16-year-old Maine carjacking suspect arrested in Mass. after another vehicle theft

Sky News

The wife of a Sky and BBC racing broadcaster died from stab wounds and their two daughters died from crossbow bolt injuries, an inquest has heard. Carol Hunt, who was married to racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Louise and Hannah, were found fatally injured at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 10 July. The inquest, at Hertfordshire Coroner's Court, heard Hannah had texted someone telling them she had been "tied up" at the family home.