20 Best "Game of Thrones" Costumes for a Superfan's Ultimate Halloween

The game itself may be over, but the Game of Thrones costumes abound. Yes, HBO’s epic fantasy came to an end this year, and the characters have gone from Sunday-night staples to Halloween muses. And with season 8 full of shocking character arcs (we’re looking at you, Mad Queen!); triumphant returns (you just don’t age, Melisandre!); surprising romances (Brienne and Jaime, you broke our hearts!), and beloved badass heroes (namely the GOAT of GOT, Arya Stark!), there’s no shortage of killer Halloween ideas. Sure, the final season may have been somewhat controversial, but there’s no denying that George R.R. Martin’s Westerosi universe was all but designed for an October 31st revival. And since the night is dark and full of terrors, don’t be afraid to channel the gorier side of the Seven Kingdoms and go full White Walker, or bring back to life one of the beloved (and perhaps beheaded) characters from seasons of yore. And, if all else fails, just head to your local craft store and DIY a Jon Snow costume. In other words, forget winter, Halloween is coming!