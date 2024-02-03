16th century church rises from drying dam in Mexico

STORY: Low water levels in the Benito Juarez dam meant less fishing and crops, said fisherman Alejandro Olivera, who lives in the town of Jalapa del Marques.

"When this church appears, we start thinking about the drought because there’s less water. As fishermen, we know there will be less fish. That affects us. When the dam is full of water, we have a lot of places where we can fish.”

Locals said that the decrease in water is due to low levels of rainfall in recent years.

In late January, water levels in the Benito Juarez dam had decreased by 47%, local media reported.