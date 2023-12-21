Here are 17 Chinese restaurants open for Christmas Day dining, takeout in Charlotte

Eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is a tradition for many — both culturally for those who don’t celebrate the holiday and also for those just seeking a break from turkey, ham and sweet potatoes.

But here’s where the tricky part comes in: Christmas falls on a Monday this year, when some Chinese restaurants are normally closed in the Charlotte area. So to help you out, we’ve done some of the legwork for you.

Here are 17 places where you can get Chinese food on the holiday in Charlotte:

Location: 1620 E 4th St., Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28204

In Elizabeth, 88 Chinese Bistro is only open for takeout service dinner time on Christmas Day, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: 3913 Providence Road South, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Asian Grill, a go-to restaurant in Waxhaw, is open from 4-9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Location: Northcross Shopping Center, 9715 Sam Furr Rd #C, Huntersville, NC 28078

In the Lake Norman area, BaoBao will be serving lunch only. You can dine in or get Christmas Day takeout from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

BaoBao’s Xiao Long Bao.

Location: 4722 Sharon Road F, Charlotte, NC 28210

SouthPark staple Baoding will be open its normal hours for dine-in and takeout on Christmas Day, serving lunch from 11:30am–3 p.m. and dinner from 5-10:30 p.m.

Location: 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy #100, Matthews, NC 28105

In Matthews, you can get Chinese food all day long from Best Wok II. Christmas Day hours are 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: 7631 Sharon Lakes Road, #C, Charlotte, NC 28210

Cherry House II, another favorite in the SouthPark area, will offer normal hours on Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 4420 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28215

In Shannon Park near the edge of Plaza-Shamrock, Chin Garden will be open on Christmas Day, but staff said hours may differ. Check ahead before you go, but hours are normally 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 5303 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027

Concord’s China Garden will be open normal hours on Christmas Day, with service from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 8170 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273

Dragon Buffet is open for Christmas Day with normal hours, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Location: 1046 Regent Pkwy., #107, Fort Mill, SC 29715

In Fort Mill and close to Steele Creek, Lee Cafe will be open normal hours on Christmas Day. Lunch service is 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and dinner is 5-9:30 p.m.

Location: 163 E Plaza Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

In Mooresville, Lotus is offering takeout only for Christmas Day from 3-9 p.m.

Location: 8418 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

You’ll be able to get your regular Taste of SHU favorites on Christmas Day. Lunch service is 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and dinner is 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Location: 16500 Northcross Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

In Huntersville, House of Taipei will offer Christmas Eve dinner service from 5-9:30 p.m.

Location: 2305 Westinghouse Blvd, # A Charlotte, NC 28273

One of the largest Chinese buffets in the area, Jasmine Buffet, is offering a Very Merry Christmas Seafood Buffet for $24.99 on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Location: 5724 E W.T. Harris Blvd E, Charlotte, NC 28215

On Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Panda’s Den will be open to serve up all your Chinese food favorites.

Location: 10719 Kettering Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226

Wan Fu in South Charlotte near Pineville is open on Christmas Day from 4-9 p.m.

Location: 4435 Park Road, Suite 300, Charlotte, NC, 28209

YaMe, located in the Parkwood Building on Park Road, is open its normal hours on Christmas Day, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.