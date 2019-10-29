14 things you should do to prepare for your first marathon

When I signed up to run the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC, my first try at running 26.2 miles, I knew it would be hard. I had previously never considered myself a runner and the longest race I’d ever completed was a 5K. But as my training ramped up to 13, 16, 18 and finally 20 miles over the 18 weeks leading up to the race, I felt confident. I signed up last-minute for a half marathon just as practice and finished strong, even sprinting to the finish line and leaving with enough energy to meet my friends after for boozy brunch.

However, on my way to the marathon starting line, my confidence totally sunk. This was actually a distance that I had never run before. Not to mention, it was raining (raining really hard actually). My shoes and socks were soggy before I even got to my corral.

I tried to remind myself that all I had to do was finish and to think about all the miles I had run up to this point—26.2 miles paled in comparison! I had put in the work and I was well-prepared, or so I thought. During the wet and soggy course, there were a few things I was glad I had with me and a few I wish I would have packed in my running belt.

Here’s everything you’ll be glad you prepared while running your first marathon:

1. Wear the right shoes for you

The right running shoes are the ones that you feel most comfortable in. For me, that’s Brooks Ghost 12. They provide just enough support and cushion, so my feet feel just as good at the finish line as they do at the starting line. One tip, however, is that if it is raining on race day, you should wait to put your shoes and socks on as close to the starting time as possible.

SHOP: Brooks Running Ghost 12, $130

2. Wear the right socks

It might not seem like it, but socks are a huge deal. Get a pair that doesn't slip into your shoes and that will wick away moisture. The best are those that are made with nylon, spandex and polyester.

SHOP: Brooks Launch Lightweight Tab Running Socks, $12







3. Use Body Glide or something similar

Body Glide or plain old Vaseline isn’t just for leg chafing. You can use it under your arms, under the clasp of your sports bra or around an annoying seam. One runner on the MCM course shared he wish he would have put it between his toes, because apparently toe-chafing in the rain is very real.

Story continues