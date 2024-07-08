16 people displaced from their homes after apartment fire near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale
Sixteen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment fire Sunday morning near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale.
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.
Tabatha Sullivent and her family were celebrating her daughter’s 15th birthday at the south Texas beach when their world turned upside down.
Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
Family members of Curtis Engeland, 74, were alarmed when they received improperly worded texts purporting to be from him
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
A man was fatally shot at a gas station in Toronto's east end Saturday night. The incident occurred near Warden and Ellesmere, prompting a response from law enforcement following reports of the shooting. In an update on Sunday, police said one or more suspects fired several shots into the victim’s car before fleeing the scene. Officers also identified the man who was killed as 28-year-old Pickering resident Sulakshan Selvasingam. Kayla Mclean reports.
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
The fallout continues for celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, who was arrested June 28 in Minnesota for threatening to kill his girlfriend. A nonprofit in St. Paul said Friday that it’s canceling its partnership with Sutherland to develop a new concept for Golden Thyme Coffee and Café, which the nonprofit’s trust bought when the cafe’s owners …
This population of people has grown faster in South Carolina than the rest of the U.S., new Census data shows. Here’s what’s happening.
MONTREAL — Police in Quebec City say a man suspected of having close ties to the leader of Quebec street gang Blood Family Mafia has been arrested. City police spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Lévesque says 28-year-old Guillaume St-Louis Bernier was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., by the RCMP on June 30 following a police stop. A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for St-Louis Bernier in March for drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges. St-Louis Bernier is considered a “close a
Prince William looks set to make a poignant visit to a homelessness centre in the coming months with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Get all the details...
A newborn baby girl who was abandoned in a Texas ditch and left to die went unidentified for 23 years until authorities say they recently identified and charged her mother.
DETROIT (AP) — A shooting early Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to authorities.
Five people, including two young children and an infant, were killed in two separate crashes just hours apart on the same western Saskatchewan highway Friday afternoon, police say.The first was a crash between a van and truck on Highway 4, between Cochin and North Battleford, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, RCMP said.Three people in the van from Flying Dust First Nation — a 48-year-old woman who was driving and two boys, ages five and six — were killed. One other van passenger and the driver of the
Trails cut through overgrown grass in a 1.20-hectare (2.98-acre) vacant field in the centre of Revelstoke that once housed a school playing field."You can see some of the remnants of the school site there, there's a fence from the baseball diamond," said Taha Attiah, the manager of the Revelstoke Community Housing Society.Attiah says the lot, 420 Downie Street, is going to be a big worksite in a year.There will be a three-building complex developed on the former school field, comprising 164 rent
“You're going to need a bigger wrecking ball to get me out of there,” Miles Adkins said of calls for him to step down.
Anna Ardin accused Julian Assange of sexual assault - but is pleased he has been freed from jail.
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month was laid to rest Saturday.