16 Jaw-Dropping, Soul-Sucking, Terrifying Photos That Made Me Say "Not Today, Satan"

Welp, another horrifying week is in the books, thanks to my addiction to r/oddlyterrifying. Here are 16 photos that sent chills down my spine:

1."Whales have fully formed, human-looking fingers inside of their fins, which can be exposed during a dissection."

2."This random lemon eyeball that's on a shelf at my airbnb."

3."These are vulture bees. They make honey out of rotting flesh."

4."Normal spider?! Count the legs!"

5."One of the few access points to North Korea, the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge, seen at night."

6."The top floor of my workplace elevator opens to this."

7."Her cat sneezed into a bowl of flour."

8."A few years ago, at my grandparents' house."

9."This man who brings his dog with him in abandoned buildings."

10."Stumbled upon this nightmare in Pasadena."

11."This is how flamingos feed their young."

—u/n-chung Don't worry, that's not blood. Both these flamingos are trying to feed the chick crop milk, a red secretion parent flamingos produce in their digestive tracts and regurgitate to feed their young. Science Channel / Via instagram.com

12."Can't make sense of this photo I found on Instagram."

13."This billboard outside of YWCA."

14."This children's dentist's office has this showing at its public window."

15."This ominous ring in the night sky."

16.And finally, "A blood clot coughed up by my patient that perfectly shaped the lung cavity it filled."