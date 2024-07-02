14-year-old arrested after stabbing at Sydney university

STORY: ::July 2, 2024

Emergency crews treated a 22-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital in a serious but stable condition, New South Wales state police said in a statement.

The alleged attacker boarded a bus after the incident and was arrested near a hospital, police said. There is no ongoing risk to the community, and the victim and the alleged attacker were not known to each other, the statement said.

Police cordoned off the crime scene.

The attack comes about two months after six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a beachside mall in Sydney's Bondi area, and an Assyrian church bishop was wounded in an unrelated stabbing attack during a service in Sydney's west.

The two attacks had prompted the New South Wales state government to toughen its knife laws. The state parliament passed laws in June giving police electronic metal-detecting scanners to check people without a warrant at shopping centres, sporting venues and public transport stations.