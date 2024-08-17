My £150 egg is money well spent, says man who bought spherical rarity

Ed Pownall says his egg escapade has been a lot of fun - Ed Pownall/X

A man who spent £150 buying a rare spherical egg at an auction after a few drinks at his local pub said it was “money well spent”.

Ed Pownall, a public relations consultant and comedian from Lambourn, Berkshire, received the egg on Saturday after purchasing it from auction house Thomson Roddick Callan.

The egg has been discovered by a woman who found it in a £1.99 pack of 15 eggs from her local supermarket in Ayr.

The egg displayed in the box of 15 bought from an Asda store in Ayr - Thomson Roddick Callan/SWNS

Mr Pownall said he spotted the spherical egg for sale while he was down at his local.

“I had a glass down here in Lambourn and I thought I’d pop in a bid,” he told the BBC.

“It’s been quite fun … I think for £150 it’s been money well spent.”

But Mr Pownall hadn’t really thought about what he was going to do with his new round egg until it turned up on Saturday in a cardboard box filled with bubble wrap and polystyrene chips.

“I believe there’s a thing called egg blowing, where you put a little hole in the bottom and get the yolk out,” he told the BBC.

“But I don’t know how to do that and obviously I don’t want to mess it up.”

He also told his local paper he might try to sell it on eBay or raise money for charity.

Spherical eggs are rare, but with 11 billion eggs laid in the UK each year, occur more regularly than you think.

Previous spherical eggs have sold at auction for between £80 and £100. But in 2015, a “perfectly spherical” egg fetched £480 with the money donated to Cystic Fibrosis Trust.