16 year old dead after crash in Collinsville
16 year old dead after crash in Collinsville
16 year old dead after crash in Collinsville
Penny Lancaster shared a heartfelt update following her husband Rod Stewart's incredibly candid health admission. Get the details...
Jake Loy, now 19, lost control of the Honda Civic in March 2022, killing passengers Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon and Finlay Johns, all 16.
After the pair confirmed the model’s due date was early August, Hailey Bieber appears to have hinted she has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Bieber.
"My brother and I used to play a game we made up called 'bus stop.' I thought it was a totally normal and fun thing until I was much older, and my friend pointed out that this 'game' was literally just the two of us wandering around aimlessly while eating popsicles."
The man, who shared the story on Reddit, revealed that he made the decision without his wife's approval
The teen's 14-year-old brother, who was not in the car at the time of the crash, had "just started 9th grade" that day, his principal said in a statement
‘Your offer to perform was based on the premise that you were friends, but now that the relationship has clearly changed, there’s no reason to provide your professional services for free,’ one person writes
She and Lenny had a daddy-daughter fashion moment in Saint Laurent.
Wolseley, Sask., residents are mourning the death of community member shot dead on her 18th birthday.An RCMP news release says officers from the Indian Head detachment responding to a shooting at a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. CST on Sunday. They found Windigo injured and she was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Keilia's mother Kristen Windigo described her daughter as a beacon of hope, strength and positivity."Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, nie
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final day in South America included salsa dancing during a visit to a youth organization
Kristin Little was confirmed as the victim in the tragic incident on Friday, Aug. 16
Please take me to the universe where Old Yeller lives.
Global Affairs Canada said Monday it's aware of reports that a Canadian has died after a luxury superyacht sank off Sicily during a violent storm, while Italian authorities said they continued to search for six people who remained unaccounted for.
Not the bearded dragon...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a love story that spans decades. Get to know the couple's history, from That '70s Show to marriage and kids.
PARIS (AP) — Alain Delon, the internationally acclaimed French actor who embodied both the bad guy and the policeman and made hearts throb around the world, died at age 88, French media reported.
Blake Lively has faced criticism online for using a transphobic slur in interviews she gave as a young actress.The 36-year-old actress used the word “t******s” in a 2012 interview with Elle magazine when she was starring in Gossip Girl.“I hope to have a few girls one day,” she said, according to a post showing a photo of the article. “If not girls,” she added, “they’d better be t******s. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated.”Read more at The Daily Be
"I was on a job interview in the '70s. The man said, 'Why should I hire you? I will train you. Then you will get married and have babies.'"
After her divorce from Tony Richmond in 1989, Jaclyn Smith married surgeon Brad Allen in 1997
The legendary talk-show host died on August 18 after 44 years of marriage to the 'That Girl' actress