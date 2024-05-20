14-year-old among four people killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Georgia, police say

A multi-vehicle crash left four people dead, including a teenager, and five injured Sunday in Bartow County, Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol, in a news release, said troopers responded to the multiple vehicle crash on I-75 South around 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Kia van traveling northbound on I-75 suddenly left the roadway for reasons not yet known, crossed the grass median, and entered the southbound lanes of I-75, where it collided with a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner. The Kia and the Toyota were then struck by a commercial vehicle, while a Hyundai SUV struck the rear of the Chevy.

Three people who were in the Kia van were pronounced dead on the spot, said the state patrol. They were identified as Dakarai Mason, 43, Erin Mason, 35, and Brandon Crawford, 14, of Cartersville.

"The driver of the Toyota 4Runner also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," authorities said, adding they were identified as Aimee Odom, 21, of Cartersville.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, meanwhile, was transported by helicopter to the hospital. Two people, one of which was a juvenile, in the Hyundai SUV were also transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Located in the northwestern part of Georgia, Bartow County is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area and around 40 miles from downtown Atlanta on I-75. The county seat is Cartersville.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

