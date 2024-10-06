15 Celebrities Who Became Grandparents Before Age 55

Eminem, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg and more welcomed grandchildren before turning 55

These celebrities became grandparents at a young age!

Eminem recently revealed his 28-year-old daughter Hailie Jade was expecting her first child with her husband Evan McClintock. The rapper joins the ranks of Hollywood grandparents at the age of 51. Other celebrities who joined the Young Grandparents Club include Whoopi Goldberg — who became a grandmother at 34 when her daughter welcomed her first child — and Jim Carrey, who became a grandfather at 47.

See 15 stars whose children gave them grandkids before they turned 55, including Eminem, Goldberg, Carrey, Priscilla Presley and more.

Eminem

EminemMusic/Youtube Eminem and daughter Hailie Jade

Near the end of the music video for Eminem's song "Temporary" — which featured home videos of his daughter Hailie Jade throughout the years — she hands her father a jersey that reads "Grandpa" and photos of her sonogram. The rapper, who welcomed his daughter in 1995 with ex-wife Kim Scott, was speechless and began tearing up.

Priscilla Presley

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough attend The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

When Priscilla Presley was 54, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley — whom she shared with the late Elvis Presley — gave birth to her granddaughter Riley Keough in 1989. After Lisa Marie died in January 2023, Priscilla and Keough were involved in a months-long legal battle regarding Lisa Marie's trust.

Following a settlement, Priscilla shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, "The Presley family is stronger than ever."

On Keough's 35th birthday in 2024, Priscilla wished her granddaughter a "very, very, happy, happy birthday" on Instagram.

"I adore her, I think she’s very talented, and I love hanging out together," she added.

Whoopi Goldberg

Michael Loccisano/Getty Whoopi Goldberg and Amara Skye Martin attend the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 14, 2022 in New York City.

Whoopi Goldberg's daughter Alexandrea Martin Dean gave her mother three grandchildren — with the first, Amara Skye Dean, born in 1989. At the time, Goldberg was 34 years old, and Alex was 16.

“It would not have been what I would have chosen for her, but at the same time, I thought, ‘What a great thing that she’s confident enough in me to tell me,’ ” Goldberg told the Los Angeles Times in 1989.

The View panelist also became a great-grandmother in 2014, when Amara gave birth to her first child, Charli Rose Burr-Reynaud.

Jim Carrey

John Shearer/WireImage

Jim Carrey was 47 years old when his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey — whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Wormer — gave birth to her son with metal singer Alex Santana in 2010.

In a tweet announcing the newborn, Carrey wrote alongside a baby photo, "Jackson Riley Santana, My Grandson, Born today! This is what 7lbs.11oz. of Calfornia dynomite looks like!”

Pierce Brosnan

pierce brosnan/ instagram Pierce Brosnan and his granddaughter

Pierce Brosnan became a grandfather at age 46 when his adopted daughter Charlotte welcomed her first child, Isabella, in 1998 with her partner Alex Smith. His appreciation for family stemmed from the death of his wife Cassandra in 1991 of ovarian cancer, and Charlotte's death from the same illness in 2013.

"[Life] can be snatched away without any prior warning, so why waste it?" the star told The Herald in 2015. "That's why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children and my grandchildren."

Today, the former James Bond actor has four grandchildren: two from his late daughter, Isabella and Lucas, and two from his son Sean, Marley May and Jaxxon.

NeNe Leakes

nene leakes/ instagram NeNe Leakes and her grankids

NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant — who was 22 — welcomed Leakes' first grandchild, Bri'asia, in 2012 with his then-girlfriend Ashley Hill. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was 44 at the time, and now has three grandkids, including Bri'asia's brothers Benny and Brayden.

In April 2023, she shared photos on Instagram of her grandchildren ahead of their spring break holiday — which they would spend with their grandmother.

"SWIPE: It’s officially spring break for my little glammies and guess who they spending it with……..meeeeeeee," Leakes captioned the post.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen with his daughter Cassandra Estevez in 1992

In 2013 — three years after Charlie Sheen walked his daughter Cassandra Estevez down the aisle during her wedding to childhood sweetheart Casey Huffman — she gave him a grandchild when the couple welcomed their daughter Luna.

"Hey Luna, welcome to my planet!" tweeted Sheen, who was 47 when his granddaughter was born.

Kiefer Sutherland

Gregg DeGuire/Deadline via Getty; Kiefer Sutherland/Instagram Kiefer Sutherland; his grandson Quinn

Kiefer Sutherland became a grandfather at age 39 when his daughter Sarah Sutherland welcomed the first of his two grandkids.

The Emmy-winning actor shared a birthday post for his grandson Quinn on Instagram in April 2018, joking, "My grandson Quinn is celebrating his birthday today. Little does he know the pizza behind him is going to eat him..."

June Shannon

mama june/instagram Mama June (right) and granddaughter Kaitlyn (center)

June Shannon was only 32 when her daughter Anna Cardwell had her first child, Kaitlyn. After Anna died in December 2023 from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, June fought her former son-in-law Michael Cardwell in court for custody of Kaitlyn.

A judge ruled in September 2024 that Shannon would retain legal and physical custody over 12-year-old Kaitlyn.

Nicolas Cage

JC Olivera/Getty; Hila Cage Coppola Nicolas Cage; Hila Cage Coppola, Weston Cage Coppola and their twin children

In 2014, Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage Coppola made the legendary actor a grandfather at age 50 when he welcomed son Lucien with his then-wife Danielle Cage.

"I love it. Every second," Nicolas told PEOPLE of being a grandfather in 2015. When asked what he loves most about Lucien, he answered: "His smile."

Nicolas also has three more grandchildren through Weston: Sorin, whom the musician shares with Danielle, and twin daughters with his ex-wife Hila Cage Coppola.

Dascha Polanco

Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic; Dasany Gonzalez/Instagram Dascha Polanco; daughter Dasany Gonzalez and her son Dior

Dascha Polanco is proud to be a grandmother. Her daughter, Dasany Gonzalez, gave birth to son Dior in October 2023, when Polanco was 40.

"I'm sure I'm not the first or the last. There's younger grandmas than me, but I'm still here, I'm still fly," Polanco told PEOPLE of grandmotherhood in September 2024. "I'm enjoying him. He's amazing. He's a model. Dior, he's modeling and he's just a blessing."

Mick Jagger

Jade Jagger/ Instagram, Dave Benett/WireImage Mick Jagger and his grandkids and great-grandkids

Mick Jagger's sprawling family includes five grandchildren — the first of which came when Jagger was 49. His second-eldest daughter Jade, whom he had with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, welcomed her first child Assisi Jackson in 1992.

The rockstar also became a great-grandfather when Assisi had her first baby, Ezra, with her boyfriend Alex Key.

Brett Favre

Brett Favre/X.com Brett Favre and his grandson

Brett Favre was 40 when his then-21-year-old daughter Brittany gave birth to her son Parker Brett from an ex in 2010. Brittany later had two more sons, Alexander "AJ" James and Oscar, with husband Alex.

The former Green Bay Packers player posted a sweet photo on Twitter in 2018 with AJ, reading Dr. Seuss.

"My Grandson AJ reading me a bedtime story," he joked.

Snoop Dogg

Shante Monique Broadus/Instagram Snoop Dogg with his grandchildren

In 2015, Snoop Dogg stepped into his role as a grandfather at age 43 when his son Corde Broadus had his first child, Zion, with then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer.

The rapper now has seven grandchildren: Zion Elleven, Kai (who died 10 days after birth) and Sky from Corde; and Cordoba, Chateau and a third grandkid from son Cordell.

"My grandkids are my everything, because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," Snoop said in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE.

Donny Osmond

donnyosmond/Instagram Donny Osmond and his grandchildren

Donny Osmond has a whopping 14 grandchildren from his five children with his wife of 46 years, Debbie. The singer's first grandkid arrived when he was 48 from his son Jeremy, who had son Dylan with his wife Melisa.

“I consciously make an effort to take a back seat and just be grandpa, not a celebrity, not the head of the house with my wife, none of that. It's just like grandpa's in the corner playing with the grandkids. That's what I like to do,” he told PEOPLE after his son Chris' appearance on Claim to Fame.

