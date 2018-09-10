All 15 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to John Legend
Here are all the people who've won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, also known as the EGOT. John Legend is the latest inductee of the club.
Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)
Grammy: Best Cast Show Album – Evita (1980); Best Cast Show Album – Cats (1983); Best Contemporary Composition – Requiem (1986); Grammy Legend Award (1990)
Oscar: Best Original Song – "You Must Love Me" from Evita (1997)
Tony: Special Tony Award (2018); Best Original Score – Evita (1980); Best Musical – Cats (1983); Best Original Score – Cats (1983); Best Musical – The Phantom of the Opera (1988); Best Musical – Sunset Boulevard (1995); Best Original Score – Sunset Boulevard (1995)
