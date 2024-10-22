16-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg

Sky News

A police officer's daughter has been jailed for three years after posting sexual images of his ex-lover on an escort site in an act of revenge. Eleanor Brown, 24, "conspired" with her sister Sophie and her mother Sarah - both ex-police officers - to create a fake profile of the woman on the site, Leeds Crown Court heard. Brown had held a grudge against her victim since she was a teenager after her father Geoff had a short-lived affair with her in 2012, the court was told.