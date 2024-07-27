15 People Who Ended Someone's Entire Existence With Just Their Words

·1 min read

1.This person who humbled someone SO quick:

Text conversation: Person 1 shared that a guy offered his jacket because they were shivering, but declined because he wasn't cute. Person 2 responded, "Maybe the cute ones would have offered if they thought you were also cute."
u/ConteStefanon avataru/ConteStefanon / Via reddit.com

2.This duo of Tinder matches who were ruthless to each other:

Text conversation between Robby and Rachel joking about height and asking for help reaching a high shelf. Ends with Rachel saying Robby’s dad is likely absent
u/jaychaitanya / Via reddit.com

3.This person who shot down a corny Bumble message:

Text message conversation: One person suggests message options including a favorite gif, meme, pick-up line or song. The other replies with "UNSUBSCRIBE" and "Disagree."
u/Silver_Indication_49 / Via reddit.com

4.This person who dragged someone in the most brilliant way ever:

Two text message bubbles: First message says, "You are such a loser! If there was a contest for losers you would be 2nd!" Response message says, "Why I'm not first?" Final message says, "'cause you're a LOSER!"
u/Saitama2042 / Via reddit.com

5.This person who didn't appreciate someone's negative mindset:

A meme with the title "Cheat Mode" contains humorous text exchanges about closing your eyes to imagine playing any game in your mind, and being a more likeable person
u/bubbblebabes / Via reddit.com

6.This person who shut someone up for shaming people who live with their parents:

A text exchange where a 19-year-old claims financial independence, and another person mocks Indiana's cost of living, implying it's very low
u.Empty-Turnover9755 / Via reddit.com

7.This person who checked on the status of a car that was for sale:

A silver Fiat Multipla car is posted for £1,000. In the comments, Billy asks if it's available, Morgan confirms, and Billy responds saying "Not surprised."
u/Itsallgoodintheory / Via reddit.com

8.This dad who had an unexpected response to his kid's sonogram:

Ultrasound image of a fetus. Texts read: "Dad, look at your grandson!" Reply: "Dude looks straight outta South Park." Final text: "wtf dad."
u/banstovia / Via reddit.com

9.This person who insulted someone in true British fashion:

A social media exchange where Mencius372 comments, questioning if Tupperware looks like a takeaway food container, and Sks replies humorously agreeing and calls Mencius372 an upper-class crumpet
u/MinimalStrength / Via reddit.com

10.This person who was pissed at their partner:

A humorous message from Twitter user @Emma_Oh_ about overhearing a woman angrily referring to someone as a "stale ham sandwich of a human."

11.This person who commented on a photo of a guy holding a gun:

u/WhimsicalWhisperOX / Via reddit.com
12.This person who had verryyyy specific ill wishes for someone else:

A hostile note is displayed, wishing for the recipient to experience multiple embarrassing mishaps, including falling and being splashed, followed by laughter and online ridicule
u/Tonate / Via reddit.com

13.This person who found a really polite way to call someone ugly:

A YouTube comment reads: "It's amazing how we all perceive different people as attractive." The comment has 9.4K likes
u/GalynSoo / Via reddit.com

14.This person who didn't hold back when answering a teacher's evaluation:

"If I had one hour to live, I'd spend it in this class because it feels like an eternity."

15.And lastly, this person who had the most genius comeback when someone tried to roast them:

"What did the 2 say to the 9"
u/AnkitNemivant / Via reddit.com
