15 Best Game of Thrones Halloween Costumes That Will Break the Wheel This Fall

A wise Westerosian once said, "Never forget what you are"—but that rule doesn't apply on Halloween. Prove you can do more than just "drink and know things," as stated by Tyrion Lannister, by crafting yourself a homemade Game of Thrones costume this October 31. Haven't you always wanted to dress as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, or Arya Stark? You don't need fire-breathing dragons to channel your inner Khaleesi though—just these easy tutorials for creative DIY Game of Thrones Halloween costumes you can make yourself (plus, a couple you can buy right now). Bring your favorite characters back from the dead by transforming yourself into Cersei or Ygritte, or dressing your baby up as a mini Hodor. Go beyond the basics too, with recreations of even more creatures from the Seven Kingdoms and beyond the wall. Think: Everything from a dragon to a direwolf to a White Walker. Or, represent House Targaryen or Stark with a coordinating Game of Thrones look for you and your spouse, best friend, or the whole family. Toddlers to teens and beyond will love these Halloween costumes. Even if you're not feeling particularly crafty this year, you can still get in on the Game of Thrones fun by going the "A girl has no costume" route. Take your kids trick-or-treating in these clever costumes and everyone will want to "hold the door" open for you this Halloween! Or, grab your Valyrian steel dagger and ride your white horse on over to a Halloween party in true heroine (or hero) style. Just remember to leave your Starbucks cup at home!