CBC

Five people were sent to hospital after a car crashed into a North York townhouse Thursday night, paramedics say.Toronto police said they received report of a car that went into a home in the area of Sheppard Avenue E. and Highway 404 at 11:58 p.m.Toronto Fire says the car collided into the first floor of a three-storey townhouse in the area.Three people were in the Tesla vehicle and two others were in the lower level of the home, district fire chief Peter Rappos said in an update Friday morning