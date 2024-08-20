17 Animals Who Are Like, "No Regrets"

Every once in a while, our animal friends get up to some mischief. And sometimes, that mischief succeeds. Here are 17 examples of those times:

1.Hmm, who could have gotten into the cake mix? What a mystery:

A person holds a cake mix container that has exploded, with powdered debris scattered on the floor in the background
A curly-haired dog with yellow cake mix powder on its nose and chin looks very satisfied amidst scattered powder on the floor
A curly-haired dog with yellow cake mix powder on its nose and chin looks very satisfied amidst scattered powder on the floor

u/westcoastcdn19 / Via reddit.com

2.This raccoon broke into the garage and ate so many snacks that he couldn't get back out from under the shelves:

A raccoon stuck halfway out from under a raised bookcase is lying among scattered snacks, trash, and a bucket in a disorganized room
u/zerrish / Via reddit.com

3.I think we can figure out the culprit here:

A social media post shows a large blue icy drink half-empty and a dog with a blue tongue, implying the dog drank it
u/PreyToTheDemons / Via reddit.com

4.Similarly, this cat is fooling no one in the case of "who started eating my tinned seafood?"

An open can of mussels in sauce
A black and white cat with red stains on his snout looks upward with a serious expression
A black and white cat with red stains on his snout looks upward with a serious expression

u/Baskerville84 / Via reddit.com

5.This horse got a cool new helmet and is LOVING it:

A horse stands in an enclosure with a trash bin stuck on its head. Text reads:
A horse sticks its head through the bottom of a plastic container with the caption,
u/Nightwalker171 / Via reddit.com

6.This puppy got all her anxiety out — at the cost of the couch — and is now at peace:

A dog wearing a harness is lying contentedly on a couch surrounded by torn-up cushions
u/mac_is_crack / Via reddit.com

7.I hope the cookie was eventually dispensed:

A golden retriever with a sign that reads, "The UPS man forgot to throw me a cookie. So I snuck into his truck and took a ride around the neighborhood. He had to deliver me back to my house."
u/Fineous4 / Via reddit.com

8.This Yorkie discovered Trash Heaven while exploring the front yard, and never wants to leave:

A small dog is sitting inside a garbage bin filled with trash, looking up with its tongue out
u/Ready112 / Via reddit.com

9.Here's a bunny who got into the vegetable garden and ate so much that she had to be carried back inside:

Person holding a fluffy rabbit with one ear down and one ear up. No notable clothing style. Background shows concrete ground and a parked car
u/cowskeeper / Via reddit.com

10.One of them is guilty, but IDK which one:

Two fluffy dogs sitting on a tiled kitchen floor next to a fridge; a plate with a bitten block of butter held in the foreground
u/Mother_Preference_18 / Via reddit.com

11.I get it. I, too, have dreamed of jumping into a bag of Cheetos:

A small dog is sitting in an open bag of Cheetos Crunchy snacks
u/Joseph_Valdez / Via reddit.com

12.One of the pancakes was missing from the table. Lo and behold:

A curly-haired dog sits next to a couch with a bagel on the floor in front of it. Its tongue is out, licking its nose
u/Severe_Cranberry5657 / Via reddit.com

13.Somebody rolled around in the grass today. Can you tell?

A small dog with a blue collar and name tag sits on a person's lap, looking alert in one image, curious in another, and comfortable in the third
u/mac_is_crack / Via reddit.com

14.This is the face of a very satisfied cat:

A white and orange cat is lying inside a hole in a piece of furniture, with a person's hand visible at the top left corner of the image
caitycat86 / Via reddit.com

15.And I'm sure this cat's face would also be very satisfied, if we could see past the ice cream container on it:

Dog sitting on a couch, wearing a blue party hat, looking at a TV screen. Background shows a cluttered room with a chair and posters on the wall
A black and white cat is standing with its head stuck inside a food can in a cozy living room
u/YungTopskat / Via reddit.com

16.He has reached the pinnacle of cat parkour:

A cat is perched on top of a slightly open door in a room, looking down. There is a jar of cotton balls on a shelf nearby
u/mensrea26 / Via reddit.com

17.And finally, a Westie who found some mud and regrets nothing:

A small dog, covered in mud, sits on a pavement with an alert expression
u/dittidot / Via reddit.com
