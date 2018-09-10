All 15 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to John Legend

Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)

Grammy: Best Cast Show Album – Evita (1980); Best Cast Show Album – Cats (1983); Best Contemporary Composition – Requiem (1986); Grammy Legend Award (1990)

Oscar: Best Original Song – "You Must Love Me" from Evita (1997)

Tony: Special Tony Award (2018); Best Original Score – Evita (1980); Best Musical – Cats (1983); Best Original Score – Cats (1983); Best Musical – The Phantom of the Opera (1988); Best Musical – Sunset Boulevard (1995); Best Original Score – Sunset Boulevard (1995)