After all these years, Super Mario is still number one. The biggest name in video games is also one of the most recognizable mascots around the world. Though Mario games may be silly, narratively vapid, and even frivolous at times, the core mechanics and sense of adventure in these titles have unarguably pushed the medium further, as much as any other leading franchise in the history of gaming.

The first platformer starring Mario was released all the way back in July of 1983 for arcades. So, with Super Mario Maker 2 coming out on Friday, that’s about 36 years of Super Mario adventures. There are so many games to consider through the years that we decided to limit our selection to only what we consider the “true” Mario titles: no sports games, Party games, or mashup titles. Here are the 15 best Mario games of all time, ranked.