14 Practical Gifts Your Loved Ones Will Actually Use – And Not Just Regift

We'll take the lot, thanks. Stackers/Stanley/Shark

With the number of days until Christmas rapidly decreasing towards the single digits (I know, we hate it too), we’re guessing that you might be starting to panic about what to buy your loved ones this year.

But what do you buy someone that won’t end up in the charity shop come this time next year?

Well fear not, as we are here to help take that stress away and any pragmatic pal or family member on your gifting list this year will rejoice in something from the following collection of actually useless products.

Seriously, put the Lynx box set down – no one wants it.

The best thing about this list? It’s full of brilliant recommendations that can be used all year around – no matter the celebration.

Your loved ones will never have a bad hair day again with this Shark SmoothStyle Hot Brush & Smoothing Comb

Shark Beauty

Your loved ones will never have a bad hair day again with this Shark SmoothStyle Hot Brush & Smoothing Comb

We bloomin' love Shark Beauty here at HuffPost UK – my life (and incredibly curly hair) has been changed forever by the Shark Flexstyle – and there's not a product we wouldn't recommend from their hair styling range. However, for a pocket-friendly option that will guarantee your loved ones a good hair day everyday, we love this SmoothStyle Hot Brush.

£58.99

A Stackers Customisable Jewellery Box

Dayna McAlpine/HuffPost UK/Stackers

A Stackers Customisable Jewellery Box

Give your loved one the gift of organisation this Christmas – never again will they scramble to find their favourite item of jewellery again. Read our dedicated review here.

From £35

The most aesthetically pleasing set of home workout weights from Onyx

Onyx

The most aesthetically pleasing set of home workout weights from Onyx

Onyx weights totally revolutionised my physio workouts at home this year thanks to just how damn pretty they are? They're super smooth, feel stunning and actually made me want to workout... more? We can guarantee that any fitness loving friend or family member will adore them too this Christmas.

From £14.99

Literally ANYTHING from No 7's new Pro Artist range

Boots

Literally ANYTHING from No 7's new Pro Artist range

Its most luxe collection ever, No 7's Pro Artist range is truly elite. The cream bronzer will not stop selling out thanks to it going viral on TikTok and having tried it for ourselves, we can see why. Any beauty lover in your life will be reaching for these products again and again.

From £12.50

The closest thing you can get to a proper coffee in your home – Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine

Nespresso

The closest thing you can get to a proper coffee in your home – Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine

On the cheaper end of branded coffee machines, the Vertuo Pop serves up a solid coffee as well as being seriously aesthetically pleasing.



Vertuo Pop is Nespresso's smallest standing machine at 25cm – with its compact design and light structure, it can fit easily in even the most compact home.

£69

Loop Earplugs – literally, any of them

Loop

Loop Earplugs – literally, any of them

Yup, we know we recommend them non-stop but team HuffPost UK are seriously pro-Loop – gift someone a sensory overload free day in the office or a night of non stop rest. You can read our full guide to Loop here.

From £19.95

Scooms Bedding

Scooms

Scooms Bedding

Quite frankly, nothing has made us feel more adult this year than investing in some proper decent quality bedding – RIP to those duvet covers you've had since uni. This set from Scooms has given us the best sleep we've had all 2024.

From £85

Yup, Stanley cups are 100% worth the hype – especially this one

Stanley 1913

Yup, Stanley cups are 100% worth the hype – especially this one

I've been surgically attached to my Stanley Iceflow since it landed on my doorstep earlier this year – and wow, is my body thanking me for it. Water (or copious amounts of squash in my case) stays cold for 12 hours in it and iced for a whopping 48.

£43

A DNA test for your favourite pet-lover in your life

Ancestry

A DNA test for your favourite pet-lover in your life

With Know Your Pet DNA, you can learn more about your dog's breed mix, traits, and matches all in a single test kit brought to you by the DNA experts at Ancestry.



Not a dog person? Ancestry have a whole host of human DNA tests too!

£65

A rogue gift – but your friends and family will thank you for it

Tallow + Ash

A rogue gift – but your friends and family will thank you for it

Okay, okay – we know cleaning products are a seriously rogue gift, but when chosen well, they can be an amazing stocking filler.

Enter Tallow + Ash, the TikTok viral laundry shampoos and conditioners that actually live up to the hype. The scents are, quite frankly, ridiculous.

£12.99 for bundle

This amazing Native Union Magnetic Wireless Charger

Native Union

This amazing Native Union Magnetic Wireless Charger

Give your loved one the gift of never running out of battery again – this bad boy from Native Union charges two devices at once and is ultra-thin, lightweight, and foldable.

£89.99

THAT iconic Uniqlo bag

Uniqlo

THAT iconic Uniqlo bag

Uniqlo’s round mini shoulder bag has been taking over TikTok since its launch, with over 13.8 million views and counting. It’s beloved for its casual silhouette, practical fabric, sweet colourways and versatile crossbody strap – and the fact it fits EVERYTHING.







£14.90

An Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

An Our Place Always Pan

Struggling to buy a gift for your food-loving friend? This is a no-brainer.



We’ve been banging on about the Our Place Always Pan for a while now, and that’s because everyone in the HuffPost UK newsroom who has one, loves it.



The Instagram-iconic cooking pan comes in a range of catnip colours, but more to the point, it really does the business in the kitchen.



Its strongest selling point: it’s the only pan you really need. Grilling, frying, braising, roasting, baking, stewing, sauteing, and searing – it does them all. Plus, no need to decant your meal into a serving dish once it’s cooked when a pan looks as good as this.

£85

Make your loved ones morning so much better with a Lumie

Lumie

Make your loved ones morning so much better with a Lumie

My mornings have never been better thanks to this beauty. The Bodyclock Shine 300 is an alarm clock that mimics the light and colour of a real sunrise so when you open your eyes you feel properly awake and refreshed.



It also comes with a sunset option which slowly fades to dark to help you drop off – Shine 300 minimises unnecessary stimulation so you fall asleep easily.

£109

