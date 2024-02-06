15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of another teen in New Brunswick

MONCTON, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick say a 15-year-old has been charged with manslaughter following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

The RCMP say they responded to a report of a shot fired at a home on Sands Drive in Moncton Monday at around 9:20 p.m. and found a 16-year-old inside with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

At around 10:30 p.m., police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with their investigation.

The youth appeared in Moncton provincial court today and was charged with manslaughter.

He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press