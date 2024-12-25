These Are Our 15 Top Picks To Watch On Telly This Christmas Day

A selection of the best TV shows to watch on Christmas Day 2024 BBC/ITV/Netflix/Channel 4

Christmas means all kinds of different things depending on who you ask – and if, for you, it’s a day of relaxing at home with a tub of Celebrations to your left and a glass of something sparkling to your right, then we salute you.

This year in particular, we’re in for an especially jam-packed day of telly on Christmas Day – including festive specials of your favourite shows, dramatic goings on in Soapland and the most-hyped TV comeback of the last five years.

Here’s our handy guide to all the best TV shows airing on Christmas Day…

Britain’s Favourite Christmas Songs With Andrew Ridgeley

Michael Putland Hulton Archive

Tell me more: If you’re looking for something festive to soundtrack your Christmas brekkie and first Bucks Fizz of the day, then Channel 5 has got you covered.

Beginning early on in the day, they’re counting down the nation’s most beloved festive tunes, with a bit of help from this year’s Christmas number one artist, Wham!’s own Andrew Ridgeley.

Alternatively, if you fancy more of a lie-in on Christmas Day, the countdown show is also being repeated in the afternoon.

When’s it on? 9.05am on Channel 5

Swan Lake

BBC/Laurent Liotardo/English National Ballet

Tell me more: See, we love a bit of culture too!

Filmed at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall earlier this year, this production of the English National Ballet’s Swan Lake packs in the winter cosiness, and also allows you to see those world-class performers up close and personal like never before.

When’s it on? 12.50pm on BBC Two

Ainsley’s Festive Flavours

Ainsley Harriott is back with his annual Festive Flavours ITV

Tell me more: We’re going to be honest, we don’t usually see the point of watching cooking shows on Christmas Day, when it’s realistically too late to try any of it out four yourself. But hey, we’re not going to turn down the opportunity to open our doors to Ainsley Harriott this festive season.

When’s it on? 2pm on ITV1

Tiddler

BBC/Magic Light Pictures

Tell me more: Guaranteed to keep any little ones entertained as you start to reach that mid-Christmas afternoon slump, the BBC’s Christmas Day original this year comes in the form of Tiddler.

Based on the popular children’s story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, this amusingly-titled animated offering features some star turns in the form of Lolly Adefope, Jayde Adams and Rob Brydon (in his first high-profile BBC turn of the day – more on the second later!), while HuffPost fave Hannah Waddingham is on narrating duties.

When’s it on 2.35pm on BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC/Guy Levy

Tell me more: If Chris McCausland’s emotional Strictly victory has left you wanting more, then we’ve got good news.

Six more brand new celebrities are about to be put through their paces as they vie for the festive Silver Star trophy, including comedian Josh Widdicombe, Gladiators star Harry “Nitro” Aikines-Aryeetey and soap queen Tamsin Outhwaite.

Also competing in the Christmas Day special is Drag Race UK favourite Tayce, making history as the first drag artist to ever compete on Strictly.

When’s it on? 3.55pm on BBC One

The Alternative Christmas Message

Chris McCausland BBC/Ray Burmiston

Tell me more: While the King’s (and, prior to that, Queen’s) Speech airs every year on BBC One and ITV1 simultaneously, the always-anarchic Channel 4 tends to do things a little differently.

In the past 31 years, everyone from Sharon Osbourne, Marge Simpson, Danny Dyer and Tom Daley to child survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the former president of Iran and a survivor of 9/11 have been recruited to offer an alternative to the Royals’ annual message, highlighting global and societal issues to a captive audience of Brits already at home watching TV.

This year, the distinction goes to Strictly winner Chris McCausland, who will use his speech to call for more inclusion for disabled people.

When’s it on? 4.50pm on Channel 4

Doctor Who

BBC Studios/Danny Kasirye/James Pardon

Tell me more: Doctor Who always goes massive at Christmas, and for his second festive offering since taking over as showrunner, we’re pleased to note that Russell T Davies is keeping up the tradition.

Joy To The World sees The Doctor getting reacquainted with an old enemy after a hotel corporation begins offering the idea of stays in different time periods to its clientele.

Oh, and did we mention a special guest appearance from none other than Bridgerton favourite Nicola Coughlan?

When’s it on? 5.10pm on BBC One

Coronation Street

ITV

Tell me more: You might notice there’s only a handful of ITV1 offerings on our round-up compared to the BBC, and that’s because, frankly, we’re not quite sure what the former is playing at with its Christmas Day schedule.

However, if there’s one thing worth switching over to on Christmas Day, it’s the departure of a true soap legend, as Helen Worth’s final scenes as Gail Platt go ahead with – naturally – her seventh time down the aisle.

When’s it on? 7pm on ITV1

The Piano At Christmas

Channel 4

Tell me more: We’re absolutely over the moon that one of the most wholesome reality shows around right now is getting its own Christmas special (plus, if you queue this up after Strictly, you’ll get the best gift of all in a double helping of Claudia Winkleman).

While the regular series takes the form of a hunt for the UK’s finest amateur pianist, this one-off special revisits some of your faves from the original show.

Sadly, The Piano At Christmas will mark viewers’ favourite Lang Lang’s final appearance on the show, after announcing earlier in the year that he was stepping down, with a new addition stepping in for next year’s series.

When’s it on? 7.05pm on Channel 4

EastEnders

EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tell me more: This year’s bumper BBC schedule includes not one but two instalments of EastEnders, including a very intriguing late-night edition.

It does look like Christmas Day in Walford is set to be as explosive as ever, as a group meal at the Queen Vic takes a dramatic turn when the truth Cindy has been trying so hard to conceal comes spilling out.

When’s it on? 7.30pm and 10.35pm on BBC One

The Chase: Celebrity Special

Kieron McCarron/ITV

Tell me more: Oh come on, we all love a game at Christmas – and once you’re a couple of sherries in, why not let Bradley Walsh play quizmaster rather than your belligerent distant relatives.

And if the thought of celebs putting their festive knowledge to the test isn’t enticement enough, you can probably expect the Chasers will be raiding the fancy dress box as always – plus it’s battle of the quizzers as Pointless’ own Alexander Armstrong makes an appearance.

When’s it on? 8pm on ITV1

Call The Midwife

BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais

Tell me more: The pinnacle of unpretentious, wholesome viewing, Call The Midwife is kicking off its 14th series (yes, 14th series!) with its annual Christmas special.

Now set in 1969, this year’s special is actually being split into two for the first time, including what’s been billed as an intriguing “Christmas cliffhanger”.

Look out for a funfair, a serious outbreak of flu and the return of a familiar face.

When’s it on? 8pm on BBC One

Gavin & Stacey

BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Tell me more: Alright, it’s the big one. Not only is Gavin & Stacey back – it’s the last ever episode.

Don’t worry, though, because James Corden and Ruth Jones have promised plenty of laughs as well as a few twists in the award-winning sitcom’s first ever feature-length episode, which will finally clear up the mystery of what happened after Nessa got down on one knee on Christmas Day five years ago.

When’s it on? 9pm on BBC One

Beyoncé: A Cowboy Carter Christmas

Tell me more: If anyone’s going to get us to pay attention to a sport we couldn’t previously have cared less about on Christmas Day of all days, it’s Beyoncé.

In the middle of the NFL game between the Texans and Ravens (us neither) in the music icon’s home state of Texas, Beyoncé will be putting on a Halftime Show the whole world can join in on, as it’ll be streamed live on Netflix.

Expect show-stopping production, powerhouse vocals, surprise guests and a very late night if you plan on watching it all live.

When’s it on? From 9.30pm on Netflix

Mrs Brown’s Boys

BBC Studios/Elaine Livingston

Tell me more: Yeah, alright, it’s not for everyone, but given how high the viewing figures Mrs Brown’s Boys continues to bring in, there’s clearly an audience for it out there.

In this year’s Christmas Day episode, Agnes tries to put her Scrooge-like ways behind her as she’s joined by the rest of the family, while Cathy attempts to unite the family, with a good cause in mind.

When’s it on? 11.05pm on BBC One

