16-year-old boy shot dead, 6 others injured after gunfire erupts at large LA house party

Los Angeles police are investigating after officials said someone opened fire at a house party Sunday killing a 16-year-old boy and seriously injuring six adults.

The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. local time in Tarzana, a suburb of San Fernando Valley near Woodland Hills. The shooter remained at large Monday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the home, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, for a report of a shooting and found a large party at the scene

Arriving officers found the teenage boy on the ground in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound, police reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

California mudslide? Another atmospheric river brings flood concerns to California

Teen victim found shot in driveway at LA house party pronounced dead

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

The victim's identity was being withheld pending next-of-kin identification, police said.

Six additional people, also shot, were being treated at hospitals for their respective injuries, police said.

They are:

A 20-year-old man transported to a hospital by the LAFD

Two 36-year-old men transported to a hospital by the LAFD

A 37-year-old man old taken by private vehicle to a hospital

A 19-year-old man taken by private vehicle to a hospital

A 20-year-old woman taken by private vehicle to a hospital

The extent of their injuries and conditions were not immediately known Monday morning.

Motive in shooting unclear

A motive in the shooting was not immediately known, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were approximately 200 to 300 partygoers here, and some sort of altercation occurred which resulted in multiple shots being fired,” police Lt. Guy Golan told KTLA-TV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact LAPD at 818-374-9550. To submit a crime anonymously, call 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA house party shooting near Woodland Hills leaves teen dead, 6 hurt