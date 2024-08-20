17 Animals Who Are Like, "No Regrets"

Every once in a while, our animal friends get up to some mischief. And sometimes, that mischief succeeds. Here are 17 examples of those times:

1.Hmm, who could have gotten into the cake mix? What a mystery:

A person holds a cake mix container that has exploded, with powdered debris scattered on the floor in the background

A curly-haired dog with yellow cake mix powder on its nose and chin looks very satisfied amidst scattered powder on the floor

u/westcoastcdn19 / Via reddit.com

2.This raccoon broke into the garage and ate so many snacks that he couldn't get back out from under the shelves:

3.I think we can figure out the culprit here:

4.Similarly, this cat is fooling no one in the case of "who started eating my tinned seafood?"

An open can of mussels in sauce

A black and white cat with red stains on his snout looks upward with a serious expression

u/Baskerville84 / Via reddit.com

5.This horse got a cool new helmet and is LOVING it:

A horse stands in an enclosure with a trash bin stuck on its head. Text reads:

A horse sticks its head through the bottom of a plastic container with the caption,

u/Nightwalker171 / Via reddit.com

6.This puppy got all her anxiety out — at the cost of the couch — and is now at peace:

7.I hope the cookie was eventually dispensed:

8.This Yorkie discovered Trash Heaven while exploring the front yard, and never wants to leave:

9.Here's a bunny who got into the vegetable garden and ate so much that she had to be carried back inside:

10.One of them is guilty, but IDK which one:

11.I get it. I, too, have dreamed of jumping into a bag of Cheetos:

12.One of the pancakes was missing from the table. Lo and behold:

13.Somebody rolled around in the grass today. Can you tell?

14.This is the face of a very satisfied cat:

15.And I'm sure this cat's face would also be very satisfied, if we could see past the ice cream container on it:

Dog sitting on a couch, wearing a blue party hat, looking at a TV screen. Background shows a cluttered room with a chair and posters on the wall

A black and white cat is standing with its head stuck inside a food can in a cozy living room

u/YungTopskat / Via reddit.com

16.He has reached the pinnacle of cat parkour:

17.And finally, a Westie who found some mud and regrets nothing: