16 Old-Timey Christmas Cards That Are Super Freakin' Weird

1.I came across this vintage Christmas card from 1880, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about it because no part of it makes sense. When I translated the note, thinking it would explain what I was missing, it said, "Peace, Joy, Health, Happiness." It's just a card of a rat riding a lobster. And apparently old Christmas cards are like that: totally random and kind of creepy.

A mouse rides a lobster holding reins, with a tag saying "Paix, Joie, Santé, Bonheur," which translates to "Peace, Joy, Health, Happiness."
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

2.Like this card from 1910 with Santa holding a man at gunpoint and robbing him next to a poem that rhymes.

Vintage illustration of Santa Claus pointing a gun at a man, with a poem humorously suggesting surrendering money on December 25th
Rykoff Collection / Getty Images

3.Or this one from 1952 that seemingly has nothing to do with Christmas, even though it says "Christmas Greetings" and just has a fairy shunning a devil guy.

Illustration of a devil and a fairy in ballet poses with "Christmas Greetings" written above
Heritage Images / Getty Images

4.Or this one from 1853 of a baby riding a butterfly, arguably one of the weakest airborne animals, that says, "With the Season's greetings."

Illustration of a flying child with butterfly wings, holding onto a large yellow butterfly; text reads, "With the Season's greetings."
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

5.This one from 1880 is of a chicken eating a turtle and a turtle eating a duck. First of all, why would I want this picture sent to my door? Second of all, in what world could a turtle take down a duck?

Vintage Christmas card with a rooster, turtle, and duck interacting. Text reads: "A Hearty Christmas to You All! May good digestion wait on appetite."
Smith Collection / Getty Images

6.This one is from 1879, of two women rolling a man into a snowball in the middle of the forest. The caption says, "'Tis innocent mirth that gives Christmas its worth." This is not looking like innocent mirth to me but maybe I'm wrong.

Victorian-style illustration of two women rolling a snowball with a man's head and arms emerging, in a snowy landscape
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

7.This...clown? Gnome? I'm not 100% sure what it is, but it's terrifying and has nothing to do with Christmas.

Smiling jolly gnome in festive attire with "Christmas Greetings" text at the bottom
Swim Ink 2 Llc / Corbis via Getty Images

8.This 1860 card with only a dog's head. It's not poking out of a hole or fading out into a vignette, it's only the head, and the longer I look at it, the more unnerving it is.

A dog holds an envelope in its mouth with the text "Wishing you a joyous Christmas."
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

9.This 1890 card of children riding in a sleigh that is actually a giant egg??? I feel like I'm missing the joke.

Children in an eggshell sleigh are being pulled by a dog, with a windmill in the background. One child waves a stick while the others are seated
Graphicaartis / Getty Images

10.This early 1900s clown card that would make me jump if I opened it from my mailbox.

A vintage illustrated clown with a wide smile holds Christmas crackers, surrounded by "Merry Christmas Greetings" text
Heritage Images / Heritage Images/Getty Images

11.This 1880 Christmas cannon which is only good if you're Kevin McAllister in Home Alone. Look how scared the poor cat is!

Victorian holiday card showing children with a cannon releasing toys, a cat, and a "Woolson Spice Co.'s Christmas Greeting" message
Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images

12.This 1906 New Year's card of a girl harvesting mushrooms in the forest in the dead of winter wearing short sleeves. There's a lot that just doesn't compute here.

Child holding a mushroom cap, standing in a snowy scene with a large mushroom as an umbrella. Text reads "Prosit Neujahr," wishing a happy new year
Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images

13.This late 1800s-early 1900s card of some ravenous crows huddled around and eyeing the word "you" in big red letters.

Vintage holiday card with four birds perched on a fence. The message reads "A Happy Christmas to You."
Heritage Images / Getty Images

14.This 1886 card of a man with what I would assume to be a giant Christmas pudding on his back, but why are the edges of his mouth red???

Victorian-style illustration of a cheerful man carrying a large ball that reads, "A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," with holly on top
Heritage Images / Heritage Images via Getty Images

15.This 1885 illustration of Santa that quite honestly, will keep me up at night.

A jolly man with a wreath crown holds a decorated Christmas tree. Four children in festive clothing joyfully surround him. A banner above reads a holiday greeting
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

16.Finally, this old card of a frog and a beetle dancing in the desert while a fly or something plays the tambourine. If that doesn't capture the holiday spirit, I don't know what does.

A frog, beetle, and fly dance together under a sky with dragonflies. Text reads "May Christmas be merry."
Swim Ink 2 Llc / Corbis via Getty Images

What's the weirdest Christmas card you've gotten? Tell us in the comments below!

