16 Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Almost Made Me Cry Laughing

Greetings, perusers of BuzzFeed dot com, and welcome back to the shining jewel of this great website: Julia's Weekly Fails Compilation. Each of the following amused me enough this week to be saved and included in this post; I can only hope that you, the reader, are similarly amused. Enjoy!

1. This 3D printing fail:

The fun part of 3d printing overnight is that sometimes you didn't pic.twitter.com/whw2JdPW2V — Daniel Bogdanoff (@DanielBogdanoff) July 1, 2024

2. This not-so-helpful text from Mom:

3. Trying and failing to hoodwink an annoying customer:

Just tried a “sorry this is my first day” to a customer’s question and he was like I saw you here two weeks ago! — shirt dog (@theshirtdog) July 1, 2024

4. Being given the unfortunate username of "McMilf":

once again I am asking BBC Scotland to give me a normal username pic.twitter.com/14oO3TiWuK — Fraser McMillan 🌐 (@frasmcm) July 2, 2024

5. This shining moment of young adulthood:

some girl just crashed into me and we both didn’t know what to do so we called our dads and we’re just standing here holding our phones together so our dads can talk to each other 🧍🏻‍♀️ — camila (@mcamilaapx) July 3, 2024

6. When your child knows too well how to work the iPad:

My child just used the auto fill info on the iPad TO BOOK HIS OWN VACATION. Now I get to make phone calls explaining that we need to cancel these reservations because the gentleman who made them is in fact nineJfc — Virginia Brasch (@Virginia_Brasch) July 3, 2024

7. Surf John Stevens:

8. This heartwarming letter from a much-beloved child:

Kids have been at camp for 10 days now - we've been so curious to hear ANYTHING about camp and finally one letter came last week - which opened with the heartfelt and powerful words of: "had to write this letter to get a snack" — Tom Flood (@tomflood1) July 8, 2024

9. This guy who must really, really love Modelos:

i returned a drunk guys phone so he can get picked up from the hospital and his lockscreen is a pic of two modelos — baber (@bakerbakerbaker) July 5, 2024

10. These bathroom signs that admittedly kind of delight me...

The only two genders I recognize pic.twitter.com/VubZYYachZ — I’m Jeff (@whosjeffiam) July 6, 2024

11. This Landlord Special:

Landlord dont give a fuck pic.twitter.com/lMXAanZoYn — ʰ (@easterngoblin) July 5, 2024

12. This dad joke:

13. This tiny truck (it's just too small!):

what if i picked you up in "the little guy"? pic.twitter.com/tP9FTAwFbM — Negative Zero (@SheIsTheWraith) July 7, 2024

14. Watching Dune like this:

15. This supportive boyfriend moment that surely made her feel way better:

last night i was telling my bf i was dreading coming to work today and to try to make me feel better he was like "no one wants to work, ever. but look on the bright side. you get to have lunch. you get to....ride the trains. that's all fun, right?" — annie b (@annie_ebee) July 8, 2024

16. And finally, this 4th of July fail:

I knew I was marrying a sports guy but this just feels excessive pic.twitter.com/BL2NivBsUt — christina (@majordouzie) July 5, 2024

I hope you were thoroughly entertained. If you like, you can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!