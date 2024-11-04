16-year old La Catrina's Picazos honors family through Dia De Los Muertos
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
"I always thought I was broken."
HGTV star Mike Holmes met his wife when they were teenagers
"A friend of mine once said: Men have to assess IF there is danger. Women have to assess HOW MUCH danger there is."
"I tell him, 'I'm here to pay off the remaining balance,' and pour out 48 pennies from an envelope."
"That was the moment I knew he was special."
In a post shared on Reddit, the teen writes that his mom made the announcement just as everyone was offering their gifts
Three and a half years after her daughter's death, a Vancouver Island mother says she has received the validation she has long waited for. The B.C. Coroners Service has reclassified the 2021 death of 18-year-old Samantha Sims-Somerville from an accidental overdose to a homicide — an outcome her mother, Tracy Sims, says she knew to be the truth from the start.On April 9, 2021, Sims-Somerville attended a small gathering in a Victoria residence after being brought there by an acquaintance, accordin
"This happened 15 years ago, and sometimes, I still think about her and how we messed up what should have been a match made in heaven."
"The sort of humour aimed at people in a coma."
They're madly in love.
"The King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts."
Fox's wife, Tracy Pollan, also posted a tribute to their daughter, writing, "I love absolutely everything about you"
Nothing was better than growing up with a real southern doll as a grandma.
"I was sitting on the couch, throwing up in a bucket nonstop. He was sitting next to me, calmly eating dinner. I knew then he was poisoning me."
Prince Harry is embroiled in a long-running legal case in the U.K. to reinstate his police protection
"Having one go-to meal makes you feel like an adult, even if you're still eating pizza rolls the rest of the week."
'The Diplomat' star Keri Russell has been dating Matthew Rhys, her costar on ‘The Americans,' since 2014
North Yorkshire Police in England said the girl and the dog had a "close, loving relationship"
"My life and my career was to make her proud," the actor tells PEOPLE of his mom, who died in 2020. "I miss her tremendously."
The Alberta government's plan to require parents to opt in to sex education for their children in schools is upsetting some parents and satisfying others. The United Conservative Party government tabled Bill 27, the Education Amendment Act, on Thursday.If the legislation passes, parents would have to opt in to any lessons dealing primarily with human sexuality, gender identity or sexual orientation and the education ministry would vet any resources or third-party speakers related to these topics