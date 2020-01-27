Serve These Football-Themed Desserts at This Year's Super Bowl Party

While we all know that the highlight of the big game day feast are the countless Super Bowl appetizers, we’d like to point your attention toward the wide array of easy Super Bowl desserts that should definitely make an appearance at this year’s party. Dip recipes and chicken wing recipes are must-haves, but these dessert recipes let you really get creative with the football theme. For instance, out of all your Super Bowl recipes, these sweet treats let you shape just about anything into a football. Look to the cupcakes with a Tootsie Roll football on top, the cookies and cream football Rice Krispie treats, or the entire football stadium that you can create out of cookies.

With fudgy frosted brownies, tons of peanut butter-infused treats, and even some dessert dips (ahem, a giant cheesecake ball), these recipes not only look the part, but also taste out of this world. Even if you filled up on some healthy Super Bowl recipes instead of the usual cheesy, fried fare, you owe it to yourself to indulge in some sweets. After all, the big football face-off only comes once a year, which means you’ve got to create as many of these Super Bowl desserts as you can!