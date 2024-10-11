The 16-25 and 26-30 Railcard T&Cs users need to know to avoid prosecution after Northern outrage

Train operator Northern has prosecuted hundreds of people for breaching terms and conditions of using a 16-25 or 26-30 railcard, it has been reported.

Young people have been falling foul of rigorously enforced rules that have seen them try to save only a few pounds on journeys and been met with a massive fine, says the Guardian.

A 22-year-old man told the paper that he had received a letter threatening prosecution over a £1.90 fare discrepancy, something he said was made in an innocent error.

“I‘ve seen people saying the word Kafkaesque,” he said. “I think that’s actually a reasonably accurate summary.”

A Northern spokesperson told the Guardian: “As with all train operators across the UK, everyone has a duty to buy a valid ticket or obtain a promise to pay voucher before they board the train and be able to present it to the conductor or revenue protection officer during a ticket inspection.

“The overwhelming majority of our customers – upwards of 96 per cent – do just that.”

Here is what it all means.

Why has Northern been prosecuting passengers?

To use either railcard, the passenger must pay a minimum fare of £12 from 4.30am-10am on Monday to Friday. But this does not apply for advance tickets, journeys on public holidays, or those made during July and August, according to the Ts and Cs.

If the complaints are to be believed, then passengers have been stung by Northern throwing the book at them over grievances that can amount to only a few pounds.

In the case of the 22-year-old man interviewed by the Guardian, he had used the railcard over the summer and then was hit with the change come September, and was unaware.

He said: “I’ve got this service, this exact one, with a railcard discount multiple times in August.

“So essentially, when I see it’s not available for the first trains on that September day, I just assume, ‘Oh, it’s probably an app error, I’m sure it will be fine.’ Evidently, this was not the case.”

The man said there was no option to pay for a new ticket and that there was no understanding shown by the guard.

Bolton News found further examples, including a 26-year-old man being fined £462.30 in court costs over an offence regarding a £4.30 ticket. In another case, a woman was fined £462.80 over a ticket that cost £4.80.

Northern has been approached by the Standard for further comment.