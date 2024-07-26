15-Year-Old Boy Rescues Woman from Car Submerged in Michigan Lake

"It was about 15 yards into the water already," John Agnello said of his heroic feat

A teen saved the day and was branded a hero when he helped rescue a woman who found her car submerged in a local Michigan lake.

On Tuesday, July, 23, John Agnello, 15, was out fishing with his mom near the Lakefront Marina when he saw the woman’s car go into Lake St. Clair – that’s when Agnello and another bystander jumped into the water to help her, according to local ABC affiliate WXYZ 7.

“I just see a car just go flying in the air. It was about 15 yards into the water already… and so me and this guy, me and him instantly go into the water,” Agnello told the outlet. “We tried to get her out and then we realized the car was at like 65% water, so then we had to get her out the window because the door wasn’t opening.”

The St. Clair Shores Police Department said in a release on Facebook that authorities were dispatched to the Lakefront Park area, and upon arrival, they saw that Agnello and the other man who offered assistance had successfully removed the woman from the water.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite his heroic efforts, Agnello admitted that there was a moment during the resume attempt that scared him.

“The only part that kind of scared me was I was under the water inside the car because I was feeling around in there," John said. "It kind of got hard to get out but everything was fine."

Authorities said that following the rescue, the woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department noted in the release that the accident is currently being investigated.

