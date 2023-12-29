14-year-old B.C. boy riding lawnmower dies after crash with pickup truck

NANAIMO — Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a teenager is dead after the lawnmower he was riding was hit by a pickup truck.

Nanaimo RCMP say in a statement that the crash occurred around noon Thursday in Cedar, near Nanaimo, when the 14-year-old boy's ride-on lawnmower failed to stop at an intersection.

Police say first responders arrived quickly on the scene and transported the boy to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with critical injuries, but he died a short time later.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old man, remained on the scene and co-operated with investigators.

The BC Coroners Service and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say they have ruled out drugs or alcohol as factors, and noted that roads were wet at the time

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, including many of the first responders who live and work in the area,” said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press