Oshawa rollover sends 4 to hospital

    The province's police watchdog is investigating after a collision in Oshawa sent four people to hospital over the weekend.An Ontario Provincial Police officer was patrolling Highway 401 near Thickson Road in Whitby on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. for speed limit enforcement, according to preliminary information via email from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Sunday night.The officer attempted to stop a driver in the east lane, who allegedly fled, according to the statement.The driver was invol

  • 6 dead, 10 injured in Idaho car collision involving large passenger van

    Idaho State Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls that resulted in six deaths

  • 5 Expensive Cars That Leave Owners the Least Satisfied

    Do you have that one friend or family member who seems to always complain about their car - or maybe you're that person? Perhaps the car or SUV didn't live up to the hype and left...

  • Two dead, five missing after boat collision on Danube in Hungary

    Two people were killed and five others were missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday. Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels and drones were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.

  • Former Iranian official partly blames US sanctions for the helicopter crash that killed its president

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday. He was traveling in a US-manufactured Bell 212.

  • New Brunswick man, 35, dead after ATV crash in Rollingdam, RCMP say

    RCMP say a 35-year-old New Brunswick man has died after his ATV crashed in Rollingdam. Police say it happened on Friday afternoon, when they believe the driver failed to make a turn and struck some rocks. They believe speed and alcohol may both have been factors. RCMP say firefighters and paramedics also responded to the crash. The man from Tower Hill, N.B., died at the scene from his injuries. Mounties say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, and a

  • 3 Affordable Car Brands That You Might Regret Buying in 2024

    If you're in the market for a car in 2024, inflation is probably compelling you to shop with cost at the forefront of your mind -- but while sticker price counts, it can't be the only consideration....

  • 2023 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup appears on Cars & Bids

    A dealer has put a 2023 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup with just 200 miles up for online auction with no reserve, but also no title.

  • Chevrolet Suburban Luggage Test: How much fits behind the third row?

    If you need to carry seven people and all their stuff, you're going to need a Suburban.

  • Saudi Arabia's national carrier orders more than 100 new Airbus jets as it ramps up tourism push

    RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's national airline ordered more than 100 new Airbus jets, a reflection of the kingdom's ambitious drive to lure more tourists. Saudia Group, which represents the Saudia airline and its budget carrier Flyadeal, said Monday that it ordered 105 aircraft from the French aerospace company's A320neo family of jets, including 12 A320neos and 93 A321neos. That brings Saudia Group's Airbus aircraft order backlog to 144 of the A320neo family planes. Saudia said it

  • 9 thoughts about the 2024 BMW X5 M Competition

    We drive the 2024 BMW X5 M Competition and pick out a few things about the driving, the tech and the interior that stick out to us, mostly as good.

  • Father of student injured in DUI school bus crash speaks out

    A father shared an urgent message after his daughter was injured in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck in Galt. The bus had 15 students on board, initial reports from CHP stated only the bus driver was taken to the hospital.