19 Bridesmaid Gifts for International Women's Day That Empower Women Around the World
The proceeds of these gorgeous gifts benefit women's charities.
Give your girls a little R&R with this gift set, featuring delicious loose tea, an English tea strainer, an organic cotton tea towel, and a sweetly scented candle—hand-poured by a female artisan, who's building a brighter future for herself and her family.
SHOP NOW: Prosperity Candle, $78
The proceeds of these gorgeous gifts benefit women's charities.