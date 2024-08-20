17 Animals Who Are Like, "No Regrets"
Every once in a while, our animal friends get up to some mischief. And sometimes, that mischief succeeds. Here are 17 examples of those times:
1.Hmm, who could have gotten into the cake mix? What a mystery:
u/westcoastcdn19 / Via reddit.com
2.This raccoon broke into the garage and ate so many snacks that he couldn't get back out from under the shelves:
3.I think we can figure out the culprit here:
4.Similarly, this cat is fooling no one in the case of "who started eating my tinned seafood?"
u/Baskerville84 / Via reddit.com
5.This horse got a cool new helmet and is LOVING it:
u/Nightwalker171 / Via reddit.com
6.This puppy got all her anxiety out — at the cost of the couch — and is now at peace:
7.I hope the cookie was eventually dispensed:
8.This Yorkie discovered Trash Heaven while exploring the front yard, and never wants to leave:
9.Here's a bunny who got into the vegetable garden and ate so much that she had to be carried back inside:
10.One of them is guilty, but IDK which one:
11.I get it. I, too, have dreamed of jumping into a bag of Cheetos:
12.One of the pancakes was missing from the table. Lo and behold:
13.Somebody rolled around in the grass today. Can you tell?
14.This is the face of a very satisfied cat:
15.And I'm sure this cat's face would also be very satisfied, if we could see past the ice cream container on it:
u/YungTopskat / Via reddit.com
16.He has reached the pinnacle of cat parkour:
17.And finally, a Westie who found some mud and regrets nothing: