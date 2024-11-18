15 destinations travellers are being warned not to go in 2025

Overtourism has been blamed for creating a ‘plastic apocalypse’ in Bali (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fodor’s has revealed the destinations that tourists should reconsider visiting in 2025 – and bucket list trips to Bali and a famed Scottish road trip are on the no-go list.

The travel guide publisher identified 15 ‘No’ locations “suffering from untenable popularity” alongside its annual ‘Go’ list of recommendations.

Topping the “perennial no list” is Indonesia’s Bali, where overtourism has created a “plastic apocalypse”, said Fodor’s.

With 5.3 million international visitors in 2023, once pristine Balinese beaches are now buried under nearly 303,000 tons of plastic waste.

Kristin Winkaffe, a sustainable travel expert, said: “Overtourism affects the very core of Balinese life.”

“Without change, we’re risking more than just beautiful scenery—we’re at risk of losing cultural identity itself,” she added.

Adventure tourism to Mount Everest was similarly cautioned due to the volume of waste and risk to local workers.

Barcelona, Mallorca and the Canary Islands were all namechecked as “European destinations where locals don’t want you” due to tourism protests this summer, while Venice and Lisbon made the list for the new day-trippers entry fee and lack of housing, respectively.

Travellers were warned for the second year against holidays to Koh Samui in Thailand amid crowd fears once The White Lotus premieres in 2025. Experts worry that increased traffic will “exacerbate existing problems”, including waste management and water supplies on the island.

As for the destinations “beginning to suffer” the British Virgin Islands, Kerala in India, Japanese cities Kyoto and Tokyo and Oaxaca in Mexico were all identified as ones to watch before “it becomes too late”.

Fodor’s said that the Italian Capital of Culture for 2025, Agrigento in Sicily, is facing a “severe water crisis that could be further aggravated by increased tourism”.

In the UK, Scotland’s famed North Coast 500 road trip loop has become “too popular”, said the publisher. Roads congested with traffic and a lack of adequate camping facilities have plagued residents with problems.

According to Fodor’s: “The destinations featured on the No List deserve the fame and adoration they receive. They are worthy of your time and money. Yet, the myriad challenges they face are both real and urgent.

“Fodor’s does not advocate for travel boycotts–they harm local economies and fail to bring about meaningful change. But we do believe that the first step to alleviating a problem is recognizing there is one. The No List serves to highlight destinations where tourism is placing unsustainable pressures on the land and local communities.”

Fodor’s travel “No” list 2025

Perennial no list:

Bali, Indonesia

European destinations where locals don’t want you – Barcelona, Mallorca, Venice, the Canary Islands and Lisbon

Koh Samui, Thailand

Mount Everest

Destinations beginning to suffer:

Agrigento, Sicily, Italy

British Virgin Islands

Kerala, India

Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan

Oaxaca, Mexico

Scotland North Coast 500

