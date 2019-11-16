15-Year-Old Tennis Star Coco Gauff Talks Winning — and Losing — Big, and Giving Back

At just 15, American tennis star Coco Gauff has already experienced highs and lows that would rattle players twice her age — and she’s handled them all like a pro.

She defeated her idol, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon, then suffered a loss on the sports’ biggest stage at the U.S. Open, triggering an emotional moment fans won’t soon forget. This fall, she took home her first WTA title in Austria, before heading to the Bahamas to take part in a charity exhibition that will help rebuild the islands that were devastated by Hurricane Dorian in August.

Gauff faced off with some of the sport’s legends, including Americans Andy Roddick and James Blake and Bahamian Mark Knowles, at the the first annual Baha Mar Cup, which raised over $100,000 for relief efforts. But first, she was looking forward to rallying with a different set of players: sixty kids from the Nassau community.

“We’re going to be playing with some of the local kids here, so I’m excited,” she told PEOPLE before the event. Having receptive students was a change of pace for the Florida-based athlete, who has two younger brothers she says still don’t take her tennis tips. “I think no matter how many matches I win, they won’t listen to me,” she jokes.

Despite some rain and high winds on the day of the Cup — a reminder, Knowles noted, of the kind of weather the islands of the Abacos and Grand Bahama endured a few months prior — the players did their best, with Gauff showing up many of the veterans to the delight of her young fans.

Blasting past people’s expectations is something she’s quickly become familiar with.

“You know, you see the people saying, ‘Oh, she’s all hype’ and ‘she hasn’t won anything,’ and all that, and I guess I kind of like proved everyone wrong,” Gauff says, a few weeks out from taking home her first WTA title in Linz, Austria.

Before that, she’d had a string of close encounters.

After her star turn at Wimbledon (her first Grand Slam singles tournament), where she ultimately lost out on the title, she stole the spotlight again at the U.S. Open. There, she fell short, being defeated by 2018 champ Naomi Osaka. But the pair inspired one of the tournament’s most heart-string-tugging moments, when Osaka, 22, invited Gauff to share in her victory interview.

