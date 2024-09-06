16 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Pulled A Muscle In My Back And Shed A Single Tear

I know you missed seeing the funniest signs of the week, so here they are again (courtesy of r/funnysigns)! Enjoy!

1."It's rights, okay?"

A chalkboard sign reads: "Same-sex marriage is not gay privilege, it's equal rights. Privilege would be something like gay people not paying taxes. Like churches don't."

2."Which would you use?"

Public restroom door with two handles, the left labeled "Didn't Wash Hands" and the right labeled "Washed Hands"

3."Umm, lol somebody explain."

Sign reads: "Just sold my homing pigeon on eBay for the 22nd time."

4."Kind of makes sense..."

Fast food menu with a humorous sign: "We are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. There is a demon in the fridge. No one wants to work anymore."

5."Look how the tables turn."

The side of a boat docked in a marina displays the humorous text: "NOW WHO'S THE LOSER, DAD."

6."Should get a new name for that."

A sign reads, "I am not an early bird or a night owl. I am some form of permanently exhausted pigeon." The sign is hanging on a rack

7."It only improves tolerance."

Sidewalk chalkboard with two drawings of emotionless faces labeled "Before Coffee" and "After Coffee." The second face holds a steaming cup

8."Let me translate that for you…"

A blackboard sign titled "No Nonsense Coffee Guide" explains various coffee types simply, such as Americano being black coffee, and Cappuccino being frothy coffee

9."Swedish fish?"

A sign on a chain-link fence lists prohibited items: alcohol, knives, weapons, and Swedish Fish

10."Hip, hip, hooray!"

A sidewalk sign reads: "NO HIPSTERS!! Don't be coming in here with your hairy faces, your vegan diets, your tiny feet, and your sawdust bedding! No, wait... HAMSTERS... NO HAMSTERS!"

11."I don't want to be the very best."

Poster featuring a cartoon of Ash Ketchum from Pokémon holding a blue condom. Text: "CONDOMON! I CHOOSE YOU! STIs aren't Pokemon! Don’t Catch’em all! Come to the Wellbeing Office to get FREE condoms."

12."Wait, what??"

Storefront sign with text "ASS FONDUE" and "150." Nearby are trees, parked vehicles, and power lines in the background

13."Spotted at a brewery in Washington, DC."

Sign humorously reads: "UNATTENDED CHILDREN WILL BE BREWED INTO BEER." Affixed to a light gray column

14."You couldn't have warned me a little earlier…"

A sign in floodwater reads "Trail unsafe when under water," indicating danger on a submerged trail

15."Lmao, noted!"

Missing goldfish poster with the headline "Missing Goldfish". The fish answers to "Larry", may become aggressive if chased. Reward: $0.15. Contact: (123) 456-7890

16."There is no fairy."

A sign from Chicago Park District depicting a fairy and dog, stating: "There is no poop fairy. Please clean up after your dog. Dog waste attracts rats and transmits disease."

Thoughts on these signs? Share them in the comments.

