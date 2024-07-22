“16 and Pregnant” Alum Autumn Crittendon Dies at 27 as Police Open 'Death Investigation'

Police received a call about an unconscious female on July 20th, and Crittendon was pronounced dead at the scene

Autumn Oxley/Facebook Autumn Crittendon

16 and Pregnant alum Autumn (Oxley) Crittendon has died at the age of 27.

According to a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Henrico County Police Department says authorities were called to a residence in Sandston, Virginia around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Upon arrival, there was a medical emergency regarding an unresponsive adult woman.

“Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective," the statement reads. “The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation.”

It continued: “Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

Autumn Oxley/Facebook Autumn Crittendon

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by going to P3tips.com.

On Sunday, July 21, Crittendon’s sister, Misty, changed her profile picture on Facebook to a sweet snap of the pair as children, followed by the hashtags: “#JusticeforAutumn #CrittendonStrong.”

The reality star had three children and appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in season 5. At the time, she was pregnant with her first son Drake.

This news comes months after another 16 and Pregnant alum Sean Garinger died in an ATV accident causing blunt force injury to the head. He was only 20-years-old.

"He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park," his mother, Mary Hobbs, told The U.S. Sun at the time. "He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."

Hobbs added that the ATV then flipped and "crushed" Garinger’s skull.

"I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him," she recalled. "By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore."

Garinger was featured on season 6 of 16 and Pregnant and shared two children with Selena Gutierrez.



